World Racing Group Acquires SLS Promotions, Expanding Its Race Promotion Footprint

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 22, 2026) – World Racing Group (WRG), the premier sanctioning body and advancement engine for dirt track racing in North America, announced today the strategic acquisition of SLS Promotions, one of the sport’s most respected independent race promotion companies.

The acquisition unites WRG’s extensive sanctioning power and digital media infrastructure with SLS Promotions’ decades of event management expertise, locking in a more seamless experience for drivers, tracks, and race fans across the United States.

For over 30 years, SLS Promotions has been a vital partner to dirt racing, specializing in promoting high-profile events for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. By bringing SLS fully under the World Racing Group umbrella, WRG secures long-term stability for crucial dates on the annual racing calendar while continuing to optimize event operations.

“SLS Promotions has built an incredible legacy of professionalism and dedication to dirt track racing,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “For decades, their team has been instrumental in bringing the World of Outlaws to premier venues and passionate fan bases across the country. Integrating SLS into the World Racing Group family allows us to streamline operations, enhance event marketing, and continue the growth of these marquee race nights.”

The acquisition focuses on SLS Promotions’ extensive portfolio of event promotional agreements, track relationships, and intellectual property. The transition will focus on the seamless transition of the 2027 scheduled events, and race fans can expect the same high-caliber, adrenaline-fueled race programs they have come to enjoy.

“We have worked hand-in-hand with World Racing Group for a generation to build the profile of Sprint Car racing,” said Scott Boyd with SLS. “Joining forces with WRG permanently is the natural next step for our company. Their resources, sponsorship network, and industry-leading DIRTVision streaming platform will provide the events with the tools needed to thrive for decades to come.”

Where can you find more information about current and upcoming World of Outlaws events? Visit the World of Outlaws schedule page.