By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (November 14, 2026)………Stevie Sussex raced to his fourth USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Southwest Sprint Car victory of the year on Saturday night at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway.

Starting seventh in the 25-lap main event, the Tempe, Arizona native took over the lead from Charles Davis Jr. on the 17th circuit, then led the final nine laps to capture his 17th career USAC Southwest Sprint Car feature win, third most all-time.

At the get-go, the series’ second all-time winningest driver, Charles Davis Jr., led the opening lap before giving way to A.J. Hernandez who surged into the lead on lap two. Hernandez paced the next five laps before Davis reclaimed the top spot on the seventh go around.

Sussex, driving the Jack Yeley owned No. 2, then tracked down Davis on lap 17, and led the remainder of the way to score the win over runner-up Davis with point leader R.J. Johnson in third. Cameron La Rose crossed the stripe in fourth while Dayton Shelton rounded out the top five.

Bruce St. James was the fastest qualifier while heat races were won by Davis and Sussex.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 14, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

QUALIFYING: 1. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-15.850; 2. Cameron La Rose, 1p, Petty-15.852; 3. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-15.939; 4. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-15.944; 5. Charles Davis Jr., 11c, DAR-15.968; 6. Bryan Ledbetter Jr., 7OH, Ledbetter-16.111; 7. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-16.174; 8. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-16.191; 9. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-16.246; 10. Stevie Sussex, 2, Yeley-16.285; 11. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-16.312; 12. Jordan Stetson, 8AZ, Stetson-16.377; 13. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-16.650; 14. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Sussex-16.857; 15. Dan Klinder, 30K, Klinder-17.432.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Charles Davis Jr. (4), 2. Dayton Shelton (1), 3. Connor Lundy (5), 4. Bruce St. James (6), 5. Austin Ervine (7), 6. Dan Klinder (8), 7. Daylin Perreira (3), 8. Jonas Reynolds (2). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stevie Sussex (2), 2. R.J. Johnson (5), 3. Jordan Stetson (1), 4. A.J. Hernandez (3), 5. Cameron La Rose (6), 6. Mickey Gile (7), 7. Bryan Ledbetter Jr. (4). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stevie Sussex (7), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (2), 3. R.J. Johnson (3), 4. Cameron La Rose (5), 5. Dayton Shelton (11), 6. Connor Lundy (4), 7. Jordan Stetson (12), 8. Mickey Gile (14), 9. Bruce St. James (6), 10. A.J. Hernandez (1), 11. Austin Ervine (13), 12. Jonas Reynolds (10), 13. Dan Klinder (15). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Charles Davis Jr., Laps 2-6 A.J. Hernandez, Laps 7-16 Charles Davis Jr., Laps 17-25 Stevie Sussex.

**Jonas Reynolds flipped during the first heat. Bryan Ledbetter Jr. flipped during the second heat.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-R.J. Johnson-1128, 2-Dayton Shelton-911, 3-Bruce St. James-842, 4-Daylin Perreira-835, 5-Koen Crawford-811, 6-A.J. Hernandez-782, 7-Stevie Sussex-769, 8-Jordan Stetson-669, 9-Charles Davis Jr.-654, 10-Elijah Gile-641.

NEXT USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: November 20-21, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona