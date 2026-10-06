Attica Raceway Park hands out $50,000 in 2026 point fund

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park is handing out $50,000 in point fund money for the top 10 in points in the track’s three weekly divisions that competed in the 2026 season.

Rain washed out 11 of the scheduled events in 2026, meaning 13 races were contested.

“We are able to do all of this because of the tremendous support from our race teams, fans and marketing partners like our division sponsors Callie’s Performance Products, the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane and the Fremont Fence Company along with the Tiffin Community Sponsors,” said Attica Raceway Park Promoter John Bores.

Justin Liskai, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park, also thanked Duane Hancock and all the marketing partners of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 Sprint Car Series and the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series for the 305 Sprints.

“Duane worked very hard to get much needed funds to race teams throughout the year through the AFCS along with the great point fund they distribute. It helps keep our car counts strong throughout the year,” said Liskai.

Following is a recap of the top 10 in points in each division at Attica Raceway Park in 2026:

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Bellevue, Ohio. Cap Henry recorded his fifth Attica track championship, his fourth straight track title. He also wrapped up his fifth AFCS championship, his fourth straight series title and won his third Fremont Speedway track title as well in 2026. Cap, the 2026 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion, competed in all 13 A-mains in 2026, recording six feature wins (April 11, May 29, June 5, June 26, July 31 and Aug. 28) to run his career total at the track to 34 in the 410 sprint division. He recorded nine top five finishes and 11 top seven finishes. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd. TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. TJ Michael competed in 12 of the 13 A-main in 2026, missing only the Brad Doty Classic feature. He recorded three top five finishes including a season best second on May 29. He posted seven top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

3rd. Jordan Ryan, Bellevue, Ohio. Jordan Ryan, a former two time Attica 305 sprint champion, competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, missing only the May 14 John Bores Anniversary special. He recorded three top five finishes including a season best pair of third place showings. He also recorded eight top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

4th. Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. Trey Jacobs, Attica’s 2021 410 sprint champion, competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, missing only the May 14 John Bores Anniversary special. Jacobs recorded three top five runs including a season best second on July 31. He posted seven top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 12th.

5th. DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. DJ Foos, the 2010 Attica 305 sprint champion and 2019 410 sprint champion, competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2026. He recorded two top five finishes including a season’s best third on July 31, to go with seven top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

6th. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Chris Andrews, Attica’s 2006 305 champion and 2009 and 2017 410 champion, competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, missing only opening night. He recorded three top five finishes including a season’s best third on July 24 to go with four top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

7th. Zeth Sabo, Tiffin, Ohio. Zeth Sabo competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, missing only the Aug. 28 event. He posted eight top five finishes including a season-high second on June 5 to go with nine top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8th. Gauge Garcia, Lemoore, California. Gauge Garcia, Attica’s 2026 410 sprint rookie of the year, competed in 9 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, posting five top 10 finishes including a season best fourth on June 12. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9th. Stuart Brubaker, Helena, Ohio. Stuart Brubaker, Attica’s 2008 305 sprint champion and 2018 410 sprint champion, competed in nine of the 13 A-mains in 2026. He scored four top 10 finishes including a season-high third on May 29. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

10th. Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Kody Brewer competed in 9 of the 13 A-mains in 2026, posting three top 10 finishes including a season-high eighth on July 31. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models

Champion – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Devin Shiels scored his sixth Attica championship since 2017. Shiels scored three wins in 2026 (May 29, June 12 and July 24. While competing in all 10 events in 2026, he never finished out of the top seven, posting nine top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was third.

2nd. Todd Brennan, Zanesville, Ohio. Todd Brennan, who finished one point shy of Shiels for the track title, competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, scoring his first career win on season championship night. He recorded nine top five finishes; besides his win, he scored five runner-up finishes. His only finish outside of the top five was a 12th place run on July 31 due to an engine failure. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

3rd. Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Mike Bores competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, scoring three top five finishes including a season-high second on July 31. He finished outside of the top 10 only once, an 11th on June 26 on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

4th. Gregg Haskell, Chatham, Ontario, Canada. Gregg Haskell competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, recording a pair of top five finishes including a season-high third on June 5 to go with seven top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

5th. J.R. Gentry, Wooster, Ohio. J.R. Gentry competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, posting three top five finishes including a season-high fourth on Aug. 28. He recorded seven top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

6th. Kyle Moore, Mansfield, Ohio. Kyle Moore, Attica’s 2024 and 2025 track champion, competed in seven of the 10 A-mains in 2026. He recorded wins on June 5 and July 31 to run his career total at the track to 13. He posted five top five finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

7th. Kent Brewer, Fostoria, Oho. Kent Brewer competed in nine of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the May 29 event. He posted a season-high of 11th on season championship night on route to an average A-main finishing position of 16th.

8th. Brayden Shiels, Britton, Mich. Brayden Shiels, a former Attica rookie of the year, competed in nine of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the June 26 event. He posted three top 10 finishes including a season-high pair of ninth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th. Nate Potts, Republic, Ohio. Nate Potts competed in six of the 10 A-mains in 2026, recording a season best finish of sixth on Aug. 21. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

10th. Ryan Missler, Bellevue, Ohio. Ryan Missler, a five-time Attica champion, competed in seven of the 10 A-mains in 2026, recording five top five finishes including his 21st career win at the track on Aug. 21. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

Champion – Bryan Sebetto, Sandusky, Ohio. Bryan Sebetto scored his first ever Attica championship to go with his first AFCS title and the 2026 title at Fremont Speedway. Sebetto never finished out of the top six until a mechanical issue on championship night. He recorded five wins (May 29, June 26, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 28) to run his career total to run his career total in the division to 22, placing him fifth on the all-time win list. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd. Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Seth Schneider, the 2025 Attica champion, competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, never finishing out of the top nine, including seven top five finishes. He posted a pair of runner-up finishes and four third place runs on route to an average finishing position of fourth.

3rd. Dustin Dinan, Port Clinton, Ohio. Dustin Dinan competed in all 10 events in 2026, never finishing out of the top 10. He recorded six top five finishes including a season-high second on June 5. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

4th. Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Steve Rando competed in all 10 events in 2026. He posted five top five finishes including a pair of wins (April 17 and Sept. 11) to run his career total at the track to eight. He also posted nine top 10 finishes – his only finish outside of the top 10 was a 12th on July 24 – on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

5th. John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. John Ivy, Attica’s 2000 410 track champion and 1993 305 track champion, competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026. He recorded five top five finishes including four season-high fourth place runs. Ivy only finished out of the top 10 once, a 13th place showing on June 5. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

6th. Jimmy McGrath Jr., Clyde, Ohio. Jimmy McGrath competed in all 10 A-mains only finishing out of the top 10 once – a 22nd place finish on July 21. He recorded four top five finishes including a season-high second on Aug. 28. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

7th. Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Jamie Miller, a five-time track champion, competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026. He recorded seven top 10 finishes including his 51st career Attica win on June 5. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8th. Brenden Torok, Lagrange, Ohio. Brenden Torok competed in 9 of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the July 24 event. He posted seven top 10 finishes including his first Attica wins (April 11 and Aug. 21). His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

9th. Kasey Ziebold, Tiffin, Ohio. Kasey Ziebold competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, posting six top 10 finishes including a pair of season-high runner-up finishes. Her average A-main finishing position was 9th.

10th. Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Paul Weaver, who holds the most combined feature wins in the history of Attica, competed in 9 of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the July 31 event. The six time Attica champion recorded five top 10 finishes including a pair of runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Rookie of the year – Andrea Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Andrea Weaver finished 18th in the track’s points and competed in a pair of A-mains in 2026, recording a best finish of 19th on season championship night.