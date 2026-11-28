By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (November 25, 2026) — The 35th season of American Sprint Car Series racing is complete.

Across 28 races, 19 tracks, and 11 states, the country’s best 360 Sprint Car drivers faced a wide variety of conditions and competition after nine months of racing.

Along the way, race fans witnessed Sprint Car’s finest add to their resume, new winners join the history books, and a gripping championship conclusion decided within the final laps of the year.

Let’s look at the season’s top storylines:

SEVEN FOR SAM: Sam Hafertepe Jr. continued to solidify his position as one of the greatest drivers in ASCS history after earning a history-making seventh Series championship.

The Sunnyvale, TX veteran endured a flurry of challenges between points battles, wins, crashes, and the nightly grind of being the top Sprint Car in the field. His Hill’s Racing No. 15H started the year with a top five and top-10 result at Volusia Speedway Park, then won the Sonoran Clash event championship with top-fives in all four Features and three podiums.

The Summer months became the hardest test for the Texan. After being wrecked out of the lead at Benton Speedway and salvaging a top-10 finish, Hafertepe suffered his first DNF with an engine failure at Creek County Speedway. Hafertepe responded quickly by taking a runner-up to Seth Bergman, then swept the weekend at Belleville High Banks for his second win in The Big One.

The trials continued into July after colliding with Covington in the race for the lead at Batesville Motor Speedway and leaving with a DNF. He bounced back immediately with another second-place finish to Bergman, this time at Texarkana 67 Speedway, then won the Steve King Memorial at Dodge City Raceway Park.

As the Fall months brought cooler temperatures, Hafertepe’s veins stayed ice cold in pressure-cooking moments that included winning $10,000 at Big Sky Speedway after flipping the night prior, edging Bergman to the checkered flag by 0.198 seconds at Gallatin Speedway, and clinching the championship in Fuzzy’s Fall Fling at “Creekadega” by passing leaders Alex Sewell and Garrett Benson within the final two laps for his seventh win of 2026.

EDGE OF GLORY: Since joining the ASCS National Tour full-time in 2014, Matt Covington has seen a fair share of championships fall out of his grasp after the final checkered flag waves.

The Glenpool, OK native had his best shot at the Emmett Hahn Trophy in his 12th attempt after he gained early headway with a win during the Sonoran Clash. In the eight Features from Benton to Dodge City, Covington wheeled his Reece Construction No. 95 to the podium seven times, with his only exception being a fifth-place run at 81 and earning his second win of the campaign at Batesville.

While Covington struggled to achieve his five-win goal set for 2026, he consistently placed his car in the top five through seven of the last eight races to stay close to Hafertepe. Though his chance at the title ended 41 points short of the career mark, he’ll look to keep the strong performance rolling into any track he visits in 2027.

BERGMAN’S BACK: After winning the 2024 ASCS National Tour championship, Seth Bergman scaled back to running a pick-and-choose schedule to gather the resources needed to chase a second Emmett Hahn Trophy.

The Snohomish, WA native had a rocky three-night return to the national scene at Volusia with two Feature appearances and a best finish of 15th. Bergman got to work on a reset through the four days in Arizona with three top-10s and a high of fourth on the final night. In May, the former champ returned to Victory Lane at Benton Speedway and sent him into the three-way fight for the title with Hafertepe and Covington.

The pilot of the Oklahoma Chillers No. 23 Triple X Chassis kept the good times rolling into June by taking the Feature win at 81 Speedway, then scored his third victory of the year in the Ralph Henson Memorial at Texarkana. Bergman’s last win of the season came on opening night at Big Sky for his 30th career trip to Victory Lane in the National Tour.

Though Bergman ended the season with a third-place points standing, he received the Jason Johnson Hard Charger Award at the awards ceremony for his work at moving up the field in Feature racing.

FLYIN’ RYAN: Ryan Timms established himself as one of Sprint Car’s brightest stars after he stunned the world with a win in last year’s running of NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Timms continued his success at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World” in the 36th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, with a prelim night that put him on pole position for a chance at $20,000.

Through 30 laps around the iconic 1/2-mile oval, Timms withstood challenges from Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, and James McFadden for his first Saturday Feature win in the ASCS crown jewel. The 20-year-old became the youngest driver to win both Sprint Car editions of Knoxville Nationals, joining Sammy Swindell (1983, 2016) and Danny Lasoski (1995, 1998) as the only men to achieve the career marker.

FINDING FIRST: The American Sprint Car Series welcomed three new winners to the fold in 2026, with each driver standing out as fresh talent looking to stamp their mark in the sport.

The first winner to join the ASCS National Tour was Burlington, WA’s Levi Hillier. The 15-year-old dominated the final night at Central Arizona Speedway by leading the 30-lap Feature from flag-to-flag aboard the Rudeen Racing No. 26R. Hillier faced competition to the finish from Justin Peck in lapped traffic, but held his veteran teammate at bay for the $6,000 payday.

Midway through the season, Kyler Johnson needed a spark after scattered DNFs at Benton and Creek County had him and his brother Kahne scrambling for answers. They rebuilt momentum at Belleville and Batesville, then posted top-five finishes at Texarkana and Dodge City.

In the August debut at Viking Speedway, the 23-year-old bagged his first career Feature win after holding Bergman and Austyn Gossel in tow. The win began a month of highs for Johnson that included a first Saturday Knoxville Nationals appearance and the arrival of his daughter Vivian.

Jett Barnes made his presence known immediately in his ASCS debut at the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial when he earned Quick Time honors on Friday night, then led laps in the Saturday finale before going off-track in the fight for the win with Hafertepe.

That fueled the Visalia, CA native to fly high in the Series debut at Sheridan Speedway by holding off Covington and Garrett Benson behind his Jason Meyers Racing No. 14 to become the second-youngest Series winner. Barnes made his fourth and final Series start of the year at Moberly Motorsports Park, outrunning Cameron Martin for his second consecutive win.

EMBRACING UNKNOWN: After Cole Schroeder began his Sprint Car season with ASCS for Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, he made the commitment to his first full-time run on the national scene in his family-owned No. 3 machine.

While it took time for the Bozeman, MT native to learn the ropes of new tracks and drivers he faced nightly, he found triumphs in the travels, including his first Series top-10 at Benton, a debut 410 Sprint Car win at Farmington Empire Speedway, and a first USCS Feature win at Magnolia Motor Speedway in July.

The scores between the Midwest and the South improved Schroeder’s performance with the Series in the summer with top-10 finishes at Batesville and Dodge City, along with his first career top-five at Texarkana.

When Schroeder made his return to the “Treasure State” for Frontier Speedweek, he began the two nights at Big Sky with his strongest showing of the season with a top-10 on Friday, then a career-high second-place finish to Hafertepe in the rain-shortened Feature. Schroeder finished the remainder of the time in his home state with a fifth-place run at Gallatin and 10th at Electric City Speedway to close the year with a seventh-place points standing and the BRODIX Rookie of the Year honors.

MAKING GAINS: While Hafertepe, Covington and Bergman occupied the story of the 2026 fight for the championship, multiple full-time drivers in the ASCS grid made the nine-month span a career-best effort on the national stage.

Kyler Johnson’s highs from the year helped him bookend the season with a fourth-place points standing, with the season he endured rewarding him with the Gary Wright Determination Award.

Directly behind Johnson, Ryder LaPlante took his Oklahoma Driving Academy No. 88R to a career-high 13 top-10 finishes, including three top-fives and a podium at Big Sky Speedway en route to a fifth-place finish. Laplante’s crew chief, Bobby Craft, received the prestigious Lee Maier Crew Chief of the Year Award for his work alongside the Calera, OK sophomore.

Austyn Gossel made his presence known through the 2026 season with multiple races that put him in contention for a first-career Series win. At Dodge City Raceway Park, Gossel led the first 20 laps of the Feature until Hafertepe passed him with 10 laps remaining to finish second. The following race at Viking saw Gossel take the early lead until Kyler Johnson made the race-winning pass. The Fort Collins, CO native finished the night on the podium as the third-year veteran capped the year with a seventh-place finish – the highest of his ASCS National Tour career.

Sioux Falls, SD racer Brogan Carder faced an early hill climb after missing the top-10 in the first 10 races of the season. After an eighth-place pickup at 81, Carder steadily picked up steam through the second half of the year by amassing seven top-10 finishes. His best run came at Sheridan when he ran to a career-high fifth-place finish, then wrapped up the year with another career-high in the form of an eighth-place points finish.

2026 AMERICAN SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE + WINNERS

Date / Track / City, State / Winner (Total Wins)

*Denotes Split-Field Prelim Feature

Thu, Jan. 29 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney

Fri, Jan. 30 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (2)

Mon, Feb. 2 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brady Bacon

Sat, Feb. 21 / Central Arizona Raceway / Casa Grande, AZ / Justin Peck

Sun, Feb. 21 / Central Arizona Raceway / Casa Grande, AZ / Matt Covington

Sat, Feb. 28 / Central Arizona Raceway / Casa Grande, AZ / Justin Peck (2)

Sun, Mar. 1 / Central Arizona Raceway / Casa Grande, AZ / Levi Hillier

Sat, Apr. 11 / Salina Highbanks Speedway / Salina, OK / Chris Martin

Fri, May 8 / Benton Speedway / Benton, MO / Seth Bergman

Fri, June 5 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK / Blake Hahn

Sat, June 6 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Seth Bergman (2)

Fri, June 26 / Belleville High Banks / Belleville, KS / Sam Hafertepe Jr.

Sat, June 27 / Belleville High Banks / Belleville, KS / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (2)

Fri, July 10 / Batesville Motor Speedway / Locust Grove, AR / Matt Covington (2)

Sat, July 11 / Texarkana 67 Speedway / Texarkana, AR / Seth Bergman (3)

Sat, July 25 / Dodge City Raceway Park / Dodge City, KS / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (3)

Sat, Aug. 1 / Viking Speedway / Alexandria, MN / Kyler Johnson

*Thu, Aug. 6 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Gio Scelzi

*Fri, Aug. 7 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Tyler Courtney

Sat, Aug. 8 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Ryan Timms

Fri, Aug. 28 / Big Sky Speedway / Shepherd, MT / Seth Bergman (4)

Sat, Aug. 29 / Big Sky Speedway / Shepherd, MT / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (4)

Sun, Aug. 30 / Sheridan Speedway / Sheridan, WY / Jett Barnes

Fri, Sept. 4 / Gallatin Speedway / Belgrade, MT / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (5)

Sat, Sept. 5 / Electric City Speedway / Black Eagle, MT / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (6)

Sat, Sept. 12 / Moberly Motorsports Park / Moberly, MO / Jett Barnes (2)

Sat, Oct. 10 / RPM Speedway / Crandall, TX / Blake Hahn (2)

Sat, Oct. 17 / Creek County Speedway / Sapulpa, OK / Sam Hafertepe Jr. (7)

The American Sprint Car Series will begin the 2027 campaign at Volusia Speedway Park for the 56th Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals from Thursday, Feb. 4, to Saturday, Feb. 6.

Where can you find tickets to the event? Visit DIRTcarNationals.com

Where can you watch every lap of the American Sprint Car Series? Live on DIRTVision.