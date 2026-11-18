By Richie Murray

Wide open! That not only describes the on track lifestyle of a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget driver. But it’s also an apt description of the season itself.

Thus far, the 2026 season has already registered the most different winners in a year in several seasons, and we aren’t done yet as we prepare for the 85th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame at the seaside oval of California’s Ventura Raceway on Saturday, November 28.

The high majority of this year’s USAC National Midget stars have neither won the series championship nor have they won the Turkey Night Grand Prix, but that soon could change with the likes of Jacob Denney, Kevin Thomas Jr., Gavin Miller, Jakeb Boxell, Kale Drake, Hayden Reinbold, Brecken Reese, Colton Robinson, and more, all jockeying to make their mark.

Of course, the 2026 Turkey Night field will be led by Clovis, California’s Corey Day who has captured the past two runnings of the race in 2024 and 2025. He and car owner Willie Kahne are now in pursuit of their third Turkey Night triumph in a row, a feat which hasn’t been achieved by any driver since Billy Boat in 1995, 1996, and 1997. Only Boat and eight-time winner Ron Shuman have won at least three-straight with Shuman taking four consecutive TNGP wins between 1979-1982.

Logan Seavey and Justin Grant will be among the four past winners in the 2026 Turkey Night field. Seavey went wheels up to victory lane in 2021 while Grant collected the win in 2022. Meanwhile, recently crowned three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is shooting for Turkey Night triumph number five after scoring previous wins in 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2023.

You can also add into the mix USAC national champions J.J. Yeley, Cannon McIntosh, and Daison Pursley, plus late model star Ricky Thornton Jr., and winged sprint car stars Justin Peck and Tanner Holmes to the field.

You can also count on USAC national winners Cale Coons, Jake Swanson, and Ryan Bernal being contenders along with 2026 USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget champ Broedy Graham, and even NTT INDYCAR Series winner Christian Rasmussen, who’s making his USAC debut in a car paying homage to J.C. Agajanian’s 1952 Indianapolis 500 winning car driven by Troy Ruttman.

Three women drivers will sling some Ventura dirt with Jade Avedisian, Randi Pankratz, and Hailey Lambert all ready to compete as well as numerous drivers eying Don Basile Rookie of the Race honors. Rookies in the field include Thornton, Rasmussen, winged sprint car star Tanner Holmes, plus top USAC National Midget Rookie Colton Robinson, Brecken Reese, and 2026 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year Jett Barnes.

USAC Western States Midget winners in the lineup include 2026 champion Broedy Graham, as well as Jett Yantis, Drake Cardey, C.J. Sarna, Connor Speir, and Dane Culver.

For seven-time Turkey Night winning car owner Keith Kunz, it’ll be the legendary team’s last ever event before they close the curtain on more than four decades of USAC Midget racing success.

It’s the pageantry, the mystique, and the legend of midget racing in southern California on Thanksgiving weekend. It’s the granddaddy of all midget races in American motorsports. Now all that’s left is to sit back and watch as a talented field of dirt track daredevils pursue the $15,000 winner’s share, the kiss of the Aggie Hat trophy, and the glory of becoming a Turkey Night Grand Prix winner.

RACE DETAILS:

This year’s Turkey Night weekend will also host the Ultimate Sprint Car Series for both nights of on-track action on November 27-28.

Friday, November 28: Grandstands open at 3pm Pacific. Cars on track at 3:30pm. Midget practice, plus sprint car racing.

Saturday, November 29: Grandstands open at 3pm Pacific. Cars on track at 3:30pm. Sprint car racing, plus midget hot laps, qualifying, last chance qualifiers, semis and the 98-lap feature.

Advance tickets can be purchased now at www.venturaraceway.com. Additional information is available at 805-648-7223.

Both nights of the Turkey Night Grand Prix will be streamed live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac.

2026 TURKEY NIGHT GRAND PRIX USAC MIDGET ENTRIES: (54 DRIVERS & CARS)

CAR # / DRIVER NAME / HOMETOWN / TEAM

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, California (Pete Davis)

1K KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, California (Kyle Larson Racing)

1R (R) RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, Arizona (Rossi-Petty Racing)

2p (R) WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, Missouri (Rossi-Petty Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, Arizona (Rossi-Petty Racing)

3p JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, Indiana (Rossi-Petty Racing)

4 KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, Oklahoma (RMS Racing)

FK4 COREY DAY/Clovis, California (Willie Kahne)

5p (R) TANNER HOLMES/Jacksonville, Oregon (Rossi-Petty Racing)

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, California (Wally Pankratz)

9 (R) ANTHONY BRUNO/San Jose, California (Tony Boscacci)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, Alabama (4 Kings Racing)

14JR (R) BRAYDIN COLLIE/El Cajon, California (Matt Streeter Racing-Graunstadt Enterprises)

14T (R) CONNOR SPEIR/Fillmore, California (Matt Streeter Racing-Graunstadt Enterprises)

15 RON HAZELTON/Visalia, California (Ron Hazelton)

15H TBA (Dennis Hart)

15x (R) ADAM WEISBERG/Santa Clarita, California (Adam Weisberg)

18 (R) TODD HAWSE/Simi Valley, California (Todd Hawse)

18x (R) DAVID GASPER/Goleta, California (Shon Deskins Racing)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, Arizona (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20 C.J. SARNA/Brea, California (Sarna Motorsports)

20B JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (Jeff Reese)

20Q (R) BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, Texas (Jeff Reese)

20x (R) KYLE HAWSE/Las Vegas, Nevada (Hawse Racing)

21 (R) BRAYTON ROBERTS/Lake Havasu City, Arizona (Brayton Roberts)

25 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, Illinois (Jerome Rodela)

30 (R) LEVI KLATT/Langley, British Columbia (Mark Adams)

31 (R) JETT YANTIS/Bakersfield, California (Beilman Motorsports)

31B LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, California (Beilman Motorsports)

32 CADEN SARALE/Stockton, California (Caden Sarale)

40L (R) MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, Ohio (Chase McDermand Racing)

45 (R) BRADLEY COX/Black Forest, Colorado (Cappy Mason)

50 (R) DANE CULVER/Riverside, California (Knuckles Up Racing)

54 JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, Indiana (4 Kings Racing)

55 (R) HAILEY LAMBERT/Oxnard, California (Lambert Motorsports)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, Indiana (Dooling Autosports-Curb/Agajanian)

66 BROEDY GRAHAM/Bakersfield, California (BGR Racing)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, Ohio (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K (R) COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, Florida (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, California (Six8 Motorsports)

71D (R) BRYAN DROLLINGER/San Pedro, California (Drollinger Brothers Racing)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, Oklahoma (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

73 RYAN BERNAL/Hollister, California (Josh Ford Motorsports)

77AZ (R) PRESTON NORBURY/Chino Valley, Arizona (Bugs Norbury)

78 (R) BRODY WAKE/Lake Havasu City, Arizona (BWR Racing)

78x (R) MARVIN MITCHELL/Madera, California (Marvin Mitchell)

83 (R) JETT BARNES/Visalia, California (CB Industries)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, Oklahoma (CB Industries)

87 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, California (CB Industries)

89 JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, California (CB Industries)

96 (R) LOGAN MITCHELL/Santa Cruz, California (Logan Mitchell)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, Pennsylvania (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 (R) CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN/Copenhagen, Denmark (Cofer-Esslinger-Agajanian Racing)

98K (R) DRAKE CARDEY/Riverside, California (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

(R) represents a Don Basile Turkey Night Grand Prix Rookie