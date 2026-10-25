Kofoid Capitalizes on Late Restart for Texarkana Victory

By Alex Nieten

TEXARKANA, AR (October 24, 2026) – You give one of the best drivers in the world enough chances and they’re bound to capitalize.

That was exactly the case Saturday night at Texarkana 67 Speedway. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series punctuated a big debut weekend at the Arkansas oval with the 39th running of the Short Track Nationals.

A 40-lap, $25,000-to-win main event set the stage to sendoff the weekend. A day after leading the most laps but falling short, Cole Macedo lined up on the pole in the continued hunt for his first win with The Greatest Show on Dirt. It looked as if it may be meant to be for the Lemoore, CA native. He made all the right moves in traffic early on, countered moves from Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, and survived multiple restarts.

But one last chance on a restart with six laps to go was all Kofoid needed to break Macedo’s heart. The pilot of the Roth Motorsports No. 83 switched up his strategy by ripping the cushion while Macedo turned down the hill heading for the green flag. That gave Kofoid the run he needed for a Turn 1 slide job that Macedo couldn’t quite crossover. That was the winning move as Kofoid drove away to a Short Track Nationals title.

“I feel like there were a couple of restarts where it was on my mind,” Kofoid said of the move he ultimately made. “Once you fire off, you’re allowed to go anywhere. He fired off, and I just stayed up. I wanted to do it, but I had to talk myself into it just because of how treacherous it was. I just feel like I got such a good launch and got loaded and got the car straighter earlier and just had a good run.”

The 17th victory of 2026 for Kofoid broke a 27-year-old record. He eclipsed Danny Lasoski’s mark of 16 in 1999 for the winningest World of Outlaws season in the long history of Roth Motorsports. The team has also locked up being the winningest team on tour this campaign, which is the first time Dennis and Teresa Roth’s organization will have that honor. Kofoid is the 21st different Short Track Nationals champion in event history.

Cole Macedo settled for a heartbreaking runner-up aboard the TwoC Racing ride, his personal best finish with the World of Outlaws.

Garet Williamson rounded out the podium in the Fischer Motorsports No. 23.

Tyler Courtney and David Gravel completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

David Gravel earned another Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Buddy Kofoid set his eighth Simpson Quick Time of the season in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Buddy Kofoid (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Garet Williamson (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), David Gravel (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Ashton Torgerson (Golf Cart Services Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Cole Macedo.

Macedo also topped the Toyota Dash.

Brent Marks won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Marks then wheeled from 21st to seventh to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

That also made Marks the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom was the Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race.

Cole Macedo clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Cole Macedo.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series punctuates its 49th season of racing on. Nov. 4-7 at Concord, NC’s The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the Dave Smith Motors World of Outlaws World Finals. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]; 5. 2-David Gravel[2]; 6. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[13]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[21]; 8. 88-Tanner Thorson[12]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom[10]; 10. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 11. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz[15]; 13. 41-Carson Macedo[25]; 14. 16C-Skylar Gee[23]; 15. 6-Bryce Lucius[24]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran[22]; 17. 17-Spencer Bayston[14]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell[20]; 19. 71-Brady Baker[9]; 20. (DNF) 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 21. (DNF) 12X-Landon Crawley[17]; 22. (DNF) 52-Blake Hahn[19]; 23. (DNF) 40-Howard Moore[18]; 24. (DNF) 45X-Ashton Torgerson[8]; 25. (DNF) 6C-Cody Gardner[16]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[1]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 3. 16C-Skylar Gee[3]; 4. 6-Bryce Lucius[5]; 5. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[4]; 6. F1-JJ Hickle[15]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 9. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 10. 5-Brenham Crouch[12]; 11. 22-Riley Goodno[8]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 13. G6-Brad Bowden[16]; 14. 0-Eric Baldaccini[13]; 15. (DNF) 85-Colby Stubblefield[11]; 16. (DNS) 55-Brady Bacon; 17. (DNS) 88R-Ryder Laplante

C Main (8 Laps): 1. 7T-Landon Thompson[1]; 2. 21G-Garth Kasiner[2]; 3. 9-Josh McCord[3]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[2]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 8. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[1]; 2. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 3. 71-Brady Baker[2]; 4. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 5. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]; 6. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 7. 6-Bryce Lucius[8]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[10]; 9. 0-Eric Baldaccini[6]; 10. (DNF) 7T-Landon Thompson[9]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee[7]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 8. 85-Colby Stubblefield[6]; 9. F1-JJ Hickle[8]; 10. (DNF) 9-Josh McCord[10]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 4. 17-Spencer Bayston[4]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[6]; 6. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno[9]; 8. 5-Brenham Crouch[8]; 9. G6-Brad Bowden[10]; 10. (DNF) 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]

Golf Cart Services Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 3. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 4. 6C-Cody Gardner[5]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[9]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[8]; 8. (DNF) 55-Brady Bacon[4]; 9. (DNF) 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 10. (DNS) 21G-Garth Kasiner

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.557[15]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson, 12.693[11]; 3. 71-Brady Baker, 12.715[1]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.773[7]; 5. 12X-Landon Crawley, 12.855[9]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.863[3]; 7. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.891[10]; 8. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.926[8]; 9. 19-Brent Marks, 12.965[20]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.009[16]; 11. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.012[6]; 12. 85-Colby Stubblefield, 13.139[2]; 13. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.139[19]; 14. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.289[18]; 15. 6-Bryce Lucius, 13.337[17]; 16. F1-JJ Hickle, 13.351[5]; 17. 7T-Landon Thompson, 13.475[12]; 18. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.486[14]; 19. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.510[13]; 20. 9-Josh McCord, 13.653[4]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 12.658[15]; 2. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 12.804[20]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.827[7]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.880[8]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 12.957[1]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.013[2]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.058[12]; 8. 55-Brady Bacon, 13.149[5]; 9. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 13.242[13]; 10. 6C-Cody Gardner, 13.298[18]; 11. 40-Howard Moore, 13.330[11]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.382[16]; 13. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 13.385[14]; 14. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.436[10]; 15. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.475[3]; 16. 79-Gage Montgomery, 13.612[4]; 17. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.749[17]; 18. 22M-Rees Moran, 13.787[6]; 19. G6-Brad Bowden, 14.314[9]; 20. (DNF) 21G-Garth Kasiner, 01:00.000[19]