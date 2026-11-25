By Richie Murray

Bakersfield, California (November 24, 2026)………Daison Pursley delivered the goods during Tuesday night’s 12th running of the Jason Leffler Memorial at California’s Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway.

The Locust Grove, Oklahoma racer shot to the front on the third lap past CB Industries teammate Justin Grant, then led the final 28 circuits of the 30-lapper to earn his first USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature victory of the year along with a $12,500 reward.

Meanwhile, runner-up finisher Jacob Denney clinched his first career USAC National Midget title while also garnering Keith Kunz Motorsports its record extending 14th series entrant championship as well as Curb-Agajanian’s 12th series crown. Denney is the first Ohioan to claim the USAC National Midget title since Mike Streicher in 1991.

Pursley’s triumph on the 1/3-mile dirt oval was his first in USAC National Midget competition in just a little over a year. Pursley was most recently victorious during USAC’s Golden State Invasion of California at Placerville Speedway in 2025.

Furthermore, Pursley became the 13th different driver to win a USAC National Midget race in 2026, tied for the most of any season in the decade of the 2020s. His 12th career USAC National Midget victory also moved him into 62nd place on the all-time series win list alongside Danny Caruthers, Gene Force, Russ Gamester, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Grim, and Ron Shuman.

Pursley, the 2024 USAC National Midget champion, only gets to jump in the seat of a midget just a handful of times each year these days, but pretty much always, he has it singing a winning tune. Tuesday at Bako was no exception for the Locust Grove, Oklahoma native and his CB Industries/PristineAuction.com/Spike/Speedway Toyota No. 86.

“Chad Boat and all the CB Industries bring great, prepared racecars night in and night out,” Pursley declared. “At least one of us is always running up front. Thanks to everyone involved in Chad’s program. I’m just the lucky one who gets to drive it.”

For CBI, it was their second victory in three tries during this week’s Golden State Invasion, and the team’s fifth overall series win of the year with three different drivers: Justin Grant (3), Buddy Kofoid (1), and now Pursley (1).

One year ago, Pursley began his Jason Leffler Memorial from the outside of the front row but backed up to sixth by the race’s end. This time around, also starting on the outside of the front row, retreating from the front wasn’t anywhere in the equation.

Grant led the opening two laps before Pursley sailed on the high line of turns three and four, then carried the momentum onto the front straightaway to beat Grant to the stripe by a half car length. Throughout the night, Pursley kept testing the waters up top, and early into the feature, his groundwork paid off.

“Heat races were on the bottom and then, thankfully, it moved up,” Pursley noted. “I wanted to qualify on the top down in three and four but I didn’t want to be the only one doing it. So, I just went up there in the heat race and tried to work it in, and then did the same thing in the feature. It was a super race track”

While CB Industries has won USAC National Midget races on racetracks of all different shapes, varieties, and sizes, Bakersfield marked the team’s fourth series win on a track 1/3-mile in length: Chris Windom in 2021 at Grandview Speedway and Arizona Speedway, plus Angell Park Speedway with Zach Wigal in 2024.

“Chad (Boat) knows what he wants in the racecar and he has some really good drivers right now to bounce feedback off of each other,” Pursley said. “Buddy, Justin (Grant) and I are always back there together trying to get our cars better and better. It was a total team effort.”

Grant was able pull even with Pursley on the lap six restart following 13th running Kale Drake’s spin and stop between turns one and two. However, Pursley kept Grant from getting a word, or a nose, in edgewise from there on out. Denney entered the fray in second, swapping the runner-up spot with Grant multiple times before Denney cleared him with a low line move off the exit of turn two.

Throughout the latter half of the race, Pursley maintained about a 1.5 second advantage on the field, but with five to go, lapped traffic began to hamper his scamper. That allowed Denney to close the gap to within a half second, but that’s about as close as he could get once Pursley found clean air.

In the end, Pursley put his stamp on the victory by a 1.033 second margin over Jacob Denney with Justin Grant third, Corey Day fourth, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounding out the top five.

By leading 28 of the 30 laps, Pursley added the K & N Filters Clean Air Award to his accolades in becoming a first-time Jason Leffler Memorial winner, a race honoring the four-time USAC national driving champion which dates back to 2013 and was boosted this year with support from Durst and Spire Sports + Entertainment.

“I just want to say thank you to Phil Durst and Jeff Dickerson with Spire for putting up the money for the Jason Leffler Memorial,” Pursley praised. “This is a fun race, and hopefully, we can continue to keep making it bigger and bigger.”

At the same time, it was Jacob Denney who reached the pinnacle of the USAC National Midget landscape in 2026, earning the title with still one race to go. It’s a proud moment for the 21-year-old Galloway, Ohio native who is both thrilled and relieved to lock it up for good.

“I’m just relieved to clinch the championship,” Denney admitted. “I was calm until last night and then I started to worry a lot after we struggled early. You see just how fast things can change. We had a 105-point lead and then we lost 30 points. Thankfully, the team got the car back to normal last night and we charged back in the feature (going from 22nd to 8th). Tonight, we went back to our normal stuff and were just as good as we normally are. They give me everything I want. I have to thank Keith Kunz, Pete Willoughby, JBL and Toyota for making it all possible. After winning the championship tonight, we can go to Ventura and do whatever we have to do to try to win the race.”

With his 15th to 11th run in his hometown of Bakersfield, Jett Yantis earned his second Rod End Supply Hard Charger performance of the week after going 10th to 2nd last Saturday at Merced Speedway. Between the two hard charges, he became a first-time USAC National Midget winner on Monday night at Plaza Park Raceway as part of a highly successful week thus far.

Nine drivers broke the one-lap USAC National Midget track record during LearnLab Qualifying at Bakersfield. Corey Day was the best of all with a top lap of 14.289 seconds, shattering the former mark of 14.512 set by Carson Macedo in 2025. For Day, it was his third career quick time with the series and his first since 2021 at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Adding to the record smashing evening was Kyle Larson as the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion won his eight lap heat race at Bakersfield with a time of 1:56.058. That erased the former record of 1:59.564 recorded by Karter Sarff in 2025.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: November 24, 2026 – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway – Bakersfield, California – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 12th Jason Leffler Memorial

LEARNLAB QUALIFYING: 1. Corey Day, FK4, Kahne-14.289 (New Track Record); 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 14, 4 Kings-14.331; 3. Zach Daum, 25, Rodela-14.396; 4. Jacob Denney, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.399; 5. Daison Pursley, 86, CBI-14.420; 6. Justin Grant, 87, CBI-14.438; 7. Buddy Kofoid, 83, CBI-14.471; 8. Broedy Graham, 66, BGR-14.477; 9. Jakeb Boxell, 54, 4 Kings-14.511; 10. Kale Drake, 4, RMS-14.518; 11. Mack Leopard, 40L, McDermand-14.520; 12. Hayden Reinbold, 19AZ, Reinbold-Underwood-14.521; 13. Jett Yantis, 31, Beilman-14.566; 14. Colton Robinson, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.568; 15. Jade Avedisian, 89, CBI-14.573; 16. Kyle Larson, 1K, Larson-14.580; 17. Gavin Miller, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.602; 18. Brecken Reese, 20Q, Reese-14.637; 19. Jake Andreotti, 00, Davis-14.638; 20. Bradley Cox, 45, Mason-14.655; 21. Hayden Wise, 94, Ninety-Four-14.734; 22. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.789; 23. Marvin Mitchell, 78, Mitchell-17.989.

K1 RACEGEAR FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (1), 2. Kale Drake (3), 3. Buddy Kofoid (4), 4. Jacob Denney (5), 5. Jett Yantis (2), 6. Corey Day (6), 7. Cannon McIntosh (8), 8. Jake Andreotti (7). 1:56.058 (New Track Record)

TJ FORGED SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gavin Miller (1), 2. Daison Pursley (5), 3. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 4. Colton Robinson (2), 5. Mack Leopard (3), 6. Bradley Cox (7), 7. Broedy Graham (4), 8. Marvin Mitchell (8). 1:56.221

K & N FILTERS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brecken Reese (1), 2. Jade Avedisian (2), 3. Hayden Reinbold (3), 4. Jakeb Boxell (4), 5. Zach Daum (6), 6. Justin Grant (5), 7. Hayden Wise (7). 1:57.423

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Daison Pursley (2), 2. Jacob Denney (3), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. Corey Day (6), 5. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5), 6. Kyle Larson (7), 7. Buddy Kofoid (10), 8. Jakeb Boxell (11), 9. Zach Daum (4), 10. Gavin Miller (8), 11. Jett Yantis (15), 12. Brecken Reese (9), 13. Jade Avedisian (17), 14. Mack Leopard (13), 15. Colton Robinson (16), 16. Kale Drake (12), 17. Bradley Cox (18), 18. Hayden Reinbold (14), 19. Broedy Graham (19), 20. Hayden Wise (21), 21. Cannon McIntosh (22), 22. Jake Andreotti (20), 23. Marvin Mitchell (23). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Justin Grant, Laps 3-30 Daison Pursley.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Jacob Denney-1316, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1233, 3-Justin Grant-1204, 4-Gavin Miller-1121, 5-Jakeb Boxell-1104, 6-Kale Drake-1094, 7-Brecken Reese-902, 8-Hayden Reinbold-891, 9-Cannon McIntosh-824, 10-Colton Robinson-802.

USAC PARALLAX GROUP NATIONAL PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-154, 2-Hayden Reinbold-152, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr.-146, 4-Jacob Denney-137, 5-Robert Ballou-133, 6-Briggs Danner-121, 7-Chase Stockon-119, 8-Mitchel Moles-110, 9-Cale Coons-109, 10-Jake Swanson-105.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: November 28, 2026 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 1/5-Mile Dirt Oval – 85th ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Kevin Thomas Jr. (14.442)

LearnLab Fast Qualifier: Corey Day (14.289)

K1 RaceGear First Heat Winner: Kyle Larson

TJ Forged Second Heat Winner: Gavin Miller

K & N Filters Third Heat Winner: Brecken Reese

Rod End Supply Hard Charger: Jett Yantis (15th to 11th)

K & N Filters Clean Air Award: Daison Pursley (28 laps led)