By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (November 20, 2026)………Elijah Gile took the lead from fellow Phoenix, Arizona native J.J. Yeley with two laps to go to score the victory during Friday’s opening night of the Dennis Matousek Memorial Race at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway.

The victory was extra special for Gile, as Matousek was his great grandfather. Matousek, an Arizona Racing Association Sprint Car Champion and inductee of the Arizona Motorsports Hall of Fame, passed away in January 2025. Gile won his first career sprint car feature at the inaugural edition of the race in 2025, and has now backed it up by defending his win.

For Gile, it was his second career USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Southwest Sprint Car victory after capturing his initial series triumph back in August at Deuce of Clubs Thunder Raceway in Show Low, Arizona.

Gile made his run to the front after starting ninth on the grid in his Petty Performance Racing No. 13p. Yeley led the first 23 circuits of the 25-lap race after starting on the pole.

Yeley went on to finish as the runner-up by 1.232 seconds behind behind Gile. A.J. Hernandez crossed the stripe in third with Koen Crawford fourth and Chaz Baca rounding out the top five.

R.J. Johnson captured fast qualifying honors with a top lap of 16.063 seconds. Baca, Dayton Shelton, and Gile won each of the three heat races.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 20, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – Dennis Matousek Memorial Race

QUALIFYING: 1. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-16.063; 2. Koen Crawford, 48, Crawford-16.580; 3. Jake Helsel, 44, Helsel-16.627; 4. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.698; 5. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-16.712; 6. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-16.849; 7. J.J. Yeley, 2, Yeley-16.921; 8. Stevie Sussex, 6, Calderwood-17.013; 9. Cameron La Rose, 1p, Petty-17.082; 10. Charles Davis Jr., 11c, DAR-17.090; 11. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Sussex-17.261; 12. Elijah Gile, 13p, Petty-17.356; 13. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-17.406; 14. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-17.411; 15. Jordan Stetson, 8AZ, Stetson-17.574; 16. Chaz Baca, 57, Stone-17.577; 17. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-17.719; 18. Andrew Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-18.102; 19. Rickey Kinney Jr., 81K, Kinney-18.151; 20. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-18.303; 21. Dan Klinder, 30K, Klinder-18.602; 22. Elijah Loper, 43x, Loper-19.204; 23. Bryan Ledbetter Jr., 7OH, Ledbetter-19.204.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chaz Baca (1), 2. Daylin Perreira (2), 3. J.J. Yeley (4), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (3), 5. R.J. Johnson (6), 6. Connor Lundy (5), 7. Elijah Loper (8), 8. Rickey Kinney Jr (7). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dayton Shelton (2), 2. Austin Ervine (1), 3. Jonas Reynolds (5), 4. Bruce St. James (7), 5. Koen Crawford (6), 6. Stevie Sussex (4), 7. Mickey Gile (3). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Elijah Gile (3), 2. Cameron La Rose (4), 3. Jordan Stetson (2), 4. Jake Helsel (6), 5. A.J. Hernandez (5), 6. Dan Klinder (7), 7. Andrew Sweeney (1). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Elijah Gile (9), 2. J.J. Yeley (1), 3. A.J. Hernandez (2), 4. Koen Crawford (5), 5. Chaz Baca (7), 6. R.J. Johnson (6), 7. Dayton Shelton (8), 8. Charles Davis Jr. (13), 9. Cameron La Rose (12), 10. Connor Lundy (10), 11. Daylin Perreira (15), 12. Mickey Gile (14), 13. Bruce St James (20), 14. Jordan Stetson (16), 15. Austin Ervine (17), 16. Dan Klinder (21), 17. Elijah Loper (22), 18. Jake Helsel (4), 19. Rickey Kinney Jr. (19), 20. Andrew Sweeney (18), 21. Jonas Reynolds (3). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-23 J.J. Yeley, Laps 24-25 Elijah Gile.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE: November 21, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – Dennis Matousek Memorial Race