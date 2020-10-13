Scelzi Takes Over Roth 83 Car for the Remainder of the 2020 World of Outlaws Tour

(October 13, 2020) — Dominic Scelzi revealed Tuesday on the Winged Nation program he would take over driving duties for the Roth Motorsports #83 car for the remainder of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series for the 2020 season. Scelzi, who has a history driving the #83JR car that primary competes on the west coast at select events, now puts his seat in Roth’s primary entry that competes nationally.

Scelzi, from Fresno, California, has three feature victories during the 2020 season including a victory with the King of the West Sprints presented by NARC last Saturday at Keller Auto Speedway. Scelzi also has a victory with the All Star Circuit of Champions at Chatham Speedway and a win with the ASCS Warrior Region at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Spencer Bayston was driving the Roth entry on the World of Outlaws tour after the team parted ways with Daryn Pittman following the series event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on September 18th. Bayston started with Roth the following week at Eldora for the Governor’s Reign. Bayston’s best finish with Roth seven starts was a 16th place finish at Plymouth Speedway in Plymouth, Indiana.