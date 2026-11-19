Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Nov. 19, 2026) – The Jackson Motorplex racing schedule showcases nine races during the 2027 season.

There will be five Bank Midwest 410 Sprint Car shows as well as the four-race Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series.

The highlight on the calendar is the season finale – Aug. 20-21 – when the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits during the 49th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals presented by Mau Marine. The opening night also functions as the Tweeter Memorial.

Three additional dates – May 21, July 9 and July 30 – feature the Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series.

Friday, May 21, is the 2026 version of the Merle Johnson Memorial that was postponed because of the weather. The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series invades the track on that date along with the 2027 edition of the Merle Johnson Memorial on Friday, July 30. Both nights pay $10,000 to win.

410 Sprint Car drivers and teams will compete for the Bank Midwest Championship. It will include a points fund for those who participate in all five 410 Sprint Car events.

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars will join the program during the trio of Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series races along with all four nights of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series. The Thursday night program is slated for June 3, June 10, July 8 and July 22.

Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Stock Cars and Crown Vics will also compete during all four Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series races.

Visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com for the complete 2027 schedule.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2027 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.