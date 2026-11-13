2026 USAC NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS TICKETS ON SALE ﻿FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

From USAC

You are invited to the 2026 USAC Night of Champions!

Join us at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday, December 11, to honor and recognize USAC’s 2026 titlists and special award recipients at the 71st annual Night of Champions.

Cocktail hour will begin at 6pm Eastern with the opening ceremonies starting at 6:30pm followed by dinner and the awards presentations.

Please RSVP your ticket online at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2026-noc.

The RSVP deadline is Friday, December 4. Ticket prices will increase after that date. All tickets will be available for pick up at the Indiana Roof Ballroom on Friday night, December 11.

Night of Champions tickets are $75 apiece and include entry to the reception and dinner, plus two (2) drinks with each ticket. Children’s tickets are $40 each.

There will be no charge to attend the NASCAR Youth Series Quarter Midget awards banquet, which will take place at 3pm Eastern on Friday, December 11, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom. Light food and drinks will be served starting at 2pm. This ticket is not valid for the Night of Champions event. Each NASCAR Youth Series champion will receive one champion banner. Additional banners can be purchased for $25 each.

For all questions, please contact Nikki Klepper at nikki@usacnation.com.

WHO-WHAT-WHEN-WHERE?

WHAT: 71st Annual USAC Night of Champions

WHEN: Friday, December 11, 2026 – Cocktails at 6:00pm Eastern & Opening Ceremonies at 6:30pm Eastern

WHERE: Indiana Roof Ballroom, Indianapolis, Indiana – 140 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

RSVP: By December 4, 2026 (Prices increase after this date)