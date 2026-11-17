By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 17, 2026) – Rees Moran is ready to make a run at Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2027.

The 19-year-old has teamed with Greg Wheeler Motorsports for his maiden voyage with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Wheeler’s operation is fresh off its first season with the World of Outlaws, taking on the tour first with Scotty Thiel in the seat through late April before Skylar Gee took over driving duties of the No. 16C and completed the campaign.

Moran becomes the first rookie contender for the 2027 season. The Tulsa, OK native first met Wheeler this year during a rainout, and one thing led to another.

“I actually met Greg, I think, during a rainout, and I was just walking around, and he was there, so I went and talked to him,” Moran recalled. “Greg’s a really great dude, and I’m really looking forward to it. He’s one of the nicest guys in the pit area, so to have someone like him wanting me to drive his race car is pretty surreal.”

Moran spent much of 2026 honing his skills behind the wheel of a 410 Sprint Car. He drove Johnny Herrera’s No. 45X through the Knoxville Nationals, picked up a local Huset’s Speedway victory, and earned four World of Outlaws top 10s. A trio of those efforts came at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park. He then jumped into his own No. 22M to close out the year and topped a POWRi race at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

“It was my first year running for another car, so that was a little bit of a learning curve for me,” Moran admitted. “I’ve always just ran my family car. But I do feel like I got to learn a lot and got quite a bit of exposure just from running up at Knoxville (Raceway) and racing with the Outlaws. I feel like we had a pretty fast car, and I think if we had a little bit better luck, I maybe could’ve cracked a couple top fives with the Outlaws, but it’s just kind of the way it went. To pick up a win in his (Herrera’s) car and then coming back to the family car and picking up another one to close out the season definitely does a bunch for my confidence going into next season.”

The 2027 season will send Moran to plenty of new tracks but also familiar turf. Either way, he’s got multiple regions and tracks circled.

“Obviously Oklahoma is my backyard,” Moran said of where he thinks he could perform best. “I also saw there are eight races at Huset’s, and that’s one of my favorite racetracks, so I’m really looking forward to going there. I’ve never ran a Sprint Car on the West Coast in California, but I like that kind of racing. It’s kind of cowboy up bullrings, so I think I can do pretty well out there.”

This will be an entirely new adventure for Moran. He’ll be battling the best in the business on a weekly basis from coast to coast. It’s a challenge he’s eager to take on as he takes his career to the sport’s pinnacle. He’s keeping his expectations in check, but he also feels like he can make a little noise in his first year with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“Rookie of the Year is definitely a big one for me; I think that would be reasonable to ask for,” Moran said. “But I’m realistic. I don’t expect to set the world on fire. But I’d really like to crack a couple top fives because obviously we’ve got some top 10s, so that’s realistic, some top threes and top fives. I don’t want to sound arrogant or anything, but I don’t think a win is outside the realm of expectations at some racetracks because I feel like if the stars align it’s possible.”

Moran’s rookie World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign begins in Barberville, FL at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 10-13. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.