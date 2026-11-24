Visalia, California (Nov 23,2026)- In just his 5th start in USAC National Midgets, Jett Yantis led all but the first of 40 laps on his way to victory at Plaza Park Raceway Tuesday night. following Yantis was Kevin Thomas, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson and Corey Day.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 23, 2026 – Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – Good Earth Farms Special Presented by Peelz

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-11.476 (New Track Record); 2. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-11.521; 3. Logan Mitchell, 96x, Mitchell-11.553; 4. Corey Day, FK4, Kahne-11.566; 5. Dane Culver, 50, Knuckles Up-11.594; 6. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-11.658; 7. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-11.674; 8. Jett Yantis, 31, Beilman-11.683; 9. T.J. Smith, 68, Six8-11.687; 10. Hayden Wise, 94, Ninety-Four-11.719; 11. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-11.727; 12. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-11.731; 13. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-11.775; 14. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.779; 15. Buddy Kofoid, 83, CBI-11.806; 16. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-11.808; 17. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-11.857; 18. Kyle Larson, 1K, Larson-11.952; 19. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-11.957; 20. Jett Barnes, 86x, CBI-11.978; 21. Jade Avedisian, 89, CBI-12.030; 22. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.044; 23. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.047; 24. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.205; 25. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-12.324; 26. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT.

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jakeb Boxell (2), 2. Kale Drake (1), 3. Hayden Wise (3), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 5. Corey Day (5), 6. Broedy Graham (7), 7. Mack Leopard (9), 8. Jacob Denney (8), 9. Bradley Cox (4). 1:58.701

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cannon McIntosh (2), 2. Jett Yantis (4), 3. Gavin Miller (1), 4. Jake Andreotti (3), 5. Brecken Reese (6), 6. Colton Robinson (8), 7. Jett Barnes (7), 8. Dane Culver (5). NT

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (2), 2. Daison Pursley (3), 3. T.J. Smith (4), 4. Kyle Larson (1), 5. Justin Grant (5), 6. Jade Avedisian (7), 7. Hayden Reinbold (8), 8. Logan Mitchell (6). 1:56.988 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (40 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jett Yantis (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 3. Justin Grant (3), 4. Kyle Larson (15), 5. Corey Day (4), 6. Brecken Reese (5), 7. Daison Pursley (12), 8. Jacob Denney (24), 9. Kale Drake (13), 10. Jake Andreotti (11), 11. Mack Leopard (23), 12. Buddy Kofoid (9), 13. Gavin Miller (14), 14. T.J. Smith (1), 15. Cannon McIntosh (8), 16. Jade Avedisian (17), 17. Colton Robinson (18), 18. Hayden Reinbold (22), 19. Hayden Wise (10), 20. Logan Mitchell (19), 21. Bradley Cox (25), 22. Jakeb Boxell (7), 23. Dane Culver (20), 24. Broedy Graham (16), 25. Jett Barnes (21). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 T.J. Smith, Laps 2-40 Jett Yantis.

**Jett Barnes flipped on lap 7 of the feature. Jakeb Boxell flipped on lap 37 of the feature.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-1241, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1164, 3-Justin Grant-1136, 4-Gavin Miller-1070, 5-Kale Drake-1056, 6-Jakeb Boxell-1050, 7-Hayden Reinbold-858, 8-Brecken Reese-855, 9-Cannon McIntosh-799, 10-Colton Robinson-764.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-154, 2-Hayden Reinbold-152, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-146, 4-Jacob Denney-136, 5-Robert Ballou-133, 6-Briggs Danner-121, 7-Chase Stockon-119, 8-Mitchel Moles-110, 9-Cale Coons-109, 10-Jake Swanson-105.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 24, 2026 – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 12th Jason Leffler Memorial

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Jett Yantis (11.305)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Kevin Thomas Jr. (11.476)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Jakeb Boxell

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Cannon McIntosh

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Buddy Kofoid

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Jacob Denney (24th to 8th)

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Jett Yantis (39 laps led)