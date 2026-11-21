By Matt Skipper

CONCORD, NC (November 20, 2027) — While the American Sprint Car Series National Tour runs on a wide variety of tracks and terrains across the United States, ASCS regions nationwide keep grassroots Sprint Car racing healthy.

In 2026, six regions, including the Malvern Bank ASCS Midwest Region, ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints (HASS), ASCS Sooner Region, ASCS Gunsmoke Region, ASCS Northern Plains Region, and ASCS Western Plains Region, saw six drivers stand atop the podium as each points trail’s titleholders.

These are the 2026 ASCS regional titleholders:

Gunsmoke Region – Bryant Wiedeman

The inaugural season of the ASCS Gunsmoke Region welcomed a new champion to the fold, with 21-year-old Bryant Wiedeman emerging as the best of the region.

Wiedeman never finished outside of the top-10 in all five starts with the region, along with three podium appearances and never finishing worse than sixth in the season.

“I think it’s super cool to win the inaugural championship,” Wiedeman said. “I think for my first Sprint Car championship, it’s a big honor to do it with ASCS and the Ochs brothers, and I’m super grateful for everything that they’ve done for me the past three years. So, it’s super cool to finally pick up a Sprint Car title. It’s a super well-run Series, and it was a lot of fun to run.”

Wiedeman made an early mark in the national dirt scene when he finished second to Zach Daum in the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota campaign. He moved up into Sprint Cars in 2024 with time around the Kansas region before tackling a second inaugural title hunt with the Gunsmoke Region in 2026.

“I think it’s all about the seat time and getting comfortable with the team,” Wiedeman said. “I haven’t been racing as much in the past few years because I’ve been busy with school and stuff like that. I haven’t been racing like I did in my Midget days, so the seat time is super crucial and really learning about your crew chief and team’s knowledge, how they set it up, and how they can accommodate to make me feel comfortable in the racecar.”

When Wiedeman is not in the driver’s seat, he hits the books on the weekdays as a student at Kansas State University. While balancing college and racing can feel like nonstop activity, the 21-year-old has managed his schedule to keep a healthy balance between both sides.

“Fortunately, a lot of the racing has been through the summer months,” Wiedeman said. “I’ve only had to take a couple weekends off each semester between fall and spring to race. But the balance is definitely difficult because when I was in Midgets, I was homeschooled most of the time. It was a lot easier to get to 70-80 races a year. I definitely can’t do that with my class schedule now, but having about 20 races each year makes it easier to balance work and school, and it’s something that I’ll like to keep doing until I graduate.”

Hurricane Area Super Sprints – Cody Gardner

Cody Gardner showed pure dominance in his first season competing with the Hurricane Area Super Sprints, scoring his first career title with the region.

The Benton, AR native became the state’s first champion in the region after earning eight Feature wins, 13 top-fives, and top-10 finishes in all 14 events contested with HASS. Gardner’s worst finish with the region was a ninth-place result in June.

The 40-year-old veteran also appeared in scattered starts with the ASCS National Tour and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2026. While the championship is Gardner’s first in a Winged Sprint Car, it is his second career ASCS title since the 2023 Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car season.

Midwest Region – Jack Thomas

When the ASCS Midwest Region was last operated in 2014, Jack Thomas was a 6th grader focused on schoolwork while Billy Alley won the year’s championship.

12 years later, the Bates City, MO, native made a major impact during the region’s revival season with his first Sprint Car championship in his first full-time season in the division.

“The Midwest Region was great to us,” Thomas said. “I can’t thank the guys at ASCS enough for bringing it back. It gave us something to get our first 360 season together, and we decided to give it a go. We were able to get some good runs together, and we weren’t really expecting anything like a championship to start with.”

The 17-year-old Thomas battled against regional veterans Jake Bubak and Joey Danley for the championship, picking up five top-10s and two top-fives through the eight-race campaign with “The Best in the Midwest.”

“We took it one night at a time because we didn’t expect anything and wanted to learn,” Thomas said. “As it came to the last night at Beatrice (Speedway), I knew that I’d have to put a good night together with Joey and Bubak being so close and great racecar drivers. I struggle sometimes with those dry-slick tracks, but we put in a good night to be able to pull off the points championship.”

Thomas made his best showing in June at 81 Speedway with the Midwest Region and ASCS National Tour when he earned a career-high fourth-place finish. After discovering he owned the points lead in the following Series event at Belleville High Banks, the goals adjusted towards clinching the title.

“When we got to 81, I knew it was a racetrack that I could make a pretty good run,” Thomas said. “The Feature came around, and we were able to pass a lot of cars and putting ourselves in the battle there. My guys gave me a great racecar at every track we went to. But I know the first time we really figured out that we were leading, it was at Belleville. We knew we had to keep showing up and making good runs to put enough points together.”

Northern Plains Region – Kelly Miller

Different region? No problem for Kelly Miller.

The Lethbridge, AB native took on the challenge in the Northern Plains region for the seventh time in his career aboard the No. 81 machine since winning the 2024 title after scoring the crown in the 2025 Frontier Region season.

“It was nice to run with them again this year,” Miller said. “It really shows the strength of our team and the consistency of success that we’ve built over the course of my family’s racing history. It’s good to still have the speed, contest for wins and championships, and I’m just really appreciative of everything that everyone has done for me.”

Miller amassed four wins through the 2026 Northern Plains campaign, coming at El Paso County Speedway, Sweetwater Speedway, Black Hills Speedway, and Gillette Thunder Speedway. Miller also created a strong ASCS National Tour showing during Frontier Speedweek with three top-10 finishes and a high of fourth place in the Harvey Ostermiller Memorial at Big Sky Speedway.

“We had some good runs with Northern Plains and the National Tour as well,” Miller said. “We had a really good run on that Saturday night in Billings. Those nights all coming together like that shows us that we can compete not only with the regional guys around us, but also the national guys.

“Obviously, we can’t be caught flat-footed. We got to be on our toes and looking for little advancements here and there to keep things maintained and upgraded. Everything is gonna hold itself together, obviously, but going forward, you just have to tie the loose ends, cross the T’s, dot the I’s, and at the end of the day, we’re gonna keep trying to go forward and keep building the history of my family’s name.”

Sooner Region – Bradley Fezard

Bradley Fezard has made his mark in ASCS in previous years, including a run on the National Tour in 2024.

His scaling back of national-level travel helped him grow stronger through the Sooner Region as the Bonnerdale, AR native drove to a first career championship in 360 Sprint Car competition.

“It means a lot to me to win this one,” Fezard said. “2024, we ran the National Tour and didn’t get the results we were looking for throughout the year. But, 2025-26, we’ve been working really hard to advance our program and put things together to try and be faster at each track we unloaded the car at. It was sort of a limited schedule for us, but it’s a big deal for us to be able to win the championship.”

Fezard’s seven starts with the region in 2026 saw him earn two pivotal top-five finishes at Creek County Speedway in June. Though he never took the No. 938 Sprint Car to Victory Lane in the year, Fezard managed the points gap over Oklahoma veterans Casey Wills and Steven Shebester by keeping his car clean and aiming not to leave the track with a DNF.

“With us having upgraded equipment now, it’s reliable, dependable, and nice to not have things breaking on us,” Fezard said. “I think we only had one DNF with the Sooner Region, so I tried to be smart about not taking myself out of any races or miss any of the Features. We had quite a handful of top-five runs, but we’re still chasing that first win. I think we’ve been really close multiple times, and that’s our next goal, of course, but we’ll gladly take the championship for sure.”

Western Plains Region – Bryan Gossel

After finding out about a chance to win the Western Plains crown in 2025 midway through the year, Bryan Gossel planned his 2026 campaign around chasing the honors a second consecutive year.

The Windsor, CO native faced a similar challenge in 2026, battling against previous year’s contenders Adam Trimble and Blair Cooper throughout the campaign in a double-digit points fight for the championship.

“I’m not getting any younger, and it was so cool to win another championship and win a couple races,” Gossel said. “I started in Florida, but I didn’t do much traveling after that, so I got the schedule in-line to where I could run all of the Western Plains region and was like, ‘Ok, let’s make this happen.’ We won two races this year, like we did last time, and it worked out. Trimble, (Zack Merritt) and Blair Cooper all stepped their game up, and we had to keep pushing hard to try and get better every night.”

The 50-year-old driver picked up six top-10 finishes through the eight-race campaign. Included with the finishes are five top-fives and two regional Feature wins at El Paso County Raceway in May and August. Despite the victories, Gossel kept Cooper 33 points back at season’s end to clinch his second consecutive title.

As his son, Austyn, continues to evolve after a career-best year on the ASCS National Tour with a seventh-place points finish, Gossel is excited for the family team’s future in the 2027 season.

“They did get some confidence this year,” Gossel said. “It’s just Austin and Ryan on the road now, and there’s pros and cons to that. Just getting the two of them to work together, moving forward, and keeping that positive mindset when stuff hits the fan. They’ve really showed some speed and figured out some stuff. The National Tour guys, somebody’s at least running really, really good because it’s a challenge to run perfect every night. So, I’m excited to see what those guys can do.”