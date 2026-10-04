Justyn Cox wins non-stop SCCT feature at Thunderbowl Raceway

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…Former Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion and current point leader Justyn Cox led all 30-laps at Thunderbowl Raceway, en route to victory during KRC Safety Night at the Races on Saturday.

It marked the second Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph of the season for Cox and came during a fast paced, non-stop Shop Kyle Larson feature aboard the Josh Bates Racing No. 42x machine.

Cox got the jump at the waving of the green flag and held a steady advantage throughout the contest, until Hanford’s DJ Netto closed the gap while racing by lapped cars.

The driver of the Netto AG No. 88n got a couple of big runs coming at the leader, but each time Cox got by traffic at just the right moments.

The Clarksburg, CA driver scooted away to accept the checkered flag for his third career SCCT win. It also marked his second career Thunderbowl Raceway triumph after winning the Dennis Roth Classic in 2023.

Netto crossed the stripe in second with 14-year-old Cole Croft in third. It was an impressive debut for Croft who suffered a fractured leg last weekend and raced through the injury on Saturday night.

Riverdale’s Grant Duinkerken made his first SCCT start of the year and claimed a fine fourth place finish with Roseville’s Colby Copeland rounding out the top five.

Completing the top 10 in the main event were Corbin Rueschenberg, Carson Hammes, Luke Hayes, Jett Yantis and Aiden Larimer.

The Tiner-Hirst Ent. heat race was picked up by DJ Netto, while Cole Croft won the BR Motorsports heat. Justyn Cox began the evening by setting the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award by clocking a 14.065 around the one-third mile clay oval.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday October 17th at Petaluma Speedway for the 15th annual Adobe Cup.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

KRC Safety Night

Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway

October 3rd, 2026

A-main 30-laps

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 3. 29-Cole Croft[2]; 4. 67-Grant Duinkerken[3]; 5. 7C-Colby Copeland[5]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[9]; 7. 56C-Carson Hammes[6]; 8. 2D-Luke Hayes[10]; 9. 4-Jett Yantis[11]; 10. 5-Aiden Larimer[8]; 11. 51-Jake Morgan[13]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]; 13. 7P-Jake Andreotti[7]; 14. 9-Dustin Freitas[15]; 15. 15-Pat Harvey Jr[14]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:18.541

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 2. 7C-Colby Copeland[2]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 4. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 6. 4-Jett Yantis[7]; 7. 51-Jake Morgan[8]; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas[6]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:08.642

1. 29-Cole Croft[1]; 2. 56C-Carson Hammes[2]; 3. 67-Grant Duinkerken[4]; 4. 5-Aiden Larimer[3]; 5. 2D-Luke Hayes[7]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[5]; 7. 15-Pat Harvey Jr[6]

Qualifying 2 Laps | 00:01:20.000

1. 42X-Justyn Cox, 14.065[3]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto, 14.182[1]; 3. 67-Grant Duinkerken, 14.182[11]; 4. 29-Cole Croft, 14.183[13]; 5. 7C-Colby Copeland, 14.251[9]; 6. 56C-Carson Hammes, 14.280[15]; 7. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 14.303[10]; 8. 5-Aiden Larimer, 14.538[2]; 9. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 14.555[4]; 10. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 14.665[14]; 11. 9-Dustin Freitas, 14.881[6]; 12. 15-Pat Harvey Jr, 15.969[7]; 13. (DNS) 51-Jake Morgan, 14.432; 14. (DQ) 4-Jett Yantis, 14.088[5]; 15. (DQ) 2D-Luke Hayes, 14.432[8]