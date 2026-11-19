By Bill Blumer

Brandon Waelti’s 2026 AFS Badger Midget Auto Racing Association championship title run was one of hard work and gratitude. He rededicated himself in the off season to his racing program and continued to surround himself with talented people who were more than happy to help him on the journey.

You could tell things were different when Waelti showed up for the first Badger race of the season, seeking his second title with the venerable club. “After getting hurt last year at Beaver Dam I didn’t do a good job of taking care of myself. I really took notice at the Chili Bowl. It was really important to me to get back to (Band of Sun Prairie) victory lane at Angell Park Speedway. Especially after being winless in 2025. I felt like we were pretty competitive racing with Parker Jones before I got injured. So in order to have a chance at beating Parker I needed to get our cars better, the setup needed to be better and ultimately I needed to be better.

After the Chili Bowl I made some lifestyle changes. I started watching what I ate which entailed eating better and less, only drinking alcohol on Friday nights at ‘Madison Racecar Bar’ Club LaMark and working out everyday. I hated every bit of it but I had the motivation for winning again. I ended up losing over 50 pounds from January to our first race in Davenport. The hard work paid off,” Waelti confessed. Further, he credited Badger Hall of Famer Dan Boorse with sharing insights on the changes to his physical and nutritional routine when he was winning Chili Bowls and Badger Championships.

THE SEASON

The Badger year started out well enough as Waelti took the season opener at Davenport (IA) Speedway. Then things got a little dicey. In the next seven races he ran no better than third and had two rare finishes outside the top 15.

But in the middle of the season things started to click. On Badger’s Hall of Fame Night, Waelti beat two of his proteges in Cody Weisensel and Eric Blumer, making up the first-ever all Sun Prairie podium. In that win, his podium mates were the only cars Waelti didn’t lap.

Two wins at two different tracks were next for Waelti. Eagle River Speedway was first. At the midway point of the race he overtook Jake Dohner and went on to the win. It was an important victory as this race turns Wisconsin’s Northwoods into “Club LaMark North,” where the Club LaMark bar out of Madison, his longtime sponsor, brings a legion of fans. Waelti was also quick to credit Todd Kluever, the winner in 2025 at Eagle River, for giving him some important intel. This was Waelti’s first visit to that track. The next week at Plymouth Dirt Track Waelti simply dominated the race.

He’d take his final win of the season in early August, back at Angell Park for the Kevins’ Klassic, an event that honors two drivers Waelti watched race as a kid and later had the honor of competing against in Kevin Doty and Kevin Olson. This win was especially important as it was his 30th victory in his 30 years of racing.

With a nod to his fitness, Waelti raced both the USAC and Badger portions of the Firemen’s Nationals. A highlight on the USAC side, running Kluever’s National car, Waelti set a new track record for an eight lap race in winning his heat.

Later in the night, after banging wheels with USAC for their 30 lap A-Main, he got into his familiar No.3 and ran second to Drake Edwards in Badger’s portion of the season-ending show for Angell Park. In doing so, Waelti wrapped up the 2026 AFS Badger Midget Series title one race before the end of the season.

A BADGER CAR OWNER’S CHAMP TOO

Not to be lost in his driving success is the fact that Waelti scored his first Car Owner’s Championship with the club in 2026. During his 2016 Driver’s Championship he piloted a car campaigned by Harlin Kittleson.

Regarding his owner’s title, Waelti noted, “It definitely is satisfying having our name listed as a car owner champion. Waelti Racing was started by my dad LeRoy some 30 plus years ago.

Most people know I spend a ridiculous amount of time on our cars and really take pride in how they look, perform and how we have very few mechanical DNF’s. I learned all that from my dad. Races are won in the shop.

Driving for Harlan in 2016 was unique as I just showed up and drove. I never really trusted anyone enough to do that before. This year with the help of the crew we could add Waelti Racing to the list of amazing car owner champions in Badger. It was a ton of work night after night but at the end of the day, the hard work paid off.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Rumors are swirling when it comes to Waelti’s plans for 2027. Rest assured they will include the Chili Bowl Nationals and participation at some level within Badger.

THOSE WAELTI CREDITS FOR HIS SUCCESS

The crew Waelti is always quick to credit includes: Mike Hughes, Dawn Bollig, Jim and Mary Schulenberg, Aaron Fiscus, Joey and Stacy Rhone, Cami Waelti, Steve Sainsbury, Jeff Jesberger and Nick Conrad

The team’s sponsors, may of which are also involved with race day operations, include:

Club LaMark

Elco Truck Rental

Spankins Motorsports

Midstate Equipment

Storage and Handling Systems

Conrad Real Estate

Lothe’s Christmas Trees

Weisensel Electric

Fowler Heating & Air Conditioning

Bradley Farms

Steve Sainsbury Racing

Kevin Fosso Motorsports

The Hill Tavern

Dawner Motorsports

I Know a Guy

BDG Designs

Hypersports

TRV Videography

Fanactive

Bee Line

Dave’s Masonry

Kenzie Dunn

Esslinger Engineering

Autometer

Behlings Racing Equipment

Advanced Racing Suspension

FINAL 2026 STATS

Per the Badger Midget Series announcer Eric Huenefeld, Waelti’s season looked like this:

A series leading five Lyco Manufacturing feature wins.

Three Rod End Supply Fast Time awards.

A series high 148 laps led.

Twenty starts with 15 top-five finishes

Waelti is the 17th driver to win more than one BMARA title.

With 30 victories, he is tied with Jerry Coons Jr. for 11th in Badger career wins.

Article by Bill Blumer Jr.

This freelance article appears on the Eric Blumer Racing site in appreciation for Waelti’s influence and support of Eric Blumer and his racing efforts.

We appreciate the permission given by Dave Olson to use his photos from the 2026 AFS Badger Midget Auto Racing Association banquet showing Waelti with his crew and friends.