Haudenschild Drives to Emotional Mansfield Victory

By Alex Nieten

MANSFIELD, OH (October 9, 2026) – Sheldon Haudenschild holds home close to his heart.

The 33-year-old is from Wooster, OH and still lives in the area to this day. He’s amassed legions of fans all across the country during his tenure with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, but the Haudenschild shirts show up nowhere more than the “Buckeye State.”

Friday was a special day for Haudenschild before a car even hit the track as his NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend brought the tour back to Mansfield Speedway for the first time in 45 years. Matt Tifft and his team revived Mansfield, and Haudenschild helped bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to town in the track’s comeback season. Throw in a standing room only crowd, and this was guaranteed to be a great evening no matter the outcome for Haudenschild.

But those were only the opening pages of this story that couldn’t be scripted better in fiction. The punctuation came Friday night when Haudenschild brought the packed house to their feet. He wheeled the KCP Racing No. 18 by Nate Dussel on Lap 18 and set sail. Donny Schatz jumped into the runner-up spot late, but even the 10-time Series champion couldn’t halt Haudenschild on this night. He took the checkered flag, and the roar in the stands could be heard over in Wooster.

“This race, it was like I’m just enjoying it no matter what, win or lose,” Haudenschild said. “To see these fans show up, that’s what means the most. It’s just the cherry on top to be able to win this race. Thankful for Matt Tifft, the Outlaws, Lauren (Albano) at NOS Energy Drink for putting this whole thing on. It was just a pretty quick deal of throwing it out there, and they made it happen really fast. Man, I don’t think you could ask for a better racetrack.”

It was also a special night on the statistical side for Haudenschild as Friday gave him 10 wins this season, marking the first time he’s reached double digits during a campaign. He’s the third different driver to hit 10 this season, joining Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (15 wins) and David Gravel (11 wins). The career victory tally now sits at 56 for Haudenschild, two away from tying Jason Meyers for 17th all-time.

Donny Schatz came home second in the CJB Motorsports No. 15 to notch his third podium in the last six races as the Fargo, ND native continues to build late season momentum during his 30th year on tour.

Carson Macedo ripped the tricky cushion up to the third position aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41.

David Gravel and Emerson Axsom completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Garet Williamson grabbed his second straight Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Cole Macedo clocked his first Simpson Quick Time of 2026 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Cole Macedo (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), David Gravel (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Emerson Axsom (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Greg Wilson.

Emerson Axsom topped the Toyota Dash.

Chris Windom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Logan Schuchart wheeled from 18th to ninth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Buddy Kofoid was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom’s top five made him the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Nate Dussel set the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Creed Kemenah.

UP NEXT: Sheldon Haudenschild’s NOS Energy Drink Buckeye Brawl Weekend is finalized on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Hartford, OH’s Sharon Speedway. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 4. 2-David Gravel[6]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[2]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid[15]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[18]; 10. 23-Garet Williamson[19]; 11. W20-Greg Wilson[5]; 12. 71-Parker Price Miller[11]; 13. 17-Spencer Bayston[10]; 14. 45-Cale Thomas[20]; 15. 16C-Skylar Gee[14]; 16. 1A-Cameron Smith[12]; 17. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[13]; 18. 24-Cole Duncan[22]; 19. 33W-Cap Henry[17]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 21. 17B-Bill Balog[25]; 22. 7S-Chris Windom[21]; 23. 6-Bryce Lucius[16]; 24. 15C-Chris Andrews[23]; 25. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[24]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 2. 24-Cole Duncan[4]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[12]; 5. 49X-Zeth Sabo[3]; 6. 11N-Darin Naida[11]; 7. 28N-Trey Jacobs[2]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[9]; 9. 5-DJ Christie[10]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 11. 14-Zane DeVault[5]; 12. 98-Ricky Peterson[18]; 13. 70-Henry Malcuit[8]; 14. 39-Scotty Thiel[17]; 15. 16-Gauge Garcia[15]; 16. 19-TJ Michael[14]; 17. 17BB-Dean Barnes[13]; 18. 25R-Jordan Ryan[16]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 39-Scotty Thiel[2]; 2. 98-Ricky Peterson[1]; 3. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]; 4. 3V-Chris Verda[3]; 5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]; 7. 12DD-Darren Dryden[5]; 8. 77-Geoff Dodge[9]; 9. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[10]; 10. 9-Lance Heinberger[8]; 11. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[4]; 3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[6]; 5. W20-Greg Wilson[1]; 6. 2-David Gravel[5]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 3. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[9]; 6. 49X-Zeth Sabo[3]; 7. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[8]; 9. 17BB-Dean Barnes[12]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson[7]; 11. 12DD-Darren Dryden[11]; 12. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[2]; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[3]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 8. 11N-Darin Naida[7]; 9. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[10]; 11. 22-Brandon Spithaler[9]; 12. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath[12]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]; 4. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 24-Cole Duncan[10]; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[4]; 8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 9. 19-TJ Michael[8]; 10. 39-Scotty Thiel[11]; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[9]; 12. 77-Geoff Dodge[12]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 2. W20-Greg Wilson[2]; 3. 1A-Cameron Smith[4]; 4. 6-Bryce Lucius[5]; 5. 45-Cale Thomas[7]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 7. 5-DJ Christie[8]; 8. 28N-Trey Jacobs[3]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner[11]; 11. 9-Lance Heinberger[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo, 15.307[7]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 15.381[12]; 3. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 15.443[6]; 4. 2-David Gravel, 15.476[21]; 5. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 15.495[1]; 6. 71-Parker Price Miller, 15.537[14]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 15.584[13]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 15.605[24]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.606[10]; 10. 1-Nate Dussel, 15.620[5]; 11. 14-Zane DeVault, 15.777[9]; 12. 83-Michael Kofoid, 15.805[17]; 13. 98-Ricky Peterson, 15.822[19]; 14. 11N-Darin Naida, 15.834[8]; 15. 17B-Bill Balog, 15.897[16]; 16. 16-Gauge Garcia, 15.927[15]; 17. 33W-Cap Henry, 15.993[23]; 18. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 16.067[3]; 19. 5T-Travis Philo, 16.121[18]; 20. 3V-Chris Verda, 16.220[4]; 21. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 16.282[2]; 22. 7S-Chris Windom, 16.286[22]; 23. 17BB-Dean Barnes, 16.816[11]; 24. 12-Jimmy Mcgrath, 16.828[20]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 15.783[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom, 15.939[13]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 16.135[16]; 4. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.175[8]; 5. 16C-Skylar Gee, 16.220[2]; 6. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 16.228[12]; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit, 16.264[5]; 8. 1A-Cameron Smith, 16.277[19]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.348[3]; 10. 6-Bryce Lucius, 16.372[7]; 11. 17-Spencer Bayston, 16.391[4]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 16.489[18]; 13. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 16.582[10]; 14. 45-Cale Thomas, 16.586[21]; 15. 19-TJ Michael, 16.613[6]; 16. 5-DJ Christie, 16.776[22]; 17. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 16.779[11]; 18. 9-Lance Heinberger, 16.867[20]; 19. 24-Cole Duncan, 17.047[14]; 20. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 17.070[23]; 21. 39-Scotty Thiel, 17.098[9]; 22. 38-Leyton Wagner, 17.212[15]; 23. 77-Geoff Dodge, 17.866[17]