By Bill Wright

November 21, 2026 (Altoona, IA) — Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona, Iowa. Guests witnessed over $300,000 in cash and contingencies handed out in the Knoxville Raceway Banquet emceed by track announcers Tony Bokhoven and Blake Walker.

The contingency package was headlined by a giveaway of three Maxim chassis and four Triple X Chassis. Owners who missed two or less races in all three sprint car classes were awarded a contingency (see prize list with winners below).

It was announced that in 2027, the Knoxville Championship Series Point Fund for the Leighton State Bank 410’s will raise by $48,000. The champion will receive $40,000, up from $20,000 in 2026. The top 20 will pay the following: 1. $40,000 2. $20,000 3. $15,000 4. $12,000 5. $10,000 6. $9,000 7. $8,000 8. $7,000 9. $6,000 10. $5,000 11. $4,000 12. $3,500 13. $3,000 14. $2,500 15-20. $2,000

The Knoxville Raceway Charitable Organization (KRCO) announced a benefit of $2,000 for all 58 2026 Knoxville point eligible drivers.

Knoxville Raceway General Manager, Jason Reed, addressed the crowd and thanked all who made the 2026 season possible.

The “Fan of the Year” Award went to Craig and Linda Cormack, who spearheaded the fan Fuel Program this year.

The Fareway “Jr. Fan Club Driver of the Year” was announced by Caleb Parks, Fareway Store Manager in Knoxville. JJ Hickle received the award for the first time.

Bob Baker, the Executive Director of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, presented the “Ralph Capitani Heritage Award” to longtime Knoxville Raceway Race Director and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum supporter, John McCoy, who is retiring from his duties as Race Director.

The MPI “Lyle Boyd Hard Charger Award” awards the drivers who passed the most cars in A main events this season. J Kinder received the award in the Pro Series class, with JJ Hickle (360) and Ryan Timms (410) receiving the award in their respective classes.

Matthew Botts (Pro Series), Evan Semerad (360), and Rees Moran (410) were named Pella Motors “Rookie of the Year” in their respective classes.

Hoosier Tire Quick Time Awards went out to Brian Brown (410), JJ Hickle (360) and Luke Lane (Pro).

360 Booster Club Feature Lap Leader Awards went out to Ryan Timms (410), Tasker Phillips (360) and J Kinder (Pro).

Drivers and owners outside of the top five in each of the three respective classes received their accolades.

The big hardware went out last to the top five drivers in the Knoxville Championship Cup Series point standings. In the Pro Series class, Casey Friedrichsen (5th), Mike Mayberry (4th), Chase Young (3rd), Tyler Thompson (2nd) and J Kinder (champion) were honored. It was Kinder’s third career championship.

In the 360 class, Sawyer Phillips (5th), Cam Martin (4th) Clint Garner (3rd), Sara Goodno (3rd in owner points), Kade Higday (2nd) JJ Hickle (1st in Owner Points) and Tasker Phillips (second-time champion) were honored.

In the 410 class, Brian Brown (5th), JJ HIckle (4th), Justin Henderson (3rd), Austin McCarl (2nd) and Ryan Timms (first-time champion) were honored.

Contingency Winners by Draw (presented to owners)…

Pro Series Class:

Triple X Chassis: Devin Kline Racing #7c

Vortex Wing set: J Kinder Racing #88, Tyler Thompson #48, Chase and Brittany Young #26

HRP Wing: Casey Friedrichsen #2, JF2 LLC #44, Luke Lane #9, Michael Lange Racing #14

Schoenfeld Header, 50 Gallons VP Fuel from Knoxville Raceway, 10-Punch Pit Pass Card: Lauren Wilke #41

FSR Radiator, 50 Gallons VP Fuel from Knoxville Raceway, 10-Punch Pit Pass Card: Hansen Motorsports #30c

Burromax TTX Pit Bike: Mike Mayberry #0

Fivestar Racecar Bodies: Mark Botts #23B

360 Class:

Maxim Chassis: 3-Way Motorsports #1TAZ

Triple X Chassis: Verville Racing #01

Vortex Wing set: JJ Hickle Racing #63, TwoK Racing #40, Jeese Pate #22P, Jackson Gray #7G, Tyler Graves #T4

HRP Wing: Jerry Smith #86

Keizer Wheel Set: Matt Moro Motorsports #2m

Winters Rear End: Leavitt Motorsports #22, Doug Worthington #71, Mitchell Sorrels #57, Rusty and Russell Potter #3R

Winters Front End Kit: Cam Martin Racing #4, 222 Motorsports LLC #7s, RELM Group, LLC #7, Kurt Mueller Motorsports #83, Baja Billy #6B

Burromax TTX Pit Bike: Andy Semerad #59

Fivestar Racecar Bodies: Zoutte Motorsports #33

Schoenfeld Header, FSR Radiator, 60 Gallons of VP Fuel from Knoxville Raceway: Alex Vande Voort #5A

KSE Steering Gear: Zoutte Motorsports #14

Smith Ti $1000 GC, 50 Gallons of VP Fuel From Knoxville Raceway: Kade Higday Racing #24H

Brodix Aluminum Block $2000 Certificate: Sara Goodno #22x

410 Class:

Maxim Chassis: Liebig Motorsports #10, Matt Moro Motorsports #2m

Triple X Chassis: Johnny Herrera Racing #45x, TKS Motorsports #2KS

All Pro Cylinder Heads: TMAC Motorsports #24

Ti64 Bolt Kit: Sam McGhee Motorsports #11

Winters Rear End: Lynton Jeffrey #2K, JLK Racing #40

KSE Steering Gear: Verwers Service #44x

Keizer Wheel Set: Tom Eckmann #1TAZ

Vortex Wing set: Goodno Promotions #22, Mincer Racing #15JR, Joe Simbro #56

HRP Wing: Jamie Ball Racing #4w

Burromax TTX Pit Bike: Brian Brown Racing #21′

Fivestar Racecar Bodies: Roland Johnson #121

Schoenfeld Header, FSR Radiator, 60 Gallons of VP Fuel from Knoxville Raceway: Country Builders Construction #88

Kinsler Fuel Pump, BMRS Line Kit: Jace Park Racing LLC #28, Sawyer Phillips #3P

Smith Ti $1000 GC, 50 Gallons of VP Fuel from Knoxville Raceway: Chris Martin Racing #44