Gaige Weldon Wins Season Finale with POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at I-44 Speedway

From POWRi

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/24/26) – Gaige Weldon would race from the third starting position to earn his first career feature victory with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues at I-44 Speedway, leading the final ten laps of the thirty-lap feature in Night Two of Throwdown in Thunder Town to conclude the 2026 points season.

Showcasing twenty-five talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues, newly crowned National Champion Kale Drake would start the evening by setting quick time in qualifying with an 11.375-second lap. Cash Lacombe, Hank Soares, and Drew Sherman would each notch heat racing victories.

Launching the feature field would find high-point qualifier Cash Lacombe, making his POWRi National Midget League debut, and Kale Drake leading the field to the green flag. Lacombe would gain the initial advantage as Drake encountered a rollover incident on the opening lap, ending the newly crowned champion’s evening.

Returning to green flag racing, Cash Lacombe would establish himself as the early leader, pacing the opening twenty laps as action intensified throughout the field. Gaige Weldon, Hank Soares, Karter Sarff, Frank Flud, Drew Sherman, Mack Leopard, Brecken Reese, Kyle Jones, and Cullen Hutchison would all battle for positions inside the top five.

Closing the gap on the leader as the feature progressed, Gaige Weldon would make his move on lap twenty, overtaking Cash Lacombe for the top spot. Lacombe would remain in contention as Karter Sarff and Drew Sherman continued to battle within striking distance of the leaders.

Maintaining his momentum around the top side of I-44 Speedway, Gaige Weldon would lead the remaining ten laps to secure his first career POWRi National Midget League feature victory in the thirty-lap season finale. Cash Lacombe would finish an impressive second in his series debut, with Karter Sarff completing the podium.

“This is unreal; it feels so cool to get the victory in the final season event with such a great team,” said Gaige Weldon in the Oklahoma City winner’s circle. Adding, “I didn’t want to see that last caution, but I knew I just had to hit my marks because we had the fastest car out here all night.”

Remaining competitive throughout the feature, Drew Sherman would finish fourth, while Kyle Jones would advance eight positions to round out the top five in Night Two of Throwdown in Thunder Town at I-44 Speedway, bringing the 2026 POWRi National and West Midget Leagues points season to a close.

POWRi National/West Midgets | I-44 Speedway | 10/24/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 4-Kale Drake(11.375)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 8B-Cash Lacombe

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 3U-Hank Soares

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 19AZ-Drew Sherman

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 8B-Cash Lacombe

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 27X-Kyle Jones(+8)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 35L-Gaige Weldon

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599289

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 35L-Gaige Weldon[3]; 2. 8B-Cash Lacombe[1]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[7]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[6]; 5. 27X-Kyle Jones[13]; 6. 40X-Mack Leopard[14]; 7. 3U-Hank Soares[4]; 8. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[8]; 9. 40D-Drake Edwards[9]; 10. 938-Bradley Fezard[17]; 11. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 12. 25-Frank Flud[10]; 13. 32C-Wout Hoffmans[11]; 14. 7-Reed Whitney[19]; 15. 8L-Cooper Miller[12]; 16. 6-Brylee Kilmer[21]; 17. 11S-Shyla Ernst[15]; 18. 76-Zane Lawrence[16]; 19. 98P-Ryan Padgett[18]; 20. 00-Hank Davis[23]; 21. 07-Tim Kent[20]; 22. 4-Kale Drake[2]; 23. 19K-Riley Kreisel[24]; 24. 27-Michael Hubert[25]; 25. (DNS) 75-Deekan McRoberts

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8B-Cash Lacombe[3]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[4]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[9]; 4. 8L-Cooper Miller[1]; 5. 11S-Shyla Ernst[5]; 6. 76-Zane Lawrence[8]; 7. 07-Tim Kent[7]; 8. 75-Deekan McRoberts[6]; 9. 19K-Riley Kreisel[2]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3U-Hank Soares[2]; 2. 35L-Gaige Weldon[4]; 3. 40D-Drake Edwards[3]; 4. 32C-Wout Hoffmans[1]; 5. 27X-Kyle Jones[6]; 6. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7]; 8. 00-Hank Davis[8]

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[1]; 2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[2]; 3. 7U-Karter Sarff[4]; 4. 25-Frank Flud[3]; 5. 40X-Mack Leopard[5]; 6. 938-Bradley Fezard[7]; 7. 7-Reed Whitney[6]; 8. (DNS) 27-Michael Hubert

Big R Stores Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 4-Kale Drake, 11.375[6]; 2. 8B-Cash Lacombe, 11.805[4]; 3. 19K-Riley Kreisel, 11.840[7]; 4. 8L-Cooper Miller, 12.009[9]; 5. 11S-Shyla Ernst, 12.013[1]; 6. 75-Deekan McRoberts, 12.027[5]; 7. 07-Tim Kent, 12.079[8]; 8. 76-Zane Lawrence, 12.083[3]; 9. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.210[2]

Big R Stores Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 35L-Gaige Weldon, 11.518[3]; 2. 40D-Drake Edwards, 11.678[6]; 3. 3U-Hank Soares, 11.827[1]; 4. 32C-Wout Hoffmans, 11.923[8]; 5. 98P-Ryan Padgett, 11.944[7]; 6. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.059[2]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 12.188[5]; 8. 00-Hank Davis, 15.002[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff, 11.714[2]; 2. 25-Frank Flud, 11.768[6]; 3. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 11.811[8]; 4. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 11.851[3]; 5. 40X-Mack Leopard, 11.953[1]; 6. 7-Reed Whitney, 12.068[5]; 7. 938-Bradley Fezard, 12.074[7]; 8. 27-Michael Hubert, 15.003[4]