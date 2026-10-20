Rico Abreu secures 2026 High Limit Racing national championship with back-to-back podiums in Texas finale

From TSR

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (October 19, 2026) – For St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR), it was a weekend to remember, not only concluding the 2026 High Limit Racing campaign with back-to-back podiums in Texas Motor Speedway’s season finale, but capturing a championship in the process – a second consecutive High Limit title for Rico Abreu and a first for car owner Tony Stewart.

As noted, Abreu, the ace of the Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprint car, concluded his High Limit championship run with back-to-back podiums, finishing third and second, respectively, with the second securing the overall title. In fact, Abreu was forced to finish 16th or better in the $25,000-to-win “All-In Championship Weekend” finale – a feat in which he accomplished by almost winning, falling short by 0.2 seconds.

An impressive weekend, to say the least, Abreu’s national championship helped propel Tony Stewart Racing’s overall count to 24. The team’s title resume includes those accomplished with the World of Outlaws, USAC, and of course, High Limit Racing.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing Overall High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 8

Top-Fives: 27

Top-Tens: 43