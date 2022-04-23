Nathan Skaggs Wins OVSCA Feature at Ohio Valley Speedway

PARKERBURG, W.V. (April 22, 2022) — Nathan Skaggs won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Friday at Ohio Valley Speedway. Kory Crabtree, Brandon Conkle, Chris Garnes, and Bryan Knuckles rounded out the top five.
Feature:
1. Nathan Skaggs
2. Kory Crabtree
3. Brandon Conkle
4. Chris Garnes
5. Bryan Nuckles
6. Josh Davis
7. Nate Reeser
8. Jason Dolick
9. Reese Saldana
10. Greg Mitchell
11. Keith Baxter
12. Dave Dickson
13. Garrett Mitchell
14. Joe Adjorian
15. Wyatt Zimmerman
16. Wayne McPeek
17. Eric Martin
18. Lee Haskins
19. David Seitz
20. Andre Layfield
DNS: 21 Lance Webb