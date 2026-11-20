By Brian Walker

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 20, 2026) – The 2027 season for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing already promises paramount change as the series will move towards a controlled open tire rule; allowing teams to choose between and run the established Hoosier Tires and/or the returning American Racer brand.

“Since the inception of High Limit our first and foremost objective has been the growth and health of Sprint Car Racing as an entirety,” said Brad Sweet, the six-time national champion who founded the series alongside three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson in 2022. “This was not a decision that we took lightly, but after seeing and feeling the product in action and discussing this with teams, drivers, and vendors, we believe this is the best move for the sport moving forward. The opportunity is now there for both Hoosier Racing Tire and American Racer to create the best product possible and offer competitive prices. Teams are now afforded an extra option, and fans now have another storyline to follow each night and throughout the season.”

The exact ruling within the official 2027 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing rulebook will read as follows:

“Only the following designated racing tires will be permitted for competition on all four (4) positions of the racecar at all High Limit Sprint Car Series events. Right rear tires must durometer greater than or equal to 40. Left rear Hoosier Tires must durometer greater than or equal to 35. Left rear American Racers must durometer greater than or equal to 38. The designated tire(s) will be available in the following compounds:”

Front:

Hoosier 85/8.0-15 … D12, D15, D20

AR 26.0/8.0-15DT … SD-33, SD-38

Left Rears:

Hoosier 15.0/92-15 … D12A

Hoosier 15.0/93-15 … D12A

Hoosier 15.0/94-15 … D12A

Hoosier 15.0/95-15 … D12A

Hoosier 15.0/96-15 … D12A

AR 28.5/15.0-15BT … SD38

AR 29.0/15.0-15BT … SD38

AR 29.5/15.0-15BT … SD38

AR 30.0/15.0-15BT … SD38

AR 30.5/15.0-15BT … SD38

Right Rears:

Hoosier 105/16.0-15 … D15A, Medium

Hoosier 105/18.0-15 … D15A, RD20A

AR 34.0/17.0-15GT … SD40/MC2

For the past 14 years, Hoosier has been the predominant tire manufacturer within the Sprint Car industry, and the entity owned by Continental will remain a viable option for competitors. With teams able to race with American Racers, 2027 will mark the first time since 2010-12 (Goodyear with the World of Outlaws) that a tire company other than Hoosier is allowed at the top level of the sport.

High Limit officials plan to work directly with national and local vendors for both Hoosier and American Racers to supply as much product as possible at sanctioned events across the country.

Make sure to follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information including news, event updates, ticketing information, and more.

As the exclusive streaming partner of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing, every lap of every race will be live on FloRacing. Subscribe to FloRacing for High Limit, NASCAR, USAC, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CARS Tour coverage and more.