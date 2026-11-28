By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 25, 2026) – A nine-month, coast-to-coast journey is bound to pack many memorable moments.

The 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season served up even more than usual.

Familiar faces in new places, a bevy of first-time winners, the most tracked flight in the world, a historic championship, and so much more. The 49th season of racing for The Greatest Show on Dirt is one that will not soon be forgotten.

Before we turn the page to the 2027 opener at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 10-13, let’s look back at some of 2026’s biggest stories.

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NEW TEAM, NO PROBLEM

Silly season didn’t disappoint entering 2026 with many stars finding new homes. A few of the combinations took little time to get comfortable.

Spencer Bayston returned to the World of Outlaws tour, this time behind the wheel of the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17. They came out with a bang, topping the season opener at Volusia Speedway Park.

The man who vacated the No. 17, Sheldon Haudenschild, made the move to the KCP Racing No. 18. It took them only four races to find Victory Lane by claiming night one of Volusia’s Bike Week Jamboree. That was the first of a personal-best 11 triumphs in 2026 for the Wooster, OH driver.

Donny Schatz’s legendary tenure with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing ended midway through 2025 and led him to CJB Motorsports for 2026. The 10-time Series champion led every lap of March’s visit to Talladega Short Track.

It required only six races for this trio of new pairings to snag a checkered flag in 2026.

FIRST TIMER FRENZY

If a Sprint Car driver was hunting for their first World of Outlaws win, this was the year to do it. A whopping six new faces were welcomed to Victory Lane.

It began with Kasey Kahne delivering one of the most popular nights of the year. Filling in for the injured Anthony Macri, the six-time World of Outlaws champion team owner wheeled the Macri Motorsports No. 39M to a victory at Williams Grove Speedway. It came nearly 30 years after his first Series start in 1997.

Next up was Bryce Lucius pulling off a home state stunner. The Findlay, OH native topped Attica Raceway Park’s Brad Doty Classic in July.

Chris Windom added his name to the list in early August when he led every lap of the Night Before the Ironman. It also got Jason Sides back to Victory Lane as a team owner, the first score for “Double Down’s” No. 7S in a decade.

After several close calls and cases of heartbreak, Garet Williamson’s breakthrough came at River Cities Speedway. The Fischer Motorsports pilot earned it in the toughest way possible, driving by eventual champion David Gravel for the win.

A week later it was Emerson Axsom’s turn. In the same year he put a Chili Bowl Nationals Golden Driller in his trophy room, he held off a batch of the best drivers at Huset’s Speedway to make himself a World of Outlaws winner. The Franklin, IN native went on to be the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies in the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27.

The final new victor came in the form of a local beating the top Sprint Car talent in the world after many years of trying. Aromas, CA’s Justin Sanders slid by Emerson Axsom in the final set of corners at Stockton Dirt Track to top the Dennis Roth Classic and bank $83,000.

RICHMOND-KNOXVILLE DOUBLE

The 65th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s offered not only one of the most memorable nights in the history of Sprint Car racing, but in all of motorsports.

Kyle Larson’s Saturday began with hopes of simply being able to watch the 50-lap finale if the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway finished early enough. Persistent rain continued to push the start time back in Iowa, and Hendrick Motorsports began to make arrangements to get Larson on a flight as soon as the checkered flag fell in Virginia. He’d already put the Silva Motorsports No. 57 on the pole for the sport’s most prestigious race thanks to a Thursday prelim triumph.

Larson scrambled out of Richmond and hopped on his plane bound for Pella, IA. Fans eagerly watched his progress and eventually made it the most-tracked flight in the world for a stretch of time as he crossed states. He landed with time to spare, caught a police escort to Knoxville Raceway, and dominated for his fourth Knoxville Nationals title.

POSSE POWER

The Pennsylvania Posse may have lost overall bragging rights in the rivalry with the World of Outlaws in 2026, but a pair of crown jewel performances gave them plenty to pound their chest about.

The first came at Eldora Speedway’s 43rd Kings Royal in July. It looked like Garet Williamson was on his way to the crown, but Dillsburg, PA’s Anthony Macri rolled by late to take the win and $200,000. It was a historic night as Macri became only the second driver ever to claim consecutive Kings Royals. The one other competitor to do it? Donny Schatz. Not bad company.

The final leg of Sprint Car racing’s triple crown is also the pinnacle of the World of Outlaws, PA Posse rivalry. The two sides clash at Williams Grove Speedway’s J&S Classics National Open in the fall. This year it was York, PA’s Chase Dietz fending off Donny Schatz to keep the crown in the “Keystone State.” That was one of Dietz’s nation-leading 27 wins in a 410 Sprint Car this year.

THREE-PEAT COMPLETE

David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports came into 2026 with one primary goal: secure a third consecutive World of Outlaws title. Mission accomplished.

The combination put together another superb season defined by consistency. Unparalleled Qualifying performance set them up well to start nearly every night, and Gravel tallied 11 wins, 32 podiums, and 66 top 10s in 75 starts. Their highlight of the tour undoubtedly came in June when Gravel topped the Huset’s High Bank Nationals finale and pocketed a World of Outlaws record $300,000 payday.

Gravel continues to solidify his position among the all-time greats. His 131 World of Outlaws victories rank sixth all-time. His third straight title puts him in the company of Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, and Brad Sweet as only the fourth competitor to ever pull off a three-peat. His third championship overall equals him with Sammy Swindell. This kid from Watertown, CT is leaving his mark in the record books.

KOFOID’S CLIMB CONTINUES

Many wondered if Michael “Buddy” Kofoid would be able to unseat David Gravel as champion heading into 2026. The 24-year-old couldn’t pull it off, but he gave reason to believe he’ll be an even bigger threat in 2027.

Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports team racked up wins all year long, leading them to a Series-high total of 17. That was six more than second most. It also broke the record for most Roth Motorsports victories in a World of Outlaws season, which had stood since 1999 when Danny Lasoski collected 16 checkered flags in the No. 83.

The final gap between Kofoid and Gravel was 86 points at season’s end, 22 closer than what separated them in 2025. Could the margin shrink even more in 2027 or even be erased entirely? Time will tell.

24 IN 2026

The 2026 season provided a near record-breaking level of parity.

A whopping 24 different faces visited Victory Lane across 75 Feature events. That number fell just one shy of equaling the record of 25 winners in 2024. It’s a testament to just how many competitive drivers are in the pit area every weekend.

The complete list of 2026 winners is (number of wins): Buddy Kofoid (17), David Gravel (11), Sheldon Haudenschild (11), Carson Macedo (eight), Anthony Macri (three), Logan Schuchart (three), Donny Schatz (two), Corey Day (two), Chase Dietz (two), Rico Abreu (two), Spencer Bayston (one), Tyler Courtney (one), Brad Sweet (one), Kasey Kahne (one), Aaron Reutzel (one), Brent Marks (one), Bryce Lucius (one), Chris Windom (one), Kyle Larson (one), Garet Williamson (one), Emerson Axsom (one), James McFadden (one), Justin Sanders (one), and Giovanni Scelzi (one).

2027 AHEAD

The 2026 campaign showcased so many memorable moments, and 2027 is sure to do the same as The Greatest Show on Dirt motors along the path to celebrating the World of Outlaws’ 50th anniversary in 2028.

Many dates have already been revealed including several crown jewels – BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 23-26), NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 11-14), and J&S Classics National Open (Oct. 1-2). For the currently announced 2027 events, CLICK HERE.

A stout roster is once again expected to assemble to fight for a championship as the Series travels to dozens of tracks from coast-to-coast. The first Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies contender, Rees Moran, has already been confirmed.

Another great season in the books, another one on the horizon.