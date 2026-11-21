By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (November 20, 2026) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is honored to host the 12th annual Jason Leffler Memorial on Tuesday night November 24 with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets returning for $12,500 to win. The IMCA SportMods will also be in action for a special non-points event as well.

Champions from both the West Coast and Midwest will be competing in honor of Riverside, California’s Jason Leffler.

Grandstand gates open at 4pm followed by the first hot laps at 5pm. General Admission tickets are on sale now at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or available at the gates. Adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids ages 6-12 admitted for $15 while kids five and under are free.

The Jason Leffler Memorial salutes the memory of the four-time USAC national driving champion. The event moved to California in 2025 at Bakersfield Speedway with Penngrove, California’s Buddy Kofoid winning a thrilling feature.

Leffler captured USAC National Midget titles in 1997-1998-1999 and also scored the 1998 USAC Silver Crown championship. Among his 19 career USAC National Midget feature wins are the 1997 Belleville Nationals, the 1997 Hut 100, the 1999 Copper World Classic, the 2002 Night Before the 500, and the 1999 & 2005 Turkey Night Grand Prix. He is also an inductee of the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame and the USAC Hall of Fame.

Kofoid returns to headline the strong 2026 entry list. Clovis’ Corey Day, fresh off a highly successful season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, returns to his dirt roots in the central valley on Tuesday night. Fellow Clovis resident Jade Avedisian makes her first dirt Midget appearances since 2024 as she competes during the USAC Western Swing. The 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion remains the only female national Midget champion in history.

Five-time 2026 USAC Western States Midgets feature winner Jett Yantis and 2026 series champion Broedy Graham will represent Bakersfield against the national Midgets. Ohio’s Jacob Denney leads the USAC National Midget standings ahead of the week’s races across the central valley.

Other Californians entered include Ione’s Justin Grant, Castro Valley’s Jake Andreotti, Goleta’s David Gasper, and Riverside’s Dane Culver.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.