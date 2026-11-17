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SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (Nov. 17, 2026) – Jack Dover racked up another championship and multiple feature triumphs during a season stymied by the weather.

Dover, who drove part-time for Tim Estenson Motorsports, captured his second straight Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series championship. It marked the third in a row for the team with Tim Estenson claiming the title in 2024.

“Any 410 race is hard to win let alone a championship,” Dover said. “To do it two years in a row is pretty awesome. We’ve enjoyed supporting MSTS and it’s cool to get our third straight championship for our team as Timmy won in 2024 and I’ve got the last two.”

Dover led the MSTS Series with three wins, eight top fives and 10 top 10s in 10 feature starts. His triumphs were June 28 at Casino Speedway in Watertown, S.D.; July 3 at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa; and July 18 at Buffalo River Speedway in Glyndon, Minn.

The victories extended Dover’s winning streak to 22 years in a row.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s getting harder and harder to win races nowadays because everybody can buy the same equipment and there’s a lot of strong drivers out there. At the 410 level, it’s so hard to win a race. To come out with three wins is pretty awesome.”

Also of note, Dover produced his best Knoxville Nationals result in more than a decade and he claimed the Buffalo Wild Wings King of the Wings title for the second straight season.

“We had some great moments, but also I felt like this year we were trying new things to get our program all the same,” he said. “There were nights we were trying different wheel offsets and things to improve our program. Next year should be bigger, better and stronger.”

Dover also lost approximately one third of his season to rainouts.

“It sucks, but you’re never going to beat Mother Nature,” he said. “You just accept it. I would have liked to race more, but sometimes weekends just didn’t work out. We tried to make the best of the opportunities and I feel like we did that for the most part.

“Thanks to Tim Estenson and everyone who supports Tim Estenson Motorsports. There was a lot to be proud of this year.”

SEASON STATS –

19 races, 3 wins, 10 top fives, 12 top 10s, 13 top 15s, 13 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Certified Transmission

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“Not only has Certified Transmission been a great supporter of our team for many years, I’ve used their services with my personal vehicles and seen great results,” Dover said. “We’ve also sent racing fans to them and have always heard they are pleased with their work. It’s pretty cool to see how much Peter Fink has grown that company.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Wurth USA, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating, AR Fabrication, Stumpy’s Graphics and Arai Helmets for their continued support.