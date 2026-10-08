USAC SPRINTS SET FOR 2 NIGHTS AT THE BURG OCTOBER 9-10

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (October 7, 2026)………Two more times. We’re gonna celebrate.

The final two Midwest events of the 2026 USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season bring a double dose of dirt slingin’ to the speedy southeastern Indiana 3/8-mile oval of Lawrenceburg Speedway on Friday-Saturday, October 9-10.

Drivers and teams will be chasing after a $6,544 top prize during Friday’s Greg Staab Memorial and a grand prize of $20,000 during Saturday night’s Fall Nationals, with $750 to start each night.

The battleground is calling. So, here’s a few Greg Staab Memorial & Fall Nationals tidbits for an all-Burg USAC weekend!

ONCE, TWICE, THREE TIMES A SEAVEY

When it comes to the Fall Nationals, Logan Seavey has had the upper hand in recent years.

No driver has ever won the Fall Nationals in three consecutive years, but the Sutter, California native will have that opportunity this Saturday night in the $20,000-to-win feature aboard his Abacus Racing No. 57.

The USAC Triple Crown champion owns five overall USAC National Sprint Car wins at The Burg. However, this year’s outings at the track haven’t been to his liking with 15th place results on each occasion. Seavey looks to turn that around this weekend.

CUMMINS’ TRIFECTA COULD NET $40,000

USAC National Sprint Car point leader Kyle Cummins is the defending Greg Staab Memorial winner. He’s the most recent USAC National Sprint Car winner in 2026. He’s far and away the USAC National Sprint Car point leader. Oh, and he won the Fall Nationals back in 2022.

Cummins can add to those accolades during Saturday’s Fall Nationals if he can finish on the podium. After finishing 2nd in the first two rounds of the Trifecta at Kokomo’s Smackdown and Tri-State’s Haubstadt Hustler in August and September, respectively, a nice chunk of bonus money could be added to his bank.

If Cummins wins the race, he’ll pocket $40,000 with a $20,000 winner’s share, plus the $20,000 bonus. If he runs 2nd in the race, he’d collect $28,000. If he finishes 3rd, $14,000 would be awarded to Cummins. Cummins is the only driver eligible to receive the Trifecta bonus this weekend.

6 FLAGS IN THE FIELD OF THE CHECKERED VARIETY

Kyle Cummins, the 2022 winner, is also one of six Fall Nationals winners scheduled to compete in this weekend’s field along with Robert Ballou, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Justin Grant, and Logan Seavey.

Ballou captured the first two editions of the event in 2007 and 2008, one on the old Lawrenceburg track and one on the current layout. Furthermore, Chase Stockon scored an emotional victory shortly after the passing of his mother in 2012.

Kevin Thomas Jr. is the only three-time winner of the event in 2017, 2019, and 2021. Justin Grant has won it twice in 2018 and 2023 and was just five laps away from a third victory when a flat right rear tire ended his bid for the win in 2025.

Logan Seavey has won the last two and is now going for an unprecedented three-in-a-row at the Fall Nationals.

DANNER’S DANCIN’

Briggs Danner’s winning ways have been strong of late as he was the victor at Eldora’s Thursday night USAC National Sprint Car program at the end of September. He then followed that up with a USAC Silver Crown victory at Toledo Speedway last Saturday.

Danner knows the fast way around Lawrenceburg. He won April’s Justin Owen Memorial at the track and was the inaugural winner of the Greg Staab Memorial back in 2024.

His five wins this year on the USAC National Sprint Car trail are already a career high, and now he’s aiming to add on to it at one of his favorite racetracks.

GRANT IS THE BURG MAN

Justin Grant is the all-time winningest USAC National Sprint Car driver at Lawrenceburg with eight career victories, the most recent of which came this past July in the series’ most recent visit to the track during USAC Indiana Sprint Week.

Two of Grant’s eight Burg victories have come during the Fall Nationals in 2018 and 2023.

His very first career USAC National Sprint Car win came at Lawrenceburg way back in 2012.

THE FALL GUYS

Between Mitchel Moles, Jake Swanson, and C.J. Leary, they possess 45 career USAC National Sprint Car victories at racetracks all across the country. That said, none of them thus far have occurred during the Fall Nationals, as of yet.

Swanson was 3rd at the 2023 Fall Nationals and was the fastest qualifier in 2020. Moles has finished 2nd in each of the past two editions of the Fall Nationals in 2024 and 2025. Moles also led all but the final turn of the 2024 Greg Staab Memorial before a mechanical issue put him out.

Leary was 2nd at the 2017 Fall Nationals and has been the fastest qualifier at the event on another three occasions. Leary won a pair of USAC National Sprint Car races in his career at The Burg in 2017 and 2020 and was also a track champion in 2013.

Cale Coons, meanwhile, takes his first crack at the Fall Nationals this Saturday. He was an 8th place finisher with USAC in the spring of this year.

CLOUSER IS ROCK STEADY FOR THE WEEKEND

Mario Clouser will take over the wheel of the Rock Steady Racing No. 3R this weekend in what will be his first USAC National Sprint Car appearance of the season.

Stevie Sussex, the team’s regular driver, has plans with family for the weekend, and thus, will not be in action this weekend. However, Sussex will be back in the ride for the remainder of the USAC season starting with the October 16 round at Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas.

Clouser’s most recent USAC National Sprint Car start resulted in his best career series finish of 5th at Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway in September 2025. He also just wrapped up the USAC Silver Crown season fourth in the standings. He was a 13th place Fall Nationals finisher in 2019.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON (AND NIGHT)

The third running of the Greg Staab Memorial honors the life and memory of the five-time Lawrenceburg Speedway sprint car track champion in 1982-1983-1984-1985-1987.

Nicknamed “Dog,” Staab was a longtime USAC driver and car owner who also served as the promoter of Lawrenceburg Speedway and was later a USAC National Sprint Car Competition Director.

As part of the event, the winner’s share will be $6,544, in recognition of the familiar No. 44 that he campaigned for several years on USAC’s Midget and Sprint Car trails as well as on the local Indiana/Ohio sprint car scene. Furthermore, the event will pay $750 to start both nights this weekend.

Staab scored one USAC National Sprint Car victory in his career, a memorable feat in 1988 on the pavement of Indianapolis Raceway Park that was shown live on ESPN. Staab passed away in 2017 at the age of 68.

RACE DETAILS

On Friday night, October 9, it’s the 3rd annual Greg Staab Memorial featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus B-Mods, Lawrence Motorsports Trailer Sales Hornets and Rupp Roofing & Seamless Gutters Crown Vics. Pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.LawrenceburgSpeedway.com. General admission tickets are $25 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 12 and under are $10. Pit passes are $35 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $20.

On Saturday night, October 10, the 18th running of the Fall Nationals features the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, plus Diamond Heavy Haul Modifieds and Impact Sports Pro Stocks. Pits open at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.LawrenceburgSpeedway.com. General admission tickets are $35 for ages 13 & up. General admission tickets for kids age 12 and under are $10. Pit passes are $45 for ages 11 & up. Pit passes for ages 10 & under are $15. Backstretch/pit parking is $20.

Both nights of the event can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.

=================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-3009, 2-Justin Grant-2812, 3-Mitchel Moles-2752, 4-Jake Swanson-2482, 5-Briggs Danner-2386, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2346, 7-C.J. Leary-2229, 8-Chase Stockon-2227, 9-Robert Ballou-2210, 10-Logan Seavey-2185.

=================

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 7/9/2008 – Levi Jones – 12.926 – 104.441 mph

8 Laps – 9/28/2013 – Tracy Hines – 1:51.91 – 96.506 mph

10 Laps – 7/10/2008 – Cole Whitt – 2:18.199 – 7.692 mph

12 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Stevie Sussex – 2:51.399 – 4.521 mph

30 Laps – 10/1/2016 – Josh Hodges – 7:21.09 – 91.818 mph

=================

FALL NATIONALS WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-Robert Ballou, Bryan Clauson, Justin Grant & Logan Seavey

1-Brady Bacon, Kyle Cummins, Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, Levi Jones, Thomas Meseraull, Jon Stanbrough & Chase Stockon

=================

FALL NATIONALS WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2007: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2008: Robert Ballou (MSCS)

2009: Damion Gardner (USAC) & Jon Stanbrough (MSCS)

2010: Rained Out

2011: Levi Jones (USAC)

2012: Chase Stockon (USAC)

2013: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2014: Bryan Clauson (USAC)

2015: Thomas Meseraull (USAC)

2016: Josh Hodges (USAC)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2018: Justin Grant (USAC)

2019: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2020: Brady Bacon (USAC)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (USAC)

2022: Kyle Cummins (USAC)

2023: Justin Grant (USAC)

2024: Logan Seavey (USAC)

2025: Logan Seavey (USAC)

=================

GREG STAAB MEMORIAL WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1-Kyle Cummins & Briggs Danner

=================

GREG STAAB MEMORIAL WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2024: Briggs Danner

2025: Kyle Cummins

=================

USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

8-Justin Grant

7-Dave Darland

6-Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Logan Seavey & Jon Stanbrough

4-Jack Hewitt

3-Brady Bacon, Kevin Briscoe, Bryan Clauson & Rick Hood

2-Kyle Cummins, Briggs Danner, Tony Elliott, Levi Jones, C.J. Leary, Danny Milburn & Brian Tyler

1-Robert Ballou, Jeff Bland Jr., Mark Cassella, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Kevin Doty, Jay Drake, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Josh Hodges, Logan Jarrett, Thomas Meseraull, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brady Short, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas, Chris Windom, Josh Wise & J.J. Yeley