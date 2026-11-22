By Richie Murray

Merced, California (November 21, 2026)………Buddy Kofoid was fast in just about everything on Saturday night at California’s Merced Speedway.

The Penngrove, California native started things off as the fastest qualifier, then followed up with a unique victory in a wheelchair race against five other drivers in order to set the starting lineup for the night’s Chase for Cash Dash.

How’d he do in that dash? He won it and set a brand new six-lap track record in the process. Then, to cap off a cool evening, he charged from sixth to first in the feature, taking the lead with four laps remaining in dramatic fashion, to win a non-stop, caution-free 30-lap Chase Johnson Classic that took just 6:26.895 to complete on the 1/4-mile dirt oval.

In becoming Merced Speedway’s first three-time USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner, Kofoid got the job done in his first ever series start for the CB Industries team after accruing his first 25 series scores with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports between 2020-2025.

Kofoid’s 26th career USAC National Midget main event victory moved him into sole possession of 18th place on the all-time series win list, surpassing Darren Hagen, Parnelli Jones, and Dave Strickland.

For Kofoid, this particular one was pretty much in the category of a “look what I found” victory after his CBI teammate, Justin Grant, thoroughly dominated the event until lap 27 of 30 when his ride bounced through turns one and two, and when it landed, a flat right front tire came in return. Kofoid took full advantage, racing to the inside of Grant off turn two before pulling away to an eventual 0.717 second edge at the checkered flag.

It’s the type of win that lands in your lap when you’re least expecting it. Kofoid has been on both sides of the equation throughout his career, from joy to misfortune in just that same manner.

“It was a bummer for Justin,” lamented Kofoid. “He was extremely good and definitely got through traffic better than I did. I don’t know what happened exactly, but yeah, it’s just a bummer.”

That said, of course, anybody and everybody prefers to be on the winning side when everything shakes out. And when a gleam of a sliver of a trace of an opportunity knocked, Kofoid found himself in the exact right spot to capitalize.

“But I’m glad to still be in position to take advantage of that and get a win during my first night out with Chad (Boat) and CBI,” Kofoid stated. “They did an outstanding job getting me comfortable right off the bat and I feel like I didn’t really have any rust to knock off. It just clicked right away and I just felt comfortable right from the get-go. It was definitely a demanding race for sure, but I’m glad to be in a midget and just having fun.”

Starting sixth at the wheel of the CB Industries/PristineAuction.com – Toyota Racing Development – Mobil 1/Spike/Speedway Toyota, Kofoid was aiming to add on to his impeccable USAC National Midget record which has now seen him reel off three wins, five seconds, and three third place finishes in his latest 11 starts dating back to his Rookie USAC season of 2020.

At the drop of the green, Kofoid was up two spots to fourth by lap one. He had third by lap two, and then finally reached the second position on lap 11 as he breezed by Kale Drake after a rugged battle through the early portion of the contest. Throughout the middle stages, Kofoid’s deficit to Grant hovered at about 2.5 to 2.7 seconds as Grant julienned his way through the backmarkers over, under, sideways, down. Well, maybe not over, but you get the gist.

“I feel like our car was good, but once (Grant) got by (Drake), it just didn’t work out for me,” Kofoid explained. “I was racing with guys for a long time before I could finally get to him. He would be away, then I’d close up, and then he’d kind of get away from me again.”

But when Grant had his ordeal with four laps remaining, Kofoid hurriedly closed the gap, then raced on by while Jett Yantis and Daison Pursley came along for the ride to slot into second and third, respectively. Grant fought to maintain what we could muster but eventually fell back to seventh.

From there, Kofoid sped away to earn his first USAC win just four days shy of exactly one full year since his most recent series win at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. Following Yantis and Pursley were Tanner Carrick in fourth and Drake who rounded out the top 10.

After copious amounts of rain hit the track in the preceding days, the show continued onward on Saturday afternoon/night, and Kofoid was sure glad it did at a track that he praises as one of his absolute favorites.

“(Promoter) Doug Lockwood and his whole team, they just put together a good surface that I enjoy being on and I feel like it kind of fits in my wheelhouse,” Kofoid elaborated. “I feel like this style of racing provides something good here whether it’s slick or heavy. Thanks to Doug for the effort to bring us here, even if it’s just for one night to get all classes in. Also, thank you Chase and his whole family for putting this on. The drivers, team members, and team owners appreciate the extra bonuses that they provide and the fun that it brings.”

Kofoid’s wheelchair race victory was worth $500, while his Chase for Cash Dash triumph brought him $1,000 more. The feature paid out a $5,000 winner’s share. And fresh off a 17 win World of Outlaws Sprint Car season, Kofoid was in the winner’s seat once more.

Furthermore, Kofoid’s LearnLab Fast Qualifying time of 11.997 seconds was the seventh of his USAC National Midget career, which tied him for 86th place all-time along with Jade Avedisian, Mike Bliss, Ray Elliott, Allen Heath, Andy Michner, Henry Pens, Daison Pursley, Lowell Sachs, and Kody Swanson. Kofoid picked up $650 for his qualifying effort, with $150 from LearnLab and an extra $500 from Inland Rigging.

Jett Yantis advanced 10th to second in the feature to earn Rod End Supply Hard Charger honors for $150, while also adding a $500 gift certificate from Ebbco Carbon Constructors and another $250 from Autism Awareness as the highest finishing West Coast regular. The runner-up finish provided both Yantis and Beilman Motorsports with their best career USAC National Midget result.

Justin Grant was in total control of the race with four laps to go in the feature, but multiple bounces through turns one and two on lap 27 proved costly. However, he did pick up the K & N Filters Clean Air award by leading 25 of the 30 laps, and also led lap 24, which worth another $240 courtesy of Beilman Motorsports.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 21, 2026 – Merced Speedway – Merced, California – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 2nd Chase Johnson Classic

LEARNLAB / INLAND RIGGING QUALIFYING: 1. Buddy Kofoid, 83, CBI-11.997; 2. Tanner Carrick, 98K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.018; 3. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-12.100; 4. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-12.100; 5. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-12.107; 6. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-12.186; 7. Jett Yantis, 31, Beilman-12.234; 8. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-12.244; 9. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.269; 10. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.332; 11. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-12.352; 12. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-12.357; 13. Caden Sarale, 32, Sarale-12.363; 14. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.428; 15. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-12.482; 16. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-12.483; 17. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-12.524; 18. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.582; 19. Dane Culver, 50, Knuckles Up-12.769; 20. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-12.821; 21. T.J. Smith, 68, Six8-12.865; 22. Corey Day, FK4, Kahne-12.955; 23. Connor Speir, 14T, Streeter-NT; 24. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-NT; 25. Logan Mitchell, 96x, Mitchell-NT (time of 13.077 disallowed).

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Broedy Graham (1), 2. Caden Sarale (2), 3. Jett Yantis (4), 4. Jakeb Boxell (5), 5. Buddy Kofoid (6), 6. Colton Robinson (3), 7. Dane Culver (7), 8. Logan Mitchell (9), 9. Corey Day (8). 1:38.356

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gavin Miller (2), 2. Hayden Reinbold (1), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 4. Jake Andreotti (5), 5. Tanner Carrick (6), 6. Mack Leopard (3), 7. Bradley Cox (7), 8. Connor Speir (8). 1:38.445

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Daison Pursley (2), 2. Cannon McIntosh (1), 3. Jacob Denney (4), 4. Justin Grant (6), 5. Brecken Reese (3), 6. Kale Drake (5), 7. T.J. Smith (7), 8. Marvin Mitchell (8). 1:38.586

TOYOTA MODESTO CHASE FOR CASH DASH: (6 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (1), 2. Tanner Carrick (2), 3. Daison Pursley (4), 4. Justin Grant (3), 5. Gavin Miller (5), 6. Broedy Graham (6). 1:13.227 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Kofoid (6), 2. Jett Yantis (10), 3. Daison Pursley (8), 4. Tanner Carrick (5), 5. Kale Drake (1), 6. Jacob Denney (12), 7. Justin Grant (4), 8. Gavin Miller (7), 9. Broedy Graham (9), 10. Jakeb Boxell (3), 11. Jake Andreotti (2), 12. Cannon McIntosh (18), 13. Colton Robinson (13), 14. Mack Leopard (14), 15. Brecken Reese (15), 16. Dane Culver (19), 17. Hayden Reinbold (17), 18. Caden Sarale (16), 19. Corey Day (25), 20. Bradley Cox (20), 21. T.J. Smith (21), 22. Connor Speir (22), 23. Kevin Thomas Jr. (11), 24. Logan Mitchell (24), 25. Marvin Mitchell (23). 6:26.895

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Kale Drake, Laps 2-26 Justin Grant, Laps 27-30 Buddy Kofoid.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-1191, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1086, 3-Justin Grant-1067, 4-Gavin Miller-1027, 5-Jakeb Boxell-1019, 6-Kale Drake-1003, 7-Hayden Reinbold-829, 8-Brecken Reese-791, 9-Cannon McIntosh-758, 10-Colton Robinson-732.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-154, 2-Hayden Reinbold-148, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-142, 4-Robert Ballou-133, 5-Briggs Danner-121, 6-Jacob Denney-120, 7-Chase Stockon-119, 8-Mitchel Moles-110, 9-Cale Coons-109, 10-Jake Swanson-105.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 23, 2026 – Plaza Park Raceway – Visalia, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – Good Earth Farms Special Presented by Peelz

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Tanner Carrick (12.132)

LearnLab / Inland Rigging Fast Qualifier: Buddy Kofoid (11.997)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Broedy Graham

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Gavin Miller

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply / Ebbco Carbon Constructors Hard Charger: Jett Yantis (10th to 2nd)

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Justin Grant (25 laps led)

TwoFour Challenge by Rudeen Racing: Tanner Carrick

Keen Concrete Cleanest Car After Qualifying: Daison Pursley

Mittry Construction Wheelchair Race for Dash Starting Positions: Buddy Kofoid

Toyota Modesto Chase for Cash Dash: Buddy Kofoid

K1 RaceGear Pole Award: Kale Drake

Beilman Motorsports Lap 24 Feature Leader: Justin Grant

Kaeding Performance Qualifying Award: Marvin Mitchell

Autism Awareness Highest Finishing West Coast Regular: Jett Yantis (2nd)

K1 RaceGear 18th Place Feature Finisher: Caden Sarale

Eibach Heat Race First Non-Transfers: Dane Culver, Bradley Cox & T.J. Smith

Quickcar Hard Luck Check the Gauges Award: Kevin Thomas Jr.