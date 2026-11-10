Huset’s Speedway Featuring Multiple Marquee Events and Strong Weekly Program During 20-Race Schedule in 2027

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 9, 2026) – The 2027 Huset’s Speedway racing schedule showcases 20 nights of competition.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series visits a total of eight nights with the $20,000-to-win NW Tire Stars & Stripes Salute (May 30), the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle and BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals (June 23-26) and the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout (Sept. 3-5).

The Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle will be on June 23 and June 25 while the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals will be June 24 and June 26. The format and payouts will be released in the future.

May 9 marks the Mother’s Day Season Opener and the first of dozen weekly racing nights on Sundays during the season. The 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars will have 11 weekly points races at the track. There will be 12 Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series points races and nine Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks points races.

Micro Sprints will compete a total of six times with Hobby Stocks, Stock Cars and Mini-Mods each racing once.

Nightly sponsors include Kibble Equipment, Kwik Star, Frankman Motor Company, Goodin Company, Royal River Casino, Nordstrom’s Automotive and Heiman Fire Equipment.

Special nights include: Family Night on May 16, First Responders Night on June 6, Hall of Fame Night on July 11, Legends Night on July 25, the $10,000-to-win Border Battle on Aug. 1, Back to School Night on Aug. 22 and $10 Night on Aug. 29.

Visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com to view the entire 2027 racing schedule.

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 23-26, 2027. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.