By Roby Helm

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – November 21, 2026 – Derek Hagar of Marion, AR and Howard Moore of Memphis, TN took 25-lap Feature Race wins in the 18th Annual Ace Doran Bobby Martin Memorial Flip Flop 50 for the Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour on Saturday night at Riverside International Speedway.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN put a bow on his 52nd year as a Sprint Car driver in the final race of the 2026 season by hanging up his helmet and retiring as an active competitor by clinching his unprecedented 17th USCS National Championship. Gray took the title with an 18-point margin over Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS.

When asked what his feelings were before he made the final two starts of his illustrious career, Gray was very reflective has he addressed an appreciative crowd, friends and family members gathered on the front straightaway after the second generation driver made a few parade laps with the checkered flag.

“It’s been a lot of fun to get here, and I did it the way I wanted to,” Gray said of his retirement. “I wish my Mom and Dad were here, but I know they’re watching down from above and I have family here tonight. They all mean a lot to me. I can remember way back when the Swindell Family was right here up front in their box seats, and the Gray Family was close by. Our Dad’s raced here, and now there are more generations racing here.”

Gray’s father Elmer was a driver at Riverside International Speedway competing with the patriarch of the Swindell Family, Sam Swindell. Gray’s sister Amy was married to Sammy Swindell, and Terry put his driving career on hold to serve as Sammy’s Crew Chief in the early days of the World of Outlaws in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Gray came into the Flip Flop 50 with a 22-point lead over Willingham. The Flip Flop 50 consisted of two 25-lap Feature Races. The finish of the first Flip Feature would have the field totally inverted for the second Flop Feature. Gray had an anxious moment in the Flip Feature after being involved in a first lap multi-car tangle, but he finished well enough with a bent race car to claim his 17th USCS title.

The top ten in the Flip 25 saw Moore finish second and third went to Riley Goodno of Knoxville, IA. Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS was fourth and Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS took the fifth spot. Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS drove to a sixth-place finish and Hayden Brinkley of Bono, AR was seventh.

Beckham Malone of Rock Hill, SC finished eighth and two-time USCS National Champion Morgan Turpen-Havener of Gallatin, TN started 21st and finished ninth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Keith Ainsworth of Munford, TN rounded out the top ten.

Finishing behind Moore in the Flop 25-lap Feature Race was Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS, and Hagar started 23rd and finished third to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Hagar is the only driver to win both races in its 18-year history of the Flip Flop 50, and was two spots short of doing it for a second time.

Bowden finished fourth and Ainsworth took the fifth spot. Chase Howard was sixth and seventh went to Malone. Martin came home in the eighth spot and Landon Crawley of Benton, AR drove to a ninth-place finish. Willingham rounded out the top ten in the non-points Flop 25 lapper.

The Flip 25 started off with a red flag on the first lap for a muti car tangle in turn one that saw Dusty Young of Benton, AR get upside down. The pole sitter Crawley triggered the mele with a spin in the first turn battling outside front row starter Gunner Swindell-Herrington of Collierville, TN for the lead.

Gray was also involved and had to start on the tail of the field for the restart with a badly bent top wing. Swindell-Herrington took over the pole for the complete restart and took the lead followed by Moore, Martin, Hagar, and Goodno in the top five. Hagar drove around the outside of Martin in turn two on lap two to take over the third spot.

The caution flag came out on lap six when Greg Merritt of Nesbit, MS spun coming off the fourth turn. Hagar drove under Moore in turn four after the restart to move up to the second spot. On lap ten, Hagar reeled in Swindell-Herrington to battle for the lead.

Hagar threw a slider on the leader in turn four, but when Swindell-Herrington filled up Hagar’s landing spot, the top two cars made contact with Swindell-Herrington spinning to bring out the caution flag. Hagar took over the lead for the restart followed by Moore, Martin, Goodno, and Bowden, who charged up from his 15th starting spot and into the top five.

Goodno passed Martin for the third spot with turn two slider on the restart. Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS cut a tire on lap 13 to bring out the caution flag. On the next restart, Bowden drove by Martin to take over the fourth spot.

Hagar held a .346 second lead over Moore in heavy lapped traffic with five laps to go. Hagar pulled away in the last five laps to take a 1.537 second margin of victory under the checkered flag. Gray finished 18th and clinched his unprecedented 17th USCS National Championship.

Wray took the lead at the start of the Flop Feature from the pole position followed by Turpen-Havener, Ainsworth, Brinkley, and Malone. The first of two caution flags came out on lap eight when Ronny Howard spun and collected Trent Moss of Medon, TN in turn two. Wray gave up a 1.089 second lead over Turpen-Havener for the restart with Ainsworth, Brinkley and Malone following in third, fourth and fifth. Hagar had moved from 23rd to 12th.

Brinkley passed Ainsworth for third on lap 11, and Martin got around Malone for fifth on lap 12, as Hagar entered the top ten. Bowden moved up to fifth on lap 14, as Brinkley and Ainsworth swapped the third and fourth positions for the next two laps. Bowden got a two for one pass on lap 17, getting by Brinkley and Ainsworth to move up to the third spot.

Moore climbed into the to five on lap 18. On the 19th tour, Bowden fell back two spots as Brinkley climbed back up to third and Moore moved up to the fourth spot. Lap 20 saw a dramatic shift in the top five.

Brinkley and Moore tangled in turn three after a failed slider by Moore that cleaned out the front end of Brinkley’s car and brought out the caution flag. To add even more drama to the five lap dash to the finish, Turpen-Havener had cut down a left-rear tire, but elected to restart in second with the flat tire. In the meantime, Hagar had climbed up to the seventh spot for the restart.

When the green light came on for the restart, Hagar got a two for one and entered the top five, as Turpen-Havener fall back through the pack like a rock. That moved Moore up to second, and he took the lead from Wray on lap 21. Hagar took over the third spot on lap 23, but ran out of time to move up further.

Moore took the checkered flag of the Flop 25 with a .787 second margin of victory over Wray in a race that took 16 minutes and 25.807 seconds to complete 25 laps around Riverside International Speedway to close out the 2026 USCS season.

In preliminary action, Crawley won the 15-lap Pole Scramble on Friday night to earn the pole position for the Flip 25. The four eight-lap Heat Races were won by Martin in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Hagar in the Butlerbuilt Second Heat, Young in the XC Gear Third Heat, and Moore in the Huggins Cams Fourth Heat.

The Hoosier Racing Tire United Sprint Car Series Presented By XC Gear has concluded its 2026 30th Anniversary Outlaw Thunder Tour. Plans are currently being made for the 2027 Schedule of Events. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE HOOSIER RACING TIRE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY XC GEAR 30TH ANNIVERSARY OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR 18TH ANNUAL ACE DORAN BOBBY MARTIN MEMORIAL FLIP FLOP 50 AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 11/20-21/2026:

SATURDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER 21 RESULTS:

FLIP FEATURE – 25 Laps: 1. 9jr Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (5); 2. 40 Howard Moore, Memphis, TN (4); 3. 22 Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (7); 4. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (15); 5. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (3); 6. 44c Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (16); 7. Hayden Brinkley, Bono, AR (9); 8. 23m Beckham Malone, Rock Hill SC (17); 9. 10m Morgan Turpen-Havener, Gallatin, TN (12); 10. 91a Keith Ainsworth, Munford, TN (13); 11. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (20); 12. 42x Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (16); 13. 23 Ethan Jones, Sarah, MS (12); 14. 44 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (18); 15. 02 Gunner Swindell-Herrington, Collierville, TN (2); 16. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (22); 17. 125 Jackson Skinner, Marion, AR (19); 18. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (10); 19. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (23); 20. 16 Greg Merritt, Nesbit, MS (11); 21. 4s Landon Crawley, Benton, AR (1); 22. 5L Dusty Young, Benton, AR (6); 23. 25 Tyler Whatley, West Memphis, AR (14)

FLOP FEATURE – 25 Laps: 1. 40 Moore (10); 2. 23w Wray (1); 3. 9jr Hagar (23); 4. 8x Bowden (8); 5. 91a Ainsworth (2); 6. 44c C. Howard (6); 7. 23m Malone (4); 8. 67 Martin (7); 9. 4s Crawley (20); 10. 28 Willingham (12); 11. 125 J. Skinner (11); 12. 42x Taylor (16); 13. 25 Whatley (22); 14. 02 Swindell-Herrington (13); 15. 22 Goodno (9); 16. 23 Jones (15); 17. 5L Young (21); 18. Turpen-Havener (3); 19. 17 Brinkley (5); 20. 16 Merritt (19); 21. 44 R. Howard (14); 22. 88 Moss (18); 23. 10 Gray (17).

B-MAIN (Top 8 Finishers Transfer To Flip Feature) – 15 Laps: 1. Bowden; 2. C. Howard; 3. Malone; 4. R. Howard; 5. J. Skinner; 6. Wray; 7. Turpen-Havener; 8. Willingham; 9. 5 Brandon Stubblefield, West Memphis, AR; 10. 926 Mason Skinner, Marion, AR; 11. Moss; 12. 42s Mike Shnaekel, Malvern, AR; 13. 80 Marty Anderson, Memphis, TN; 14. 44a Austin Wood, Germantown, TN.

FRIDAY NIGHT, NOVEMBER 20 RESULTS:

POLE SCRAMBLE – 15 Laps: 1. Crawley; 2. Swindell-Herrington; 3. Martin; 4. Moore; 5. Hagar; 6. Young; 7. Goodno; 8. Taylor; 9. Brinkley; 10. Gray.

ALSO TRANSFERRED TO THE FLIP 25 BY HEAT RACE PASSING POINTS: Merritt, Jones, Ainsworth, and Whatley.

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Martin; 2. Crawley; 3. Ainsworth; 4. R. Howard; 5. Malone; 6. Wood; 7. M. Skinner DNS.

BUTLERBUILT HEAT 2: 1. Hagar; 2. Swindell-Herrington; 3. Merritt; 4. J. Skinner; 5. C. Howard; 6. Bowden 7. Moss.

XC GEAR HEAT 3: 1. Young; 2. Taylor; 3. Whatley; 4. Gray; 5. Turpen-Havener; 6. Shnaekel; 7. Anderson.

HUGGINS CAMS HEAT 4: 1. Moore; 2. Goodno; 3. Jones; 4. Brinkley; 5. Willingham; 6. Stubblefield.