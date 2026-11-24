By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway presented by the FriendShip Kitchen wrapped up its 75th anniversary by crowning it’s divisional track champions for the 2026 season.

“Rain played havoc with us this year but the events we are able to complete were entertaining and exciting. Shelly and I are honored to be part of the great 75 year history of ‘The Track That Action Built.’ But, it couldn’t be possible without the support of our fantastic fans, race teams, marketing partners and employees. It really does take everyone of those groups of people to make Fremont Speedway succeed and we are so very thankful,” said Rich Farmer, Fremont Speedway Promoter.

Farmer also announced the return in 2027 of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS for the 305 sprints.

He also noted the 305 teams will get the opportunity to compete at Wayne County Speedway, Mansfield Speedway and Eldora Speedway in 2027.

Farmer said the track received a new layer of clay this fall and tiling work was also recently completed to expand the entry footprint into turn one.

Following are the top 10 in 2026 points:

Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints

Champion – Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Cap Henry earned his third Fremont championship in the past four years. Henry completed the trifecta in 2026, not only taking the Fremont crown but the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group – his fifth series championship – and his fifth Attica Raceway Park title. The 2026 Ohio Sprint Speedweek champion (2nd title) competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026, racking up seven top five including a pair of All Star Circuit of Champion wins (June 19 and Sept. 18) to run his career total at Fremont to 29. He also recorded a pair of runner-up finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

2nd – Kalib Henry, Sacramento, Calif. Kalib Henry, Fremont’s 2024 track champion and the 2025 and 2026 All Star champion, competed in nine of the 10 A-mains, missing only opening night. He recorded six top five finishes including a pair of wins (May 30 and July 4) to run his career total at Fremont to 9. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

3rd – Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Chris Andrews competed in nine of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the July 13 High Limit event. He posted five top 10 finishes including a win on July 25 to run his career total at Fremont to 12. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

4th – DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. DJ Foos, Fremont’s 2021 410 sprint champion and 2012 305 sprint champion, competed in nine of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the July 13 High Limit event. He recorded six top 10 finishes including a season-best third on Aug. 8. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

5th – TJ Michael, Plano, Texas. TJ Michael competed in all 10 A-mains in 2026 at Fremont Speedway. He posted five top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on Sept. 12. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

6th – Gauge Garcia, Lemoore, Calif. Gauge Garcia, Fremont’s 410 sprint rookie of the year for 2026, competed in 9 of the 10 A-mains at Fremont, missing only the July 13 High Limit event. He scored five top 10 finishes including a season best 4th on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

7th – Zeth Sabo, Tiffin, Ohio. Zeth Sabo competed in seven of the 10 A-mains in 2026 at Fremont Speedway, posting five top 10 finishes. He scored his third career Fremont win on Sept. 12 and added a pair of runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

8th – Trey Jacobs, Wooster, Ohio. Trey Jacobs competed in eight of the 10 A-mains at Fremont in 2026. He recorded a season-best pair of fourth place finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 14th.

9th – Darin Naida, Adrian, Mich. Darin Naida competed in seven of the 10 A-mains at Fremont in 2026, posting six top 10 finishes including a season-best pair of runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

10th – Craig Mintz, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Craig Mintz, Fremont’s 2010, 2012, 2018 and 2022 410 sprint track champion, competed in 9 of the 10 A-mains in 2026, missing only the July 4 event. He recorded five top 10 finishes including his 20th career Fremont win on Aug. 8. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints

Champion – Bryan Sebetto, Sandusky, Ohio. Bryan Sebetto, Fremont Speedway’s 2011 410 sprint track champion, competed in all nine of the A-mains in 2026, posting eight wins and a second place finish. Sebetto, who also claimed the 2026 Attica Raceway Park 305 sprint championship and the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series titles, now has 36 career Fremont wins, tying him with Bobby Clark and Byron Reed for 13th on the track’s all-time win list. His average A-main finishing position was an incredible 1.1!

2nd – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Jamie Miller, Fremont’s 2024 and 2025 305 champion and 2022 dirt truck champion, competed in all nine 305 events at Fremont in 2026, never finishing out of the top five. He scored a win on July 4 and added a dirt truck win on June 27 to run his career total to 57 at the track, placing him eighth on the all-time win list. His average A-main finishing position was 4th.

3rd – Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Seth Schneider competed in all nine A-mains in 2026, racking up five top five finishes including a pair of season-best second place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

4th – Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. Jimmy McGrath competed in all nine A-mains in 2026, posting 7 top 10 finishes and 4 top five finishes including a season-best second on Aug. 24. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

5th – Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Steve Rando competed in all nine A-mains in 2026 at Fremont, posting 8 top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

6th – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. John Ivy, Fremont’s 2001, 2002 and 2004 410 sprint track champion, 1994, 2013, 2018 and 2019 305 sprint champion and 2013 dirt truck champion, competed in all nine A-mains in 2026. He recorded eight top 10 finishes including a season-best third on June 27. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

7th – Dustin Dinan, Port Clinton, Ohio. Dustin Dinan competed in all nine A-mains in 2026. He recorded six top 10 finishes including a pair of season-best fourth place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8th – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Paul Weaver, Fremont’s 2005, 2006, 2020, 2022 and 2023 305 sprint champion competed in eight of the nine A-mains in 2026, missing only the fair event. He posted four top five finishes including a season-best second in July 25. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

9th – Daniel Hoffman, Fremont, Ohio. Daniel Hoffman, in his 2nd season of 305 racing, competed in all nine A-mains in 2026. He recorded three top 10 finishes including a season-best sixth on Aug. 8. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10th – Brenden Torok, Lagrange, Ohio. Brenden Torok competed in 8 of the 9 A-mains in 2026, missing only opening night. He posted 6 top 10 finishes including a season-best 4th on July 25. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Rookie of the Year – Madden Merrill, Fremont, Ohio. Madden Merrill finished 19th in Fremont points, competing in six of the 9 A-mains in 2026. He posted a season-best 11th on opening night and had an average A-main finishing position of 15th.

Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks

Champion – Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Shawn Valenti, Fremont’s 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 dirt truck Fremont champion, only had one race where he didn’t win or finish second – a 7th place finish on July 25th. He recorded 4 wins in 2026 to run his career total to 95 to remain atop the track’s all-time win list. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable second.

2nd – Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. Keith Sorg, Fremont’s 2016, 2018 and 2024 dirt truck track champion, competed in all 8 A-mains in 2026 and only finished out of the top four once – an 18th place finish on July 4. He recorded a pair of wins (April 25 and July 25) to run his career total at Fremont to 11. His average A-main finishing position was 5th.

3rd – Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Dustin Keegan, Fremont’s 2017 dirt truck champion and 2018 limited late model champion, competed in 7 of the 8 A-mains in 2026, missing only the last event of the season. He never finished out of the top six and had a season-best pair of third place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 5th.

4th – Kent Brewer, Fostoria, Ohio. Kent Brewer, Fremont’s 2015 dirt truck champion, competed in all 8 A-mains in 2026, never finishing out of the top seven. He had a trio of season-best third place finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 4th.

5th – Steve Miller, Toledo, Ohio. Steve Miller competed in all 8 A-mains in 2026, posting five top 10 finishes including a pair of season-best second place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

6th – Scott Milligan, Bradner, Ohio. Scott Milligan competed in 7 of the 8 A-mains in 2026, missing only the Aug. 8 event. He scored six top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 9th.

7th – Jeff Babcock, Bradner, Ohio. Jeff Babcock, the track’s 1991 Street Stock champion and a Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame inductee, competed in 7 of the 8 A-mains in 2026, missing only the season-ending event. He posted 4 top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

8th – Brad Stuckey, Tiffin, Ohio. Brad Stuckey competed in all eight A-mains in 2026, compiling 4 top 10 finishes including a season-best 5th on May 30. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9th – Curt Inks, Green Springs, Ohio. Curt Inks competed in all eight A-mains in 2026, racking up pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best 9th on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10th – Todd Warnick, Bellevue, Ohio. Todd Warnick competed in seven of the eight A-mains in 2026, missing only the season ending event. He posted a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best 8th on Aug. 8. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the Year – Ryan Lozier, Clyde, Ohio. Ryan Lozier finished 17th in the track’s points, competing in 4 of the eight A-mains, posting a season-best finish of 6th on the final night.

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About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.