From USAC

Merced, California (November 19, 2026)………It’ll be three classes of racing this Saturday, November 21, at California’s Merced Speedway during the second running of the Chase Johnson Classic.

Due to wet grounds brought about by heavy rainfall this week, Merced Speedway is using the originally scheduled Friday, November 20, date to allow the facility to dry out and get the 1/4-mile track surface ready for racing activity on Saturday.

The Saturday tripleheader will now feature complete racing programs showcasing the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USCS Non-Wing Sprint Cars, and 360 Winged Sprint Cars.

The new Saturday schedule will have the pits opening at 11am Pacific, with the grandstands opening at 1pm, and cars on track for hot laps at 2pm, followed by qualifying and racing.

Grandstand admission is $35 for ages 16 and up. $20 for ages 11-15. $10 for ages 6-10. Free for ages 5 and under.

Advanced tickets are on sale for the event at http://www.mercedspeedway.net and can also be purchased at the track on race day.

For those who cannot make it to the track, the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.