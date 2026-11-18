From USAC

Visalia, California (November 17, 2026)………The first ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Visalia, California’s Plaza Park Raceway has been rescheduled for Monday night, November 23, 2026.

The original Wednesday, November 18, date for the Good Earth Farms Special Presented by Peelz was postponed due to rain.

The Plaza Park event will be round number three of USAC’s Golden State Invasion, and marks USAC’s national debut at the 1/5-mile dirt oval. A-Class Micros are also on the card.

On race day at Plaza Park, the pits open at 3:30pm Pacific. The front gate opens at 5pm. The drivers meeting will take place at 5:15pm. Hot laps begin at 6pm, followed by qualifying and racing, which concludes with a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win feature.

Advance tickets for the Plaza Park event are on sale now at https://plazaparkraceway.com/ or on the Ticket Hoss app. Adult GA (ages 13+) is $30. Senior GA (ages 55+) is $20. Military (Active & Veteran) GA is $20. Kids GA (ages 4 and under) is free. Pit Passes are $45. Tickets will also be sold at the gate on race day.

The Golden State Invasion consists of five USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events in the state of California, starting on Friday-Saturday, November 20-21 with the Chase Johnson Classic at Merced Speedway, before continuing on at Plaza Park Raceway on Monday, November 23.

To finish out the trip, the series heads to Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on Tuesday, November 24 for the Jason Leffler Memorial. The action then goes to Ventura Raceway and the season finale on Saturday, November 28 for the 85th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.