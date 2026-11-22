By Richie Murray

Casa Grande, Arizona (November 21, 2026)………Elijah Gile completed the weekend sweep of the second running of the Dennis Matousek Memorial race on Saturday night at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande.

Gile (Phoenix, Arizona) tracked down Petty Performance Racing teammate R.J. Johnson just after the halfway mark of the 25-lapper, then led the final 11 laps to score his second USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Southwest Sprint Car feature win in as many nights.

Continuing his mastery of the race named in honor of his great grandfather – Arizona Racing Association Sprint Car Champion and Arizona Motorsports Hall of Famer Dennis Matousek – Gile continued his dominance of the event after also reigning victorious in last year’s inaugural edition.

Starting third, Gile followed the top two of J.J. Yeley and Johnson early on. Yeley led the opening lap before Johnson took control with a front straightaway pass under Yeley. Gile obtained control of second by the fourth lap, then began working on hunting down Johnson.

Gile briefly grabbed the lead from Johnson on lap 10 with a sweet dive down to the bottom off the exit of turn four, nipping Johnson at the line by a wheel. However, Johnson instantly took the lead back with an outside move around Gile in turn one as the frontrunners dealt with lapped traffic.

Soon thereafter, Gile regrouped and regathered, and successfully slid Johnson for the lead in turn one on the 15th lap. That proved to be the winning move as Gile pulled away from there to pin down a hefty 7.898 second margin of victory, the third of his USAC Southwest Sprint Car career.

Petty Performance Racing swept the top three positions in the main event as Gile was followed by teammates Johnson and Cameron La Rose on the podium. Stevie Sussex tallied a fourth while J.J. Yeley rounded out the top five.

Meanwhile, runner-up finisher R.J. Johnson claimed his sixth career USAC Southwest Sprint Car driving championship after also collecting the series title in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017. It caps off a banner year for Johnson who became the first driver to score both the USAC CRA 410 and USAC Southwest 360 Sprint Car crowns in the same season, a feat he also shared with his car owner, Jerry Petty.

Gile was also the fastest qualifier with a top time of 15.584 seconds. The dash was won by J.J. Yeley. Heat race victories were grabbed by Stevie Sussex, Dayton Shelton, and R.J. Johnson.

USAC AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: November 21, 2026 – Central Arizona Raceway – Casa Grande, Arizona – Dennis Matousek Memorial Race

QUALIFYING: 1. Elijah Gile, 13p, Petty-15.584; 2. Cameron La Rose, 1p, Petty-15.765; 3. R.J. Johnson, 33p, Petty-15.771; 4. Stevie Sussex, 6, Calderwood-15.801; 5. J.J. Yeley, 2, Yeley-15.892; 6. Charles Davis Jr., 11c, DAR-15.930; 7. A.J. Hernandez, 72, Hernandez-15.959; 8. Koen Crawford, 48, Crawford-16.048; 9. Connor Lundy, 97, Lundy-16.081; 10. Mickey Gile, 23AZ, Sussex-16.145; 11. Dayton Shelton, 4D, Shelton-16.268; 12. Bruce St. James, 1AZ, St. James-16.357; 13. Chaz Baca, 57, Stone-16.371; 14. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-16.423; 15. Daylin Perreira, 21p, Perreira-16.464; 16. Jordan Stetson, 8AZ, Stetson-16.643; 17. Austin Ervine, 21, AJ-16.856; 18. James Webster, 5AZ, Webster-16.965; 19. Brent Yarnal, 29, Yarnal-17.284; 20. Dan Klinder, 30K, Klinder-17.686; 21. Andrew Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.752; 22. Rickey Kinney Jr., 81K, Kinney-17.799; 23. Wes Wofford, 39x, Wofford-17.799.

DASH: (6 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (2), 2. R.J. Johnson (4), 3. Elijah Gile (6), 4. Cameron La Rose (5), 5. Stevie Sussex (3), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (1). NT

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Stevie Sussex (4), 2. Elijah Gile (5), 3. A.J. Hernandez (3), 4. Mickey Gile (2), 5. Jordan Stetson (1), 6. Rickey Kinney Jr. (6). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dayton Shelton (3), 2. J.J. Yeley (5), 3. Cameron La Rose (6), 4. Koen Crawford (4), 5. Jonas Reynolds (2), 6. Austin Ervine (1), 7. Dan Klinder (7). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. R.J. Johnson (6), 2. Bruce St James (3), 3. Charles Davis Jr. (5), 4. Daylin Perreira (2), 5. Connor Lundy (4), 6. James Webster (1), 7. Andrew Sweeney (7). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Elijah Gile (3), 2. R.J. Johnson (2), 3. Cameron La Rose (4), 4. Stevie Sussex (5), 5. J.J. Yeley (1), 6. Dayton Shelton (7), 7. Connor Lundy (10), 8. Koen Crawford (9), 9. A.J. Hernandez (8), 10. Bruce St James (12), 11. Daylin Perreira (14), 12. Jordan Stetson (15), 13. Andrew Sweeney (19), 14. Rickey Kinney Jr. (20), 15. Austin Ervine (16), 16. Dan Klinder (18), 17. Jonas Reynolds (13), 18. Brent Yarnal (21), 19. Wes Wofford (22), 20. Charles Davis Jr. (6), 21. Mickey Gile (11), 22. James Webster (17). NT

﻿FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 J.J. Yeley, Laps 2-9 R.J. Johnson, Lap 10 Elijah Gile, Laps 11-14 R.J. Johnson, Laps 15-25 Elijah Gile.