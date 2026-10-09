Kofoid Dominates Millstream’s Buckeye Brawl Opener

By Alex Nieten

FINDLAY, OH (October 8, 2026) – Michael “Buddy” Kofoid hit the entire field with a knockout punch Thursday night.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series rolled into Findlay, OH’s Millstream Speedway to kickoff Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend. A stout field of 39 cars checked in, and Kofoid put a beatdown on them all in the Roth Motorsports No. 83.

The Penngrove, CA native rocketed out to the early advantage after starting on the pole for the 30-lapper. David Gravel settled into second and began to regain some ground on Kofoid as lapped traffic became a factor.

But late caution flags continued to clear the path ahead for Kofoid by giving him clean air. Garet Williamson ripped by Gravel late for second, but he also couldn’t pose a threat to Kofoid as the laps faded away. Kofoid took the checkered flag with more than a second advantage to claim round one of the three-round brawl.

“That whole race I could keep the car wherever I wanted it to be,” Kofoid said. “If I needed to pull out of line, I could do something good with it. It’s just a testament to how talented Dylan (Buswell) is as well as Nate (Knotts), and Peyton (Friedrich). They do an extremely good job. I’m very thankful to have them in my corner.”

Kofoid added to his Series-leading win total in 2026 with his 15th of the campaign. That also moved he and the Roth Motorsports crew one checkered flag away from making team history. If they can pick up one more before the season is over, they’ll equal the winningest World of Outlaws campaign in the long history of Dennis and Teresa’s famed team. The 24-year-old took sole possession of 23rd on the all-time win list with his 37th career score.

Garet Williamson finishes runner-up in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 to get back on the podium for the first time in roughly a month, his 11th top three of the year.

David Gravel posted yet another solid finish with a third-place effort aboard the Big Game Motorsports No. 2. That’s 30 podiums in 2026 for the two-time and defending champion.

Spencer Bayston and Parker Price-Miller rounded out the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Garet Williamson grabbed the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Sheldon Haudenschild set Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Bill Balog (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Buddy Kofoid (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Garet Williamson (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to David Gravel.

Buddy Kofoid topped the Toyota Dash.

Donny Schatz won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Ricky Peterson drove from 23rd to 15th to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Sheldon Haudenschild was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Buddy Kofoid clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Steven Snyder Jr.

UP NEXT: Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend rolls into round two at Mansfield Speedway on Friday, Oct. 9 before the finale at Sharon Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 10. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller[12]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 10. 27-Emerson Axsom[14]; 11. 16C-Skylar Gee[9]; 12. 33W-Cap Henry[17]; 13. 11N-Darin Naida[20]; 14. 1S-Logan Schuchart[16]; 15. 98-Ricky Peterson[23]; 16. 15-Donny Schatz[21]; 17. 5-DJ Christie[19]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell[15]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah[18]; 20. 15C-Chris Andrews[24]; 21. 6-Bryce Lucius[22]; 22. (DNF) 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 23. (DNF) 51-Steven Snyder Jr[13]; 24. (DNF) 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[10]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 2. 6-Bryce Lucius[4]; 3. 98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]; 6. 16-Gauge Garcia[13]; 7. 28N-Trey Jacobs[6]; 8. W20-Greg Wilson[9]; 9. 12DD-Darren Dryden[8]; 10. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 11. 24-Logan Seavey[11]; 12. 3-DJ Foos[14]; 13. 17BB-Dean Barnes[18]; 14. 39-Ryan Newman[16]; 15. (DNF) 14-Zane DeVault[1]; 16. (DNF) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[12]; 17. (DNF) 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[10]; 18. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo; 19. (DNS) 25R-Jordan Ryan

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 2-David Gravel[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 6. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 7. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 8. 7S-Chris Windom[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 7. 22-Brandon Spithaler[8]; 8. 24-Logan Seavey[10]; 9. 16-Gauge Garcia[9]; 10. (DNF) 5T-Travis Philo[7]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 5. 5-DJ Christie[6]; 6. 98-Ricky Peterson[7]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson[8]; 8. 14-Zane DeVault[4]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[9]; 10. 17BB-Dean Barnes[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]; 6. 6-Bryce Lucius[7]; 7. 28N-Trey Jacobs[6]; 8. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[9]; 9. 3-DJ Foos[8]; 10. 39-Ryan Newman[10]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[6]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 7. 12DD-Darren Dryden[7]; 8. (DNF) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8]; 9. (DNS) 25R-Jordan Ryan

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.956[18]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid, 14.073[6]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 14.124[17]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston, 14.155[2]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee, 14.259[20]; 6. 2C-Cole Macedo, 14.317[19]; 7. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 14.328[15]; 8. 14-Zane DeVault, 14.372[5]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry, 14.510[16]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.528[4]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews, 14.530[8]; 12. 5-DJ Christie, 14.537[3]; 13. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.570[14]; 14. 98-Ricky Peterson, 14.649[7]; 15. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.662[10]; 16. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.785[11]; 17. 16-Gauge Garcia, 14.816[9]; 18. 19-TJ Michael, 14.888[1]; 19. 24-Logan Seavey, 15.005[12]; 20. 17BB-Dean Barnes, 15.736[13]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.690[15]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.780[6]; 3. 2-David Gravel, 13.802[11]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.921[16]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 13.965[19]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller, 13.990[1]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 14.015[3]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 14.016[13]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.044[5]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 14.123[4]; 11. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 14.206[18]; 12. 11N-Darin Naida, 14.218[9]; 13. 6-Bryce Lucius, 14.322[2]; 14. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 14.337[8]; 15. 3-DJ Foos, 14.603[14]; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 14.621[17]; 17. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath, 14.624[7]; 18. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 14.732[10]; 19. 39-Ryan Newman, 15.510[12]