Boxell bags BOSS win at Mansfield

Mansfield,Ohio (October 9,2026)- Jakeb Boxell won the 25 lap BOSS invitational race at Mansfield Speedway Friday night over Trey Osborne, Matt Cooley, Jacob Stickle and Brian Ruhlman.
410 Sprints – Non-Winged
A Feature 1: 1. 54-Jakob Boxell[7]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne[3]; 3. 19-Matt Cooley[8]; 4. 94-Jacob Stickle[9]; 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[5]; 6. 32M-Derek Hastings[11]; 7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[6]; 8. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[1]; 9. 25-Max Frank[10]; 10. 6W-Chad Wilson[13]; 11. 71-Stratton Briggs[12]; 12. 0-Steve Irwin[15]; 13. 73-Blake Vermillion[4]; 14. 00-Noah Whitehouse[17]; 15. 00G-Anthony Gaskins[16]; 16. 122-Justin Walls[14]; 17. 87-Paul Dues[2]; 18. 5A-Toby Alfrey[20]; 19. 1S-James Saam[18]; 20. (DNS) 24-Lee Underwood
Heat 1: 1. 6T-Trey Osborne[5]; 2. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[4]; 3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[3]; 4. 87-Paul Dues[2]; 5. 94-Jacob Stickle[8]; 6. 32M-Derek Hastings[7]; 7. 6W-Chad Wilson[1]; 8. 0-Steve Irwin[9]; 9. 00-Noah Whitehouse[10]; 10. 24-Lee Underwood[6]
Heat 2: 1. 54-Jakob Boxell[6]; 2. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]; 3. 19-Matt Cooley[4]; 4. 73-Blake Vermillion[5]; 5. 122-Justin Walls[9]; 6. 25-Max Frank[7]; 7. 71-Stratton Briggs[2]; 8. 00G-Anthony Gaskins[8]; 9. 1S-James Saam[10]; 10. (DNS) 5A-Toby Alfrey
Qualifying 1: 1. 24-Lee Underwood, 19.860[1]; 2. 6T-Trey Osborne, 19.861[8]; 3. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 19.900[2]; 4. 5-Jesse Vermillion, 20.173[10]; 5. 87-Paul Dues, 20.188[6]; 6. 6W-Chad Wilson, 20.195[4]; 7. 32M-Derek Hastings, 20.371[5]; 8. 94-Jacob Stickle, 20.537[3]; 9. 0-Steve Irwin, 20.842[9]; 10. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 20.979[7]
Qualifying 2: 1. 54-Jakob Boxell[2]; 2. 73-Blake Vermillion[9]; 3. 19-Matt Cooley[4]; 4. 5A-Toby Alfrey[1]; 5. 71-Stratton Briggs[3]; 6. 49-Brian Ruhlman[7]; 7. 25-Max Frank[5]; 8. 00G-Anthony Gaskins[6]; 9. 122-Justin Walls[10]; 10. 1S-James Saam[8]