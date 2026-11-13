SOMETHING NEW IS COMING TO TURKEY NIGHT!

From USAC

The 2026 ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame is just over two weeks away, and this year, we’re debuting something new right alongside it.

On Saturday, November 28, the 85th Turkey Night USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event comes to California’s Ventura Raceway, and this year we’re launching something brand new to take race night to the next level.

We’re teaming up with a Hall of Fame voice you’ll recognize, and we can’t wait to reveal the full details on November 19.

For now, save the date and plan to tune in on FloRacing!

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