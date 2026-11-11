Impending storm cancels Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway

From Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With wet weather forecasted for this weekend, Hangtown 100 officials have made the decision to cancel both nights of racing scheduled for this Friday and Saturday at Placerville Speedway.

“With how the forecast looks for this weekend we wanted to make an early decision since people are traveling from all over,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Some of the models are showing up to around two inches of rain for Friday into Saturday and that’s something we won’t be able to recover from.”

Ticket refunds will automatically be issued, minus the credit card processing fees and should be reflected in fans accounts within 7-10 days.

This now puts an end to the season at Placerville Speedway. Russell Motorsports Inc. would like to thank all the fans, teams, sponsors and staff for a great 2026.

Stay glued to www.placervillespeedway.com and our social media channels for updates towards 2027.

The annual championship awards banquet takes place on Saturday December 12th in Placerville. If you plan to attend, please RSVP by December 4 to 530-344-7592.