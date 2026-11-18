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BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 17, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports produced another banner season with a third consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship and double-digit wins for the fourth straight year.

Consistency was key with 50 top-five finishes, a mark the team achieved for the second season in a row and the third time in the last four years.

“When you bring in the most money and win the championship it’s hard to complain, but numbers were down in the win column and a little in our average finish,” said David Gravel, who just finished his sixth season driving for the team. “I’d probably give it a B-plus.

“We have a high standard and felt like the second half of the year we didn’t win. If you look at the first half, we did for sure, but not the second half. That’s what you remember often times is the most recent.”

Gravel ended atop the World of Outlaws with 24 Quick Time Awards, 41 heat race wins, 11 poles, 48 top fives and 66 top 10s. He ranked second in laps led with 370 and third in feature triumphs with 11.

He became just the fifth driver in Series history to win three titles and the fourth to earn three in a row. Big Game Motorsports Owner Tod Quiring ranks fifth in World of Outlaws owners championships with three.

“The start of the year we didn’t get a win at Volusia, but we were very close,” Gravel said as he recapped the season. “We started off the right way and then won some races. I felt like everything was going the way it should and we wanted it to. We had a strong summer going into the Month of Money and were still really fast in Canada. We were really good at Williams Grove and got three wins there (this season), which I thought was great. We wished Kings Royal went a little better. Knoxville was an improvement from the previous year, but it was a bummer that we didn’t have a shot to win the race.

“From Knoxville on, we lost our way a little with the handle on the car come feature-time. I felt like qualifying really kept us afloat for the rest of the year. We kept trying stuff and working at it. I cost us a win in Colorado. We did what we had to do in California to survive. We were really good at Williams Grove again for the National Open. From there, it was mediocre. We were stagnant and couldn’t go forward in features and challenge for wins. I felt like our qualifying and our experience put us in position to have solid nights.”

The biggest triumph of the 11 wins this season was capturing the $300,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway on June 20. It was the largest payout to a race winner in World of Outlaws history.

“Winning the High Bank Nationals was awesome and definitely the highlight of the year,” Gravel said. “It was a week of adversity. We weren’t that good all week long and kept working at it and working at it. Cody (Jacobs) got it together and gave us a good piece on that final day.”

In other marquee events, Gravel ran second at the Eagle Nationals, was sixth at the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle, finished 11th at the Kings Royal, ended sixth at the Knoxville Nationals, scored a fourth-place result at the Dennis Roth Classic and won the Williams Grove National Open preliminary night before recording a fourth-place finish in the finale.

Also of note this season, Gravel moved into sixth place in career World of Outlaws wins at 131 – nine away from fifth place – and Big Game Motorsports surpassed 200 career total triumphs.

Big Game Motorsports and Gravel aim to earn a fourth consecutive World of Outlaws championship in 2027.

SEASON STATS –

80 races, 11 wins, 50 top fives, 68 top 10s, 74 top 15s, 76 top 20s

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.