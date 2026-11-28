By Richie Murray

Ventura, California (November 27, 2026)………Jacob Denney may feel a weight off his shoulders after clinching the USAC 2026 NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship prior to the final event of the year.

But by no means is he coasting to the finish line.

The Galloway, Ohio racer topped Friday night’s practice with a time of 12.194 seconds in the final tune-up prior to Saturday’s 85th running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame at California’s Ventura Raceway.

In fact, Denney recorded the fastest two laps of the night at the wheel of his Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio – TRD – Mobil 1 – Curb Record/LynK/Speedway Toyota. He ran a 12.194 second lap in the first session, then followed it up with a 12.200 in the second session.

As a matter of fact, KKM teammates were the fastest in all four practice sessions. Drake Cardey topped the third session with a 13.219. Gavin Miller capped the night with a 12.821 in the final session.

Zach Daum was second fastest overall for team owner Jerome Rodela at 12.205, with Daison Pursley recording the third and fourth quickest times in two different rides, the No. 86 and the No. 83 for CB Industries. Kale Drake rounded out the top five at 12.249 for the RMS Racing team.

Of the four past Turkey Night Grand Prix winners in the field, four-time race victor Kyle Larson was sixth overall at 12.252. Two-time and defending winner Corey Day was eighth at 12.350. Justin Grant, the 2022 winner, was ninth fastest at 12.379. Logan Seavey, the 2021 winning driver, was 23rd overall at 12.521.

Fifty-two cars recorded a time during Friday’s practice. A field of 53 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are expected for Saturday’s 98-lap, $15,000-to-win season finale.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: November 27, 2026 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 85th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame

PRACTICE: 1. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.194; 2. Zach Daum, 25, Rodela-12.205; 3. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-12.244; 4. Daison Pursley, 83, CBI-12.244; 5. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-12.249; 6. Kyle Larson, 1K, Larson-12.252; 7. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.329; 8. Corey Day, FK4, Kahne-12.350; 9. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-12.353; 10. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-12.367; 11. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.375; 12. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-12.379; 13. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-12.379; 14. Jett Yantis, 31, Beilman-12.422; 15. Jade Avedisian, 89, CBI-12.443; 16. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.446; 17. Jason McDougal, 20B, Reese-12.449; 18. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.468; 19. Dane Culver, 50, Knuckles Up-12.469; 20. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-12.479; 21. J.J. Yeley, 3J, Rossi/Petty-12.480; 22. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.495; 23. Logan Seavey, 31B, Beilman-12.521; 24. Jake Swanson, 68w, Six8-12.524; 25. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-12.536; 26. Jett Barnes, 86x, CBI-12.604; 27. Drake Cardey, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.609; 28. Ricky Thornton Jr., 1R, Rossi/Petty-12.618; 29. Wesley Smith, 2p, Rossi/Petty-12.639; 30. Danny Ruggiero, 83, CBI-12.647; 31. Justin Peck, 3R, Rossi/Petty-12.665; 32. David Gasper, 18x, Deskins-12.676; 33. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.677; 34. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-12.685; 35. Cale Coons, 63, Dooling/Curb-Agajanian-12.695; 36. Tanner Holmes, 5p, Rossi-Petty-12.701; 37. Ryan Bernal, 73, Ford-12.716; 38. Christian Rasmussen, 98, Cofer/Agajanian-12.750; 39. Levi Klatt, 30R, Adams-12.771; 40. Hayden Wise, 94, Ninety-Four-12.772; 41. Connor Speir, 14T, Streeter-12.827; 42. Eric Bartlett, 77, Norbury-12.996; 43. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.027; 44. Braydin Collie, 14JR, Streeter-13.176; 45. Drake Edwards, 40D, McDermand-13.183; 46. Anthony Bruno, 9, Boscacci-13.268; 47. Kyle Hawse, 20x, Hawse-13.312; 48. Bryan Drollinger, 71D, Drollinger-13.316; 49. Logan Mitchell, 96x, Mitchell-13.383; 50. Hailey Lambert, 55, Lambert-13.393; 51. Brayton Roberts, 21, Roberts-13.627; 52. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-13.764; 53. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-NT; 54. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT; 55. Todd Hawse, 18, Hawse-NT.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-1316, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1233, 3-Justin Grant-1204, 4-Gavin Miller-1121, 5-Jakeb Boxell-1104, 6-Kale Drake-1094, 7-Brecken Reese-902, 8-Hayden Reinbold-891, 9-Cannon McIntosh-824, 10-Colton Robinson-802.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-154, 2-Hayden Reinbold-152, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-146, 4-Jacob Denney-137, 5-Robert Ballou-133, 6-Briggs Danner-121, 7-Chase Stockon-119, 8-Mitchel Moles-110, 9-Cale Coons-109, 10-Jake Swanson-105.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 28, 2026 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 85th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame