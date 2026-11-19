By Richie Murray

Merced, California (November 18, 2026)………We’ve had to wait an extra few days, er, a week. But this weekend, the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship’s Golden State Invasion will finally get underway.

The first stop on the now five-race tour is California’s Merced Speedway for two straight nights of full racing programs during the Chase Johnson Classic on Friday-Saturday, November 20-21.

Merced’s speedy 1/4-mile, high banked dirt oval has produced some of the most thrilling events during the series’ annual trip out west dating back to 2020.

Four past Merced USAC National Midget winners are in the field along with a whole host of hungry racers lie in wait as the series makes its 13th and 14th stops at Merced.

Here’s a few storylines to get you ready for Merced!

HEY BUDDY!

No driver owns more USAC National Midget wins at Merced than Buddy Kofoid. The Penngrove, California native and two-time series champion captured victories in back-to-back years in 2021 and 2022.

This time, Kofoid, fresh off a 17 win World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season, will be wheeling a car for CB Industries, and is now aiming to become the first three-time and four-time USAC winner at Merced.

DAY’S NIGHT

Of late, it’s been Corey Day’s night, and he’s been working like a dog. This year alone, he’s won four times with the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, twice with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, five times with the High Limit Sprint Cars, and even won a couple sprint car races down in Australia.

Now, he tackles USAC National Midget competition for the first time this season at a place, Merced Speedway, in which he won at in 2024.

Day and car owner / crew chief Willie Kahne have made a great combo the last few years on USAC’s western tours, and now they’re ready to pick up right where they left off after winning their most recent USAC start in last November’s Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway.

GRANT WITH A FAST ONE

Justin Grant pulled a fast one at Merced in 2021 when he won one of the fastest races in USAC National Midget history, completing the 30-lap distance in a time of just 6:14.35.

The native Californian enters Merced third in series points behind Jacob Denney and Kevin Thomas Jr. Grant, a 23-time winner with the series, is now eying his first series win since June, and a second and/or third Merced score would be right up his alley.

CANNON STRIKE

Cannon McIntosh is the most recent Merced USAC National Midget winner in this weekend’s field, having won the 2025 opener en route to the series title.

The Bixby, Oklahoma native has only run sporadically throughout the year, making 11 series starts and none since July. However, in those 11 starts, he owns an average finish of 4.5 without a single result outside the top 10. While he is yet to win in 2026, he does possess three runner-up feature finishes.

DENNEY DOWN THE STRETCH

Jacob Denney enters the weekend as the USAC National Midget point leader as he holds a 73-point advantage in pursuit of his first USAC national driving title.

The Galloway, Ohio driver nearly won at Merced one year ago, leading the initial 28 laps before being passed by Logan Seavey with two to go. Denney ultimately finished second, and has taken results of 7th, 6th, 4th, and 2nd in his last four Merced starts.

4 KINGS SUPREME

4 Kings Racing is on the biggest roll of late, having won each of the past two events on the USAC National Midget schedule.

Kevin Thomas Jr. took the win at Eldora back in September. Two nights later, Jakeb Boxell raced to his first career USAC National Midget triumph.

Both 4 Kings cars currently reside inside the top five of the series point standings with Thomas second and Boxell fifth. Thomas grabbed a 5th place finish at Merced in 2025, while Boxell took 17th.

GOLDEN GRAHAM

Broedy Graham is fresh off capturing the 2026 USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget Championship.

Earlier this season, during the month of June, Graham was a winner in the series’ only trip to Merced, as he led the final 19 laps en route to victory.

Now, the newly minted champ from Bakersfield, California will take on the USAC National Midget contenders and will compete in all five events on the Golden State Invasion tour over the next week and a half.

RACE FOR CHASE BONUSES

The event honors Penngrove, California’s Chase Johnson who suffered injuries in a 2024 racing accident at California’s Silver Dollar Speedway. Johnson is a past wing sprint car champion and is a multi-time winner across USAC’s CRA Sprint Car, West Coast Sprint Car and Western States Midget series.

Several special contingencies are up for grabs to USAC National Midget drivers throughout both nights of the event.

– $2,600 TwoFour Challenge by Rudeen Racing to the best driver to compete in both divisions on both nights.

– $500 Wheelchair Race for Dash starting positions by Mittry Construction (Saturday only).

– $1,000 to win Chase for Cash Dash by Toyota Modesto (Saturday only).

– Custom K1 Chase Johnson Classic driving gloves Pole Award by K1 RaceGear (Saturday only)

– $300 Fast Qualifier by Del Morris Insurance Company. (Friday only)

– $500 Fast Qualifier by Inland Rigging (Saturday only)

– $240 Leader of Lap 24 by Beilman Motorsports (Friday & Saturday)

– $100 for 24th in qualifying Kaeding Performance Gift Certificate (Friday & Saturday)

– $250 to the highest finishing west coast regular driver by Autism Awareness (Friday & Saturday)

– K1 gear bag and 24% off a custom K1 race suit for finishing 18th in the feature by K1 RaceGear. (Saturday only)

– $100 gift certificates for every first non-transfer in every heat race by Eibach. (Friday & Saturday)

– $240 Cleanest Car after qualifying by Keen Concrete. (Saturday only)

– New Bell RS7 Helmet for the best looking car by Rocket Science Concepts.

– $240 Best grooved right rear tire by McCloskey Electric (Saturday only)

– Midget digital gauges for Hard Luck “Check the Gauges” award by QuickCar. (Saturday only)

– $500 Gift Certificate for Hard Charger by EBBCO Carbon Constructors.

RACE DETAILS

The 2nd Annual Chase Johnson Classic features the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship for two nights of complete programs on Friday-Saturday, November 20-21, 2026.

The Ultimate Sprint Car Series (Friday only) and 360 Winged Sprint Cars (Saturday only) will also be on the event card.

Both nights, the pits open at 2pm Pacific, with the grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm, and hot laps at 5pm followed by qualifying and racing.

Advance tickets are on sale now at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2102/tickets. Advance tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up. $15 for ages 6-15. Free for ages 5 and under. Tickets at the gate on race day are $35 for ages 16 and up. $20 for ages 6-15. Free for ages 5 and under.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026

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MERCED SPEEDWAY USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK NATIONAL MIDGET EXPECTED ENTRIES:

CAR # / DRIVER NAME / HOMETOWN / TEAM

00 JAKE ANDREOTTI/Castro Valley, California (Pete Davis)

4 KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, Oklahoma (RMS Racing)

FK4 COREY DAY/Clovis, California (Willie Kahne)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, Alabama (4 Kings Racing)

14T CONNOR SPEIR/Fillmore, California (Matt Streeter Racing)

18 DAVID GASPER/Goleta, California (Shon Deskins Racing)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, Arizona (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

20Q BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, Texas (Jeff Reese)

31 JETT YANTIS/Bakersfield, California (Beilman Motorsports)

32 CADEN SARALE/Stockton, California (Caden Sarale)

40L MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, Ohio (Chase McDermand Racing)

45 BRADLEY COX/Black Forest, Colorado (Cappy Mason)

50 DANE CULVER/Riverside, California (Knuckles Up Racing)

54 JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, Indiana (4 Kings Racing)

66 BROEDY GRAHAM/Bakersfield, California (BGR Racing)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, Ohio (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, Florida (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 T.J. SMITH/Fresno, California (Six8 Motorsports)

71K CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, Oklahoma (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

78 MARVIN MITCHELL/Madera, California (Marvin Mitchell)

83 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, California (CB Industries)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, Oklahoma (CB Industries)

87 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, California (CB Industries)

96 LOGAN MITCHELL/Santa Cruz, California (Logan Mitchell)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, Pennsylvania (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, California (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

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USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-1130, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1057, 3-Justin Grant-1006, 4-Gavin Miller-970, 5-Jakeb Boxell-968, 6-Kale Drake-941, 7-Hayden Reinbold-793, 8-Brecken Reese-754, 9-Cannon McIntosh-712, 10-Colton Robinson-692.

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TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT MERCED SPEEDWAY

1 Lap – 11/22/2023 – Jade Avedisian – 11.417

8 Laps – 11/24/2024 – Caden Sarale – 1:36.74

10 Laps – 11/21/2023 – Jesse Love – 1:54.98

12 Laps – 11/21/2023 – Jade Avedisian – 2:18.06

30 Laps – 11/23/2021 – Justin Grant – 6:14.35

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USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINS AT MERCED SPEEDWAY:

2-Buddy Kofoid & Logan Seavey

1-Spencer Bayston, Corey Day, Justin Grant, Kyle Larson, Carson Macedo, Cannon McIntosh, Thomas Meseraull & Tanner Thorson

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USAC NATIONAL MIDGET FEATURE WINNERS AT MERCED SPEEDWAY:

2020: Thomas Meseraull (11/20) & Tanner Thorson (11/21)

2021: Justin Grant (11/23) & Buddy Kofoid (11/24)

2022: Carson Macedo (11/22) & Buddy Kofoid (11/23)

2023: Spencer Bayston (11/21) & Logan Seavey (11/22)

2024: Corey Day (11/24) & Kyle Larson (11/24)

2025: Cannon McIntosh (11/21) & Logan Seavey (11/22)