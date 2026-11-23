From High Limit Racing

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 23, 2026) – The fourth national touring campaign for Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing will feature a record 69 nights in 2027, taking the series to 34 different tracks across 19 states – all available to watch live on FloRacing.

The innovative series founded by Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson is committing nearly $10 Million to competitors in 2027, including $2,925,000 in High Roller Club payouts to 10 card-holding teams, up to $1,215,000 through the Joker Fund, an additional $132,500 from the Winner Bonus Pool, and more than $5.5 Million in nightly purses.

The season-opening Blackjack Bash at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Thurs.-Sat., March 18-20) and All-In Championship Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (Fri.-Sat., Oct. 15-16) in Fort Worth, Tex., remain the bookending pieces of the slate.

Sin City’s three-day season opener marks the first of four High Limit races parallel to a nearby NASCAR event. Texas Motor Speedway’s Stockyard Stampede (Sat., May 1) returns for a fourth consecutive year and Kansas Speedway’s spring and fall events also include conjoining High Limit shows at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., on Fri., May 7 and Sat., Oct. 2.

Port Royal (Penn.) Speedway will continue to host multiple cornerstone events on the High Limit calendar, with the $100,000-to-win Bob Weikert Memorial (Fri.-Sun., May 28-30) on Memorial Day weekend and the $60,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 (Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 9-11) headlining the Juniata County Fair. “The Speed Palace” will host an additional weekend of mid-summer action with a doubleheader on Fri.-Sat., July 23-24.

The second of four six-figure paydays for the series comes during Kings Royal week, when High Limit sanctions the Double Down Duels and $100,000-to-win Joker’s Jackpot (Wed.-Thurs., July 14-15) at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The High Rollers return to “The Big E” in the fall to join USAC Midgets, Sprint Cars, and Silver Crown for the famed 4-Crown Nationals on Sept. 24-25.

On the West Coast, the $100,073-to-win Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway (Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 26-28) in Chico, Calif., and the $126,000-to-win Skagit Nationals at Skagit Speedway (Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 2-4) in Alger, Wash., remain the headliners. An expanded 12-race stretch now kicks off with Santa Maria Speedway (Wed., Aug. 18), Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway (Thurs., Aug. 19), and Placerville Speedway (Fri., Aug. 20), leading into the highly-anticipated return of national 410 sprint cars to Calistoga Speedway for a doubleheader on Sat.-Sun., Aug. 21-22.

Mansfield (Ohio) Speedway brings a must-attend spectacle to the High Limit schedule with the Freedom 251 on Fourth of July weekend. Fans can enjoy a High Limit Sprint Car / Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series doubleheader on Fri., July 2, before the Sat., July 3 High Limit finale paying $51,000 to win. July 4 weekend concludes Sunday with IndyCar 30 minutes away at Mid-Ohio.

In total, eight new tracks will host their first Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing event in 2027. Along with major additions at Calistoga and Mansfield, US-36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. (Fri., April 16), I-94 emr Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minn. (Thurs., June 10), Granite City Motor Park in Sauk Rapids, Minn. (Fri., June 11), Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis. (Sat., June 12), West Virginia Motor Speedway in Mineral Wells, W.Va. (Sat., July 10), and Selinsgrove (Penn.) Speedway (Thurs., July 22), will also debut with the series.

High Limit’s midweek stalwarts – the $55,555-to-win Eagle Nationals (Tues., June 8) at Eagle (Neb.) Raceway and the $25,000-to-win Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup (Tues., July 20) at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Penn. – remain staples of the schedule.

After a brief hiatus, a trio of familiar tracks return to the schedule. Iowa’s 34 Raceway (Thurs., April 22) in West Burlington – which provided the closest finish in series history, 0.012-seconds – is the first. Lake Ozark Speedway (Sat., May 8 and Fri., Oct. 1) in Eldon, Mo. – which holds the record for deepest-starting winner with Corey Day from 15th – is the second. Bridgeport Motorsports Park (Tues., July 27) in Swedesboro, N.J. – one of the original 11 tracks from the 2023 midweek campaign – marks the final.

Other exciting tidbits from the 2027 campaign include Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park expanding to a weekend doubleheader on Fri.-Sat., April 2-3, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race (Fri.-Sat., May 14-15) returning to Kokomo Speedway (Ind.), Lernerville Speedway’s Commonwealth Clash (Fri.-Sat., September 17-18) back to High Limit sanction, and the 17th annual Jesse Hockett / Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway (Thur.-Sat., Oct. 7-9) in Wheatland, Mo. moving to be the penultimate weekend of the season.

All events will be streamed live on FloRacing. To subscribe to FloRacing and gain access to all Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing events, archived races and content, and more, click here: https://flosports.link/highlimitracing.

Tickets for select 2027 events are available now at https://highlimitracing.regfox.com/landing-page-rf with remaining events joining soon.

Follow Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram to stay up-to-date on all upcoming announcements.

About High Limit Racing:

Founded by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and six-time national sprint car champion Brad Sweet, Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing entertaining and efficient events. High Limit Racing events are streamed on FloRacing. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.

About Interstate Batteries:

For more than 70 years, Interstate Batteries® has powered people down roads, trails and waterways and businesses to succeed. Best known for its starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) batteries, this product has been under car hoods since 1952, each one backed by the company’s service, quality and value. Interstate All Battery Center® provides portable power in both retail and commercial markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Batteries is an industry leader in recycling efforts, as well as a global leader in safe lead handling practices. Guided by a set of common values, the company’s purpose is to glorify God and

enrich lives while delivering the most trustworthy source of power to the world.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.

2027 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Schedule

Day, Date – Track Name – Location

Thursday-Saturday, March 18-20 – Las Vegas Motor Speedway – Las Vegas, Nevada

Thursday-Saturday, March 25-27 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona

Friday-Saturday, April 2-3 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, New Mexico

Thursday, April 15 – Shelby County Speedway – Harlan, Iowa

Friday, April 16 – US-36 Raceway – Osborne, Missouri

Saturday, April 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Missouri

Tuesday, April 20 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, Nebraska

Thursday, April 22 – 34 Raceway – West Burlington, Iowa

Thur/Fri, April 29/30 – TBD

Saturday, May 1 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas

Tues/Wed, May 4/5 – TBD

Friday, May 7 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kansas

Saturday, May 8 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Missouri

Tuesday, May 11 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, Iowa

Friday-Saturday, May 14-15 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Tuesday, May 25 – Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania

Friday-Sunday, May 28-30 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Friday, June 4 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Saturday, June 5 – Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, Michigan

Tuesday, June 8 – Eagle Raceway – Eagle, Nebraska

Thursday, June 10 – I-94 EMR Speedway – Fergus Falls, Minnesota

Friday, June 11 – Granite City Motor Park – Sauk Rapids, Minnesota

Saturday, June 12 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway – Fountain City, Wisconsin

Friday-Saturday, July 2-3 – Mansfield Speedway – Mansfield, Ohio

Saturday, July 10 – West Virginia Motor Speedway – Mineral Wells, West Virginia

Monday, July 12 – Fremont Speedway – Fremont, Ohio

Wednesday-Thursday, July 14-15 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

Tuesday, July 20 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pennsylvania

Thursday, July 22 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania

Friday-Saturday, July 23-24 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Tuesday, July 27 – Bridgeport Motorsports Park – Swedesboro, New Jersey

Wednesday, August 18 – Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, California

Thursday, August 19 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, California

Friday, August 20 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, California

Saturday-Sunday, August 21-22 – Calistoga Speedway – Calistoga, California

Thursday-Saturday, August 26-28 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, California

Monday, August 30 – Douglas County Dirtrack – Roseburg, Oregon

Thursday-Saturday, September 2-4 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, Washington

Thursday-Saturday, September 9-11 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Friday-Saturday, September 17-18 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, September 22 – Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana

Friday-Saturday, September 24-25 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio

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Friday, October 1 – Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, October 2 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, Kansas

Thursday-Saturday, October 7-9 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, Missouri

Friday-Saturday, October 15-16 – Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas