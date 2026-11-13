2027 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Pennsylvania Dates Finalized

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (November 12, 2026) – Sprint Car racing’s fiercest rivalry is set for another eight rounds in Pennsylvania on the 2027 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule.

The Greatest Show on Dirt owns bragging rights heading into 2027 with the 2026 scoreboard showing five wins for the World of Outlaws and three for the PA Posse.

The rivalry will be rekindled on Wednesday, May 12, at Lincoln Speedway’s Gettysburg Clash. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports crew have topped the last two runnings in the Pigeon Hills.

Then, it’s over to the iconic Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup on Friday-Saturday, May 14-15. Kasey Kahne got his first World of Outlaws win in this year’s opener before David Gravel claimed the finale and possession of the coveted Cup.

A trio of faceoffs await in the summer beginning with the Bricker’s Bash at York Haven, PA’s BAPS Motor Speedway on Thursday, July 29. Chase Dietz bagged the Bricker’s french fries for the Posse at BAPS this year. Williams Grove takes center stage once again the following two nights for the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals on July 30-31. Buddy Kofoid and David Gravel gave the World of Outlaws a Summer Nationals sweep in 2026.

The final showdown is one of the sport’s crown jewels as the 65th J&S Classics National Open puts huge money and bragging rights up for grabs at Williams Grove on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 1-2. This year’s edition was split with David Gravel grabbing the opener before Chase Dietz took the ultimate prize with a “Natty O” title and $75,000, making all of Pennsylvania proud.

Stay tuned to the World of Outlaws website and social media channels for further updates regarding ticketing to all Pennsylvania races.

The 2027 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season launches at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 10-13 in Barberville, FL. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.