From USAC

Bakersfield, California (November 23, 2026)………Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is honored to host the 12th running of the Jason Leffler Memorial on Tuesday night, November 24.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship returns for $12,500 to win and Buddy Kofoid is back as the defending race champion. The Penngrove, California native also won USAC’s most recent round at Merced Speedway last Saturday.

Champions from both the West Coast and Midwest will be competing in honor of Long Beach, California’s Jason Leffler, a three-time USAC National Midget champion in 1997-98-99, and a USAC Silver Crown titlist in 1998. The event moved to California in 2025 at Bakersfield Speedway.

Among Leffler’s 19 career USAC National Midget feature wins are the 1997 Belleville Nationals, the 1997 Hut 100, the 1999 Copper World Classic, the 2002 Night Before the 500, and the 1999 & 2005 Turkey Night Grand Prix. He is also an inductee of the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame and the USAC Hall of Fame.

Kofoid returns to headline a strong 2026 entry list along with newly-crowned three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, plus Clovis’ Corey Day, fresh off a highly successful season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, who returns to his dirt roots in the central valley on Tuesday night.

Fellow Clovis resident Jade Avedisian will compete in the event after making her return to midget racing for the first time in two years for the USAC Golden State Invasion.

Two past Jason Leffler Memorial champions are slated to be in the Bakersfield lineup: Zach Daum (2013) and Buddy Kofoid (2025).

Ohio’s Jacob Denney leads the USAC National Midget standings. Five-time 2026 USAC Western States Midgets feature winner Jett Yantis and 2026 series champion Broedy Graham will represent Bakersfield against the USAC National Midgets.

Other top contenders in the field include USAC national champions Justin Grant, Cannon McIntosh and Daison Pursley, along with fellow USAC National Midget winners Kale Drake, Kevin Thomas Jr., Hayden Reinbold, Jakeb Boxell, and Gavin Miller, plus new USAC Avanti Windows & Doors Western States Midget champ Broedy Graham.

RACE DETAILS

Grandstand gates open at 4pm followed by the first hot laps at 5pm. General Admission tickets are on sale now at http://BakersfieldSpeedway.com or available at the gates. Adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids ages 6-12 admitted for $15 while kids five and under are free.

The IMCA SportMods will also be in action for a special non-points event as well.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit http://BakersfieldSpeedway.com.

Or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

===================

JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL WINS:

2-Tanner Thorson

1-Brady Bacon, Christopher Bell, Bryan Clauson, Tyler Courtney, Zach Daum, Buddy Kofoid, Mitchel Moles, Daryn Pittman & Tyler Thomas

JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL WINNERS:

2013: Zach Daum (8/28)

2014: Daryn Pittman (8/26)

2015: Bryan Clauson (10/23)

2016: Brady Bacon (10/20)

2018: Tyler Thomas (10/21)

2019: Tyler Courtney (10/17)

2020: Tanner Thorson (10/9)

2021: Christopher Bell (12/18)

2022: Mitchel Moles (10/7)

2023: Tanner Thorson (8/18)

2025: Buddy Kofoid (11/25)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY AT KEVIN HARVICK’S KERN RACEWAY:

1 Lap – 11/25/2025 – Carson Macedo – 14.512

8 Laps – 11/25/2025 – Karter Sarff – 1:59.564