GOLDEN GRAHAM! ﻿2026 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET REVIEW

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (November 10, 2026)………With two laps to go during the season, Broedy Graham nearly accepted his fate that the 2026 USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget championship was just out of reach.

While running sixth in November’s finale at California’s Ventura Raceway, Graham’s championship nemesis, Drake Cardey, ran second and was fully in the driver’s seat to win the title by nine points over Cardey.

But one’s thrill of victory can also be the agony of defeat for another, and that ended up being the case when Cardey got jumbled up amid a four car tussle along the bottom of turn two, which sent him spinning to a stop in the infield. Cardey returned to finish a distant 15th while Graham capped it off with a fourth place result and a 31-point edge in the standings.

For the 18-year-old Graham, it was a mixed bag of feelings. On one hand, this was the ultimate prize of a quest he had pursued all year long, but on the other hand, as they’d done all year, he’d have liked to have raced it out with Cardey.

“Once I knew that happened, I just knew I had to finish it to the end,” Graham explained. “They came over the RACEceiver and said that there were two laps to go. I was just telling myself that I’ve got to stay in my position, and play defense really, and to try and just play it smart.”

After winning twice during the summer, Graham took over the point lead from Cardey with one race remaining but had to endure an eight-week wait between the penultimate round and the season finale all while clinging to a six-point lead. In the meantime, Graham was in the thick of his high school football season where he was a senior defensive end for the Liberty Patriots, the same high school that current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love attended.

“It’s definitely a lot playing football and racing at the same time, all while trying to keep your head space on Friday nights in football mode, and then on Saturday nights, switching over into race mode,” Graham said of maintaining the balance between the two disciplines. “But it was fun because I got to play football with my friends and have some fun during the week, then work on the racecars after football, and on Saturday nights go racing and not have to worry about football for a little bit. Then, it’s back to football on Monday. It was definitely a fun year bouncing back-and-forth, but it was a lot.”

In fact, after Graham’s football season ended with a narrow playoff loss on Friday night, just 24 hours later, he was enjoying the celebration of his USAC Western States Midget championship.

Graham initially ran second early in the going during the finale before being passed by Cardey for the runner-up spot. Just around the midway point, in an attempt to move back around Cardey, Graham hopped Cardey’s right rear tire and dropped all the way back to sixth. It was there when things seemed its bleakest for Graham.

“When he got by me, I was just telling myself I need to be patient and wait for him to make a mistake while we were just running the bottom and I was behind him,” Graham detailed. “Then, entering turn three, I tried running the middle a little bit above him and he got a little tight and I jumped his right rear. I fell back two or three more spots, and that’s when I told myself I’ve got to go if I want to win this. I still had a little bit of hope, but I was pretty down on myself in that moment.”

Yet it all worked out in Graham’s favor as he became the third Bakersfield, California native in the past four seasons to capture the USAC Western States Midget championship, following Brody Fuson (2023) and Cade Lewis (2024).

Furthermore, Graham led all drivers with 10 top five results, 11 top tens finishes, four fast qualifying times, and five heat race wins in 12 series appearances throughout the 2026 campaign. Those first two victories of his USAC Western States Midget career in June at Merced Speedway and the following week on Independence Day at Santa Maria Speedway are certainly the standouts of the bunch.

“Getting that first win was amazing because we had the speed all year and we didn’t have any luck go our way for the first couple of races,” Graham recalled. “Then, we finally got the first win and it was such a great accomplishment to get it done with this team because we were all working so hard for it, we had the speed, and finally, it all went our way.”

Then, to back it up the very next week, that’s when the championship hopes and aspirations became clear.

“I always knew we could win the championship, but I also knew that we had to start getting wins and start putting a whole race day together instead of just having a couple of good qualifying runs and not so good main events. Once we started winning and we got the back-to-back wins, I knew we could win the championship if we kept it rolling and put our heads down and kept working.”

For Graham, what’s of utmost importance to him alongside the trophies and the accolades are who he got to accomplish the feat with, starting with his parents, Joe and Jodi, along with younger brother Blayden Graham, who plans to join Broedy in a two-car USAC Western States Midget effort in 2027. With his family and his many friends by his side, it was mission accomplished for the Graham fam.

“I’m super proud because our team learned and got better every race,” Graham acknowledged. “I’ll be most proud of getting my first two wins with the series and how many friendships I made along the way. That, plus how much clean racing there’s been, and all my sponsors that helped. It was a great year.”

After high school graduation, Graham plans to work in the family business at B & B Oilfield Consulting, which specializes in providing expert advice, technical guidance, and operational support to oilfield operators with a focus on industry best practices and regulatory compliance. He is also a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League.

In addition to the season long points title, Graham was also crowned the Billy’s Tequila Cup points champion, which calculated the combined points for the three USAC Western States Midget events held at Ventura during the 2026 season. He edged Jett Yantis by one single, solitary point for the miniseries championship, while Randi Pankratz was the Billy’s Tequila Passing Master champ.

Cardey was named Rookie of the Year after notching his first two career series wins in March at Imperial Valley Raceway and in June at Santa Maria Speedway to finish as the runner-up in the standings for Tom Dunkel Racing. He topped all series drivers with 76 laps led and tied Graham for the most top 10 feature results with 11.

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C.J. Sarna returned to victory lane with the series for the first time in 18 years after scoring the dub in March at Imperial Valley. His third place finish in the points equaled his career best as he was named the series’ Most Improved Driver.

Jett Yantis won half of his 10 feature starts with the series, leading all drivers with five triumphs to take fourth in the standings. He won the season opener at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway by a narrow .043 second margin over Graham. Yantis then reeled off three-straight wins, the first two coming on the first weekend of May at Plaza Park Raceway and Ventura. Yantis returned to Plaza Park in June to win again and become the first driver with the series to win three-straight since Kyle Larson in 2019. Switching over from the Rusty Carlile No. 4 to the Beilman Motorsports No. 31, Yantis maintained his winning ways in July at Santa Maria.

T.J. Smith collected his first series win in more than three years in September at Ventura for Six8 Motorsports. Connor Speir closed out the year by becoming yet another first time series winner as he led the entire 25-lap distance.

Adam Weisberg rounded out the top five in the series standings, and second best among all series Rookies behind only Cardey.

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2026 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET STATISTICS

STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Broedy Graham

Entrant Champion: BGR Racing #66

Rookie of the Year: Drake Cardey

Most Wins: 5-Jett Yantis

Most Laps Led: 76-Drake Cardey

Most Top-Fives: 10-Broedy Graham

Most Top-Tens: 11-Drake Cardey & Broedy Graham

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Broedy Graham

Most Heat Race Wins: 5-Broedy Graham

Most Feature Starts: 12-Drake Cardey, Broedy Graham & C.J. Sarna

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DRIVER POINT STANDINGS

Pos Pts Driver, Hometown

1 863 Broedy Graham, Bakersfield, California

2 832 (R) Drake Cardey, Riverside, California

3 758 C.J. Sarna, Brea, California

4 723 Jett Yantis, Bakersfield, California

5 525 (R) Adam Weisberg, Santa Clarita, California

6 510 Connor Speir, Fillmore, California

7 477 Hailey Lambert, Oxnard, California

8 402 Randi Pankratz, Atascadero, California

9 398 Dane Culver, Riverside, California

10 288 Cade Lewis, Bakersfield, California

11 266 (R) Gary DeWitt, Mesa, Arizona

12 220 Caden Sarale, Stockton, California

13 202 Kyle Hawse, Las Vegas, Nevada

14 191 (R) Grant Schaadt, San Tan Valley, Arizona

15 174 (R) Connor Lundy, Peoria, Arizona

16 128 R.J. Johnson, Laveen, Arizona

17 121 Todd Hawse, Simi Valley, California

18 99 (R) Elijah Loper, Phoenix, Arizona

19 92 Brody Fuson, Bakersfield, California

20 85 Billy Rayburn, Littleton, Colorado

21 73 (R) Cole Wakim, Simi Valley, California

22 69 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, California

23 52 (R) Bryan Whitley, Ventura, California

24 41 Bryan Drollinger, San Pedro, California

(R) represents a USAC Western States Midget Rookie

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ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS

Pos. Pts. Entrant, Location, Car Number

1 863 BGR Racing, Bakersfield, California (#66)

2 832 Tom Dunkel Racing, Menifee, California (#17)

3 758 Sarna Motorsports, Brea, California (#20)

4 525 Adam Weisberg, Lancaster, California (#15x)

5 477 Lambert Motorsports, Port Hueneme, California (#55)

6 402 Wally Pankratz, Atascadero, California (#8)

7 398 Knuckles Up Racing, Riverside, California (#50)

8 258 Six8 Motorsports, North Hills, California (#68)

9 236 Gary DeWitt, Mesa, Arizona (#8x)

10 221 Gary DeWitt, Mesa, Arizona (#29A)

11 202 Hawse Racing, Las Vegas, California (#20x)

12 121 Todd Hawse, Simi Valley, California (#18)

13 99 Dennis Loper, Phoenix, Arizona (#43x)

14 41 Drollinger Brothers Racing, San Pedro, California (#71D)

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ROOKIE POINT STANDINGS

Pos Pts Driver, Hometown

1 832 Drake Cardey, Riverside, California

2 525 Adam Weisberg, Santa Clarita, California

3 266 Gary DeWitt, Mesa, Arizona

4 191 Grant Schaadt, San Tan Valley, Arizona

5 174 Connor Lundy, Peoria, Arizona

6 99 Elijah Loper, Phoenix, Arizona

7 73 Cole Wakim, Simi Valley, California

8 52 Bryan Whitley, Ventura, California

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FEATURE WINNERS

Feb 21: Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California

WINNER: Jett Yantis (Rusty Carlile #4)

Mar 13: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

WINNER: Drake Cardey (Tom Dunkel Racing #17)

Mar 14: Imperial Valley Raceway – Imperial, California

WINNER: C.J. Sarna (Sarna Motorsports #20)

May 1: Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California

WINNER: Jett Yantis (Rusty Carlile #4)

May 2: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WINNER: Jett Yantis (Rusty Carlile #4)

Jun 12: Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California

WINNER: Jett Yantis (Rusty Carlile #4)

Jun 13: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WINNER: Drake Cardey (Tom Dunkel Racing #17)

Jun 27: Merced Speedway – Merced, California

WINNER: Broedy Graham (BGR Racing #66)

Jul 4: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WINNER: Broedy Graham (BGR Racing #66)

Jul 25: Santa Maria Speedway – Nipomo, California

WINNER: Jett Yantis (Beilman Motorsports #31)

Sep 12: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WINNER: T.J. Smith (Six8 Motorsports)

Nov 7: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California

WINNER: Connor Speir (Matt Streeter Racing-Graunstadt Enterprises #14)

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FEATURE WINS

5-Jett Yantis (Feb 21 at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, May 1 at Plaza Park Raceway, May 2 at Ventura Raceway, Jun 12 at Plaza Park Raceway & Jul 25 at Santa Maria Speedway)

2-Drake Cardey (Mar 13 at Imperial Valley Raceway & Jun 13 at Santa Maria Speedway)

2-Broedy Graham (Jun 27 at Merced Speedway & Jul 4 at Santa Maria Speedway)

1-C.J. Sarna (Mar 14 at Imperial Valley Raceway)

1-T.J. Smith (Sep 12 at Ventura Raceway)

1-Connor Speir (Nov 7 at Ventura Raceway)

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FEATURE LAPS LED

76-Drake Cardey

74-Jett Yantis

43-Broedy Graham

42-T.J. Smith

28-C.J. Sarna

25-Connor Speir

17-Caden Sarale

11-Brody Fuson

8-Jake Andreotti

6-Shannon McQueen

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TOP 5 FEATURE FINISHES

10-Broedy Graham

9-Drake Cardey

7-Jett Yantis

6-C.J. Sarna

5-Connor Speir

4-Dane Culver & Cade Lewis

2-Jake Andreotti, Shannon McQueen, Caden Sarale & T.J. Smith

1-Braydin Collie, R.J. Johnson, Hailey Lambert, Connor Lundy, Preston Norbury, Jake Swanson & Cole Wakim

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TOP 10 FEATURE FINISHES

11-Drake Cardey & Broedy Graham

10-C.J. Sarna

9-Jett Yantis

7-Hailey Lambert

6-Randi Pankratz & Connor Speir

5-Dane Culver & Adam Weisberg

4-Cade Lewis

3-Jake Andreotti, Gary DeWitt, Kevin Mahoney, Caden Sarale & Grant Schaadt

2-Ron Hazelton, Elijah Loper, Connor Lundy, Shannon McQueen, Marvin Mitchell, Preston Norbury, Chris Rahe, T.J. Smith & Myles Tomlinson

1-Kermit Burnam Jr., Braydin Collie, Zach Daum, Michelle Decker, Michael Faccinto, Brody Fuson, Jake Hagopian, R.J. Johnson, Brady Ransom, Jake Swanson, Cole Wakim & Bryan Whitley

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FEATURE STARTS

12-Drake Cardey, Broedy Graham & C.J. Sarna

11-Adam Weisberg

10-Hailey Lambert & Jett Yantis

9-Connor Speir

8-Randi Pankratz

7-Dane Culver

6-Gary DeWitt & Ron Hazelton

5-Kyle Hawse

4-Cade Lewis, Marvin Mitchell & Grant Schaadt

3-Jake Andreotti, Todd Hawse, Connor Lundy, Kevin Mahoney, Billy Rayburn, Caden Sarale & T.J. Smith

2-Brody Fuson, R.J. Johnson, Elijah Loper, Shannon McQueen, Terry Nichols, Preston Norbury, Chris Rahe, Brady Ransom, Adam Teves & Myles Tomlinson

1-Kermit Burnam Jr., Braydin Collie, Zach Daum, Michelle Decker, Bryan Drollinger, Michael Faccinto, Jake Hagopian, Lance Jackson, Brayton Roberts, Jake Swanson, Cole Wakim & Bryan Whitley

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FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

4-Broedy Graham

2-Drake Cardey, Cade Lewis & Jett Yantis

1-Connor Lundy & Shannon McQueen

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HEAT RACE WINS

5-Broedy Graham

4-C.J. Sarna

2-Drake Cardey, Dane Culver, R.J. Johnson, Shannon McQueen, T.J. Smith, Connor Speir & Jett Yantis

1-Bryan Drollinger, Cade Lewis, Chris Rahe & Caden Sarale

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DASH WINS

1-Drake Cardey