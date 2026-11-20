From USCS

Saturday, November 21, 2026 – 07:00 PM CST at ledgendary Riverside Speedway – West Memphis, Arkansas

18th Annual ACE DORAN Rigging & Hauling Bobby Martin Memorial Flip Flop 50 Night Two Finale

The 18th Annual Bobby Martin Memorial USCS Flip Flop 50 concludes with one of the most unique formats in sprint car racing at legendary Riverside International Speedway.

●●Saturday’s program features●●

● Last Chance Qualifying followed by TWO 25-lap USCS Sprint Car A-Mains, each paying $2,500 to win. The starting lineup is inverted for the second feature, ■forcing the first-race winner to start 22nd■

A driver who wins both features earns an additional $2,500 bonus, creating a potential $7,500 sweep. Derek Hagar is the only driver to accomplish the feat, completing the sweep in 2024.

■Also on the action-packed racing card are the:

●Winged 600 Mini/Micro Sprints, ●Riverside Modified●

The 18th Annual Mid-South Street Stock Challenge Finale

■Select an option below and start watching at www.riversidespeedway.tv

PPV SINGLE PASS

$29.99

24.99 with subscription

●Single Event LIVE Pass with 7 days REPLAY Access

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