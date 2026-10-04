AUSTIN WILLIAMS BREAKS THROUGH AT PERRIS

By Lance Jennings

PERRIS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 3, 2026… After going three-wide on three occasions on the final lap with race leader “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. and defending champion, R.J. Johnson, the “Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California emerged victorious at Perris Auto Speedway. For Williams, the 30-lap dramatic triumph was his first Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car win of the year and first series victory since September 6, 2021 at Petaluma. The pilot of the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Racing Oils Triple X finished ahead of Johnson, Davis, hard charger Cole Wakim, and Connor Lundy.

Starting second, Westminster, California’s Brecken Guerrero led the first eight main event laps of his career, highlighted by a giant wheelie on the seventh circuit. Guerrero’s hopes for a surprise win were dashed as sixth starting “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. took command and led twenty-one circuits until one of the most dramatic finishes in USAC/CRA and Perris Auto Speedway history.

Buckeye, Arizona’s “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. began the night by earning his seventh career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award. Racing his #47 MP Environmental / Central Arizona Raceway DRC, Davis posted the nights standard with a time of 17.121 seconds ahead of Johnson, Williams, Connor Speir, and Lundy.

Before winning the twelfth main event of his career, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams claimed the 10-lap Sexton Fire Protection First Heat Race. The former co-rookie of the year finished ahead of Davis, Guerrero, Verne Sweeney, Blake Hendricks, Eric Englert, and Lundy. Davis’ shot at the extra $2,000 Perris “sweep” bonus raised by longtime infield announcer Chris Holt and fan David Siesser ended after the heat race by one position.

R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona topped the night’s 10-lap Roy Miller Freight Lines Second Heat Race. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, the two-time defending champion and point leader placed ahead of “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Dayton Shelton, Gary Marshall Jr., A.J. Bender, Cole Wakim, and Speir.

After starting ninth and finishing fourth in the 30-lap feature, Simi Valley, California earned the night’s Hard Charger Award / “Best Passing Job” honors. Racing the Tom and Christy Dunkel #17X Inland Rigging / Maxima Racing Oils Triple X, the young driver was in a multi-car tangle that stopped a direct transfer in his heat race.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will head to Mohave Valley Raceway in Mohave Valley, Arizona this Saturday, October 10. The action packed card will also feature the Living Waters Hospice IMCA Street Stocks, Avanti Windows & Doors POWRi Ecotec Midgets, and Core Construction Dwarf Cars. For more information visit mohavevalleyraceway.com.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: October 3, 2026 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-17.121; 2. R.J. Johnson, 1P, Petty-17.180; 3. Austin Williams, 17W, Dunkel-17.190; 4. Connor Speir, 57, Speir-17.560; 5. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-17.611; 6. Cole Wakim, 17X, Dunkel-17.614; 7. Blake Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-17.642; 8. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-17.748; 9. Brecken Guerrero, 98B, Guerrero-17.750; 10. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.810; 11. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.811; 12. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.823; 13. Eric Englert, 35, Englert-18.699; 14. Gary Marshall Jr., 23, Bellegante-18.999; 15. Jeff Dyer, 39, Cal-Sun-NT.

SEXTON FIRE PROTECTION FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer to Feature) 1. Austin Williams, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Brecken Guerrero, 4. Verne Sweeney, 5. Blake Hendricks, 6. Eric Englert, 7. Connor Lundy. 3:09.24.

ROY MILLER FREIGHT LINES SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, All Cars Transfer to Feature) 1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Bruce St. James, 3. Dayton Shelton, 4. Gary Marshall Jr., 5. A.J. Bender, 6. Cole Wakim, 7. Connor Speir. NT.

FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Austin Williams (4), 2. R.J. Johnson (5), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (6), 4. Cole Wakim (9), 5. Connor Lundy (8), 6. Connor Speir (7), 7. Bruce St. James (3), 8. Blake Hendricks (10), 9. Brecken Guerrero (2), 10. Verne Sweeney (11), 11. Gary Marshall Jr. (14), 12. Eric Englert (13), 13. Dayton Shelton (1), 14. A.J. Bender (12). NT.

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FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-8 Brecken Guerrero, Laps 2-29 Charles Davis Jr., Lap 30 Austin Williams

HARD CHARGER: Cole Wakim (9 to 4)

NEXT AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: October 10 – Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, Arizona