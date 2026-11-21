By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 20, 2026) – David Gravel and his son Levi wore matching blue champion hats as they walked side by side on the dirt.

The recently full stands at The Dirt Track at Charlotte sat empty. Confetti covered the front straightaway. Another World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season in the books. Another title for Gravel and Big Game Motorsports. Three in a row. The latest layer of legacy cemented.

But Gravel is doing far more than building his résumé as one of the best to ever wheel a Sprint Car. He’s building a family.

The 34-year-old’s rise to the top of the sport coincided with the Gravel household expanding. He and wife Jillian welcomed Levi to the world in late 2022. Two years later, he became a champion. Last December, following his second straight title, Gravel’s daughter Holly was born.

“It makes it more special,” Gravel said of his family’s growth during the title streak. “Levi’s at the age now where he knows every driver and knows what’s going on. The family came on the road with me for a month this year. Life changes every couple years, and you get different perspectives. Our family is growing, and it’s definitely cool to share these memories with them.”

The journey has become more than collecting trophies and checks for Gravel. It’s collecting priceless moments he’ll have forever. If his kids are at the track on a night Gravel wins, expect at least one of them to join him during the wing dance.

“Levi loves it, but he doesn’t like getting sprayed with champagne,” Gravel said with a laugh. “Holly doesn’t know what’s going on yet, but I try to include both of them. It’s just cool to give them those moments. Not a lot of kids get to experience that, so I’m happy I’m able to provide something different since I’m not home all the time with them.”

The family growth also presents its challenges. The Greatest Show on Dirt’s schedule takes the teams from coast to coast to roughly 20 different states. Jillian, Levi, and Holly can’t join David every week on the road.

“Being away from home longer is definitely a lot harder nowadays,” Gravel admitted. “But the goal is to put food on the table and have success and provide for my family. There’s motivation there for that, and we want to try to live a good, healthy life. So, you manage all those things, and you try to manage risk and reward and do your best job.

“It’s definitely a balance. I feel like as you get older, the years go by faster. As you get older, the longer you’re away from home gets tougher. I would say back in the day, there would be no sweat that I won’t be home for a month. Now, it seems to be like about two weeks is where I want to be at when either my family comes out to see me, or I come to see them. Things like that definitely change.”

Looking a little ahead, Gravel knows he may not be the only racer in the home before too long. He recently posted a video on social media of Levi cruising in a go kart. It’s not lost on the Watertown, CT native that his son might want to follow in dad’s footsteps. Even with the potential challenges, Gravel is prepared to support Levi’s endeavors to the fullest, whether they’re in racing or elsewhere.

“That’s a tough thing for me,” Gravel said of Levi’s possible interest in racing. “I don’t really have the mental capacity or time to really focus on that. So, it’s not really fair to him. It’s almost if he’s going to race, it’s going to have to be with someone else, which is obviously a tough thing. So, I would love to dip his toes in it and see if he likes it and see what it’s all about. But man, that’s a big lifestyle change, especially with where we live and what situation I have with not having a garage or a shop and stuff like that. So, yeah, we’ll just have to wait and see. Next year will be the time where he can start dabbling in that stuff. So, if he wants to do it, we’ll do it. I want to give him every opportunity to do what he wants to do. If it’s soccer, baseball, basketball, football, or racing, I want to at least offer it all to him and then he could choose what he wants to do.”

So, what does this mean for Gravel’s future in the sport? Right now, he’s not looking at years that await. Whatever Levi wants to do, he’ll cross that bridge when he must. Currently, it’s all about being present. He’s in his prime, stacking championships and checkered flags. There are still boxes to check. Still moments to enjoy, on and off the track.

“I haven’t really gotten to that horizon yet,” Gravel said. “I always said 40 (years of age), but we just have to see how the years go. It could be a deal where in two years I’m over it, or I might be hungrier than ever. We’ll just take it year by year and day by day and race by race and see where it takes us. There’s a lot of other things I would like to do in life. I don’t want to race when I’m an old man. I think I have some realistic goals on the all-time wins list, and trying to get another Knoxville Nationals is high on the priority list. So, we’ll just see what we can do and try to have fun doing it.”

The 2027 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season fires off on Feb. 10-13, at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.