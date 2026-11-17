From USAC

Visalia, California (November 16, 2026)………The Wednesday, November 18, debut of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing at Visalia, California’s Plaza Park Raceway has been postponed due to saturated grounds and a forecast calling for more rain leading into race day.

Plaza Park Raceway and USAC officials are working on details to potentially reschedule the event during this month’s Golden State Invasion featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Stay tuned to USAC and Plaza Park Raceway’s websites and social media pages for updates regarding the Good Earth Farms Special Presented by Peelz at the 1/5-mile dirt oval.

﻿The 2026 Golden State Invasion of California continues with USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing on Friday-Saturday, November 20-21 at Merced Speedway, followed by Tuesday, November 24 at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, and Saturday, November 28 at Ventura Raceway.