Awards Banquet Caps 2026 World of Outlaws Campaign

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 10, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series presented by DIRTVision converged in Charlotte, NC Sunday night to celebrate their seasons at the Championship Awards Banquet.

The best dirt drivers in the world suited up to look back at their campaign, several special awards were handed out, and the ceremony wrapped up with the crowning of both Series champions. The fun was only beginning when the champions received their trophies as NOS Energy Drink powered an after party to allow the teams to let loose after a long season.

2026 CHAMPION: David Gravel continues to prove he’s among the best the sport has ever seen.

The 34-year-old drove to his third consecutive championship with Big Game Motorsports and joined an elite group. Only Steve Kinser, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweet, and now Gravel can say they’ve claimed three straight titles through 49 seasons of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car action. Gravel’s third championship overall also equaled him with Sammy Swindell for the fourth most in Series history.

“It’s so hard to be champion,” Gravel said. “These guys are always gunning for you. Getting that first one you think is impossible, and when you do it, it makes you feel really good. But you realize going into that next year these guys are gunning for you. You relax for one minute these guys humble you really fast. It does not get easier as you continue to win them. For guys like Donny and Steve to win as many as they have is pretty remarkable.”

Gravel tallied 11 wins, 32 podiums, 48 top fives, and 66 top 10s in 75 starts. The No. 2’s average finish was a stout 5.37. The team’s biggest highlight of the year came at Huset’s Speedway in June when Gravel won the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals for a Series record $300,000 payday.

KEVIN GOBRECHT ROOKIE OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY FIVE STAR BODIES: He may have been the last to commit, but Emerson Axsom instantly became the favorite for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies once he did. And the Franklin, IN native didn’t disappoint.

The year might’ve begun slightly slow for him and the Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports team, but they came alive in the second half of 2026. This year’s Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink champion checked off his first World of Outlaws win and banked $25,000 at Huset’s Speedway in September.

Axsom’s efforts led to him claiming Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies honors.

“I’m thankful to be where I’m at,” Axsom said. “I’m thankful to have great people surrounding me. Like I said, it’s really a dream come true. I hope to be here a long time and be coming back to this banquet a long time.”

NOS ENERGY DRINK ELOY GUTIERREZ SPIRIT AWARD: KCP Racing’s Kyle Ripper took home the NOS Energy Drink Eloy Gutierrez Spirit Award, and NOS’ own Lauren Albano presented him the honor.

TED JOHNSON AWARD: When it comes to being dedicated to Sprint Car racing, there may be nobody more committed to the cause than Johnny Gibson. The longtime Series announcer was presented the 2026 Ted Johnson Award for his efforts.

“I started my career working for Ted Johnson,” Gibson said. “To be one of the few still out here from those days, I’m truly grateful. I’ve said this multiple times before. I am the luckiest Sprint Car fan in the world. Thirty years on the road is a long time, but the more I think about it I can’t imagine what else I would want to do.”

Gibson went from traveling the country in his van selling programs to a legend on the microphone. Bobby Gerould gave him a chance to call a Heat Race in 1996, and that launched a career that’s now spanned 30 seasons with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

CREW CHIEF OF THE YEAR: Kyle Ripper made the move to KCP Racing with his longtime driver Sheldon Haudenschild, and it paid off as he was named the 2026 Crew Chief of the Year.

Ripper helped Haudenschild reach a new personal best with 11 wins this season. They also added a Knoxville Nationals prelim victory. Haudenschild ended the year third in points, a career high.

“We switched over and didn’t know what was going to happen and hit it off strong,” Ripper said. “Right off the bat at Volusia, we picked up a win. I feel like we were still gaining on some things. Still finished and we’ll keep digging. Can’t wait for next year.”

JASON JOHNSON SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR: The Jason Johnson Sportsman of the Year Award went to Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing’s Ace Pruitt.

MOST POPULAR DRIVER: Sheldon Haudenschild’s loyal fanbase followed him as he moved to KCP Racing for his 10th season on tour and took home Most Popular Driver honors yet again. The line for photos with the Wooster, OH native is long in every pit area across the country.

FEDERATED CAR CARE WORK ZONE TEAMWORK COUNTS AWARD: Donny Schatz and CJB Motorsports picked up the Federated Car Care Work Zone Teamwork Counts Award and pocketed $5,000.

KSE HARD CHARGER: Carson Macedo was the recipient of the 2026 KSE Hard Charger thanks to earning the nightly award nine times throughout the season in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.

ENGINE BUILDER OF THE YEAR: Brian Morrison earned his third consecutive Engine Builder of the Year. Morrison Racing Engines power both Big Game Motorsports and KCP Racing, the teams that finished first and third in points.

CHASSIS BUILDER OF THE YEAR: Maxim Chassis is the choice for many top World of Outlaws teams, and they were awarded the 2026 Chassis Builder of the Year.

The 2027 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season launches at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 10-13 in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2027? CLICK HERE to see the currently announced dates.

2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Standings – Point Fund Earnings

1st: David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports No. 2) – $350,000

2nd: Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (Roth Motorsports No. 83) – $280,000

3rd: Sheldon Haudenschild (KCP Racing No. 18) – $227,500

4th: Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing No. 41) – $201,250

5th: Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing No. 1S) – $175,000

6th: Garet Williamson (Fischer Motorsports No. 23) – $157,500

7th: Donny Schatz (CJB Motorsports No. 15) – $140,000

8th: Cole Macedo (TwoC Racing No. 2C) – $122,500

9th: Emerson Axsom (Klaasmeyer/Petry Motorsports No. 27) – $105,000

10th in Driver/11th in Owner: Spencer Bayston (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17) – $78,750

11th in Driver/10th in Owner: Bill Balog (B2 Motorsports No. 17B) – $78,750

12th: Chris Windom (Sides Motorsports No. 7S) – $52,500

13th in Driver: Conner Morrell (Conner Morrell Racing No. 28M) – $21,875

13th in Owner: Three Stooges Racing No. 51 – $21,875

14th in Owner: Greg Wheeler Motorsports No. 16C – $17,500

15th in Owner: Bill Rose Racing No. 6 – $15,750