World of Outlaws hit the track at Dakota State Fair Speedway on July 1

By Tony Veneziano

HURON, S.D. — June 21, 2017 — The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series returns to Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron, S.D., on Saturday, July 1. The All-American Outlaw Shootout presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance will mark the series second visit to the three-eights-mile located at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. Along with the racing action, a Fireworks show by the Huron Noon Lions, will be part of the card.

In the inaugural World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Dakota State Fair Speedway in 2015, eight-time series champion Donny Schatz picked up the win over Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman. Starting on the pole, Pittman led the first nine laps, before Schatz got around him on the 10th circuit and remained out front for the rest of the 30-lapper.

Schatz, who is the current series point leader and also leads the series in wins, has also raced at Dakota State Fair Speedway in the past in his late model as well. Just behind Schatz in the Outlaws standings is Brad Sweet, who has four wins this season. David Gravel, who is just a few points behind Sweet has nine victories thus far in 2017. Pittman, who is Sweet’s teammate at Kasey Kahne Racing, sits fourth in points, with Stewart rounding out the current top-five.

Jason Johnson, who is the reigning champion of the Knoxville Nationals, will be making his Dakota State Fair Speedway debut. The native of Eunice, Louisiana was out due to injury when the series raced at the track in 2015. Sammy Swindell, the three-time Outlaws champion, was in the No. 41 machine that night filling in. Johnson who has a pair of wins this season, is currently sixth in points.

Sheldon Haudenschild is the leading contender for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season and rides seventh in points. Joey Saldana, who is eighth in the standings, was the fastest driver in time trials in the inaugural World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series event at Dakota State Fair Speedway in 2015, establishing a new track record in the process. The veteran driver finished fourth in the main event that night.

Logan Schuchart, one of the young guns of the series has three wins already this season. Schuchart finished 10th in the inaugural race at Dakota State Fair Speedway.

Jason Sides, who along with racing in the inaugural Outlaws race at Dakota State Fair Speedway in 2015, had competed at the track previously with the former Gumout Series. Sides rounds out the current top-10 in the point standings.

Paul McMahan, Kraig Kinser and Jacob Allen, who all raced at Dakota State Fair Speedway in 2015, will be making their second appearance at the track.

Along with Haudenschild, Greg Wilson from Ohio, teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri and rookie Brent Marks from Pennsylvania, will all be making their first trip to Huron.

Joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series on Saturday, July 1 will be the Midwest Modifieds. A Fireworks show will follow the racing action by the Huron Noon Lions.

Tickets for the All American Outlaw Shootout presented by American Bank & Trust/American Trust Insurance, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Dakota State Fair Speedway in South Dakota, on Saturday, July 1 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.

Fans can also save $5 on General Admission tickets when purchased at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. Tickets buyers will exchange their NAPA receipt for a race ticket at the Main Grandstand ticket booth on race day.

